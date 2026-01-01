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Platinum Company Profiles

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc. offers rate consulting and software as a service, including utility bill tracking, facility reporting and real-time HVAC analytics. Our experience dates back to...

Rockhop

Rockhop

Attacking the most rigorous business challenges through advanced application performance, Rockhop is an industry leading Power Platform, application modernization and governance consultancy.

Zaivio

Zaivio

Company Overview Zaivio is an AI-powered platform designed to help entrepreneurs, businesses, creators, and consultants turn ideas into real execution, visibility, and growth. Built as a connected...

Gold Company Profiles

Desktop Alert

Desktop Alert

Desktop Alert may be international, but follows the tradition of great New Jersey innoventions. Conceived in Chatham as a response to the horrific events of 9/11, founder Howard Ryan saw the same...

ProcurePort

ProcurePort

We are procurement experts; delivering intuitive, cost effective, cloud hosted procurement solutionsOur zero footprint cloud based platform has been proven at the enterprise level since 2001. It is...

Sentry Document Assurance, LLC

Sentry Document Assurance, LLC

Sentry Document Assurance LLC provides a secure and scalable document management platform designed for organizations that operate in highly regulated industries. The platform utilizes a...

Company Profiles

Actoris Software, Inc.

Actoris Software, Inc.

Actoris Software specializes in the development, sales, and support of state-of-the-art business management software for users of Windows and Macintosh operating systems. Our products are based on...

Association of TechExecs Network

Association of TechExecs Network

Welcome to TechExecs' IT News & PR (service offering) - Do you have something news-worthy to announce targeting CIOs, IT Management and IT Professionals? Please submit your story and we may...

Autoscribe Ltd.

Autoscribe Ltd.

Autoscribe Limited is a world leader in the development and supply of successful LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) and software solutions for the scientific laboratory and business...

Bitberry Software

Bitberry Software

Bitberry Software develop two Windows software programs:  1) BitZipper is a WinZip compression tool supporting more compression formats than many competing products. 2) DeltaSpy monitors...

BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals with experience in software development, web-promotion,...

Castle Group

Castle Group

Castle CRM (www.acastle.com), provides Business Solutions for your sales, marketing and customer service organizations. Based on your business focus, we develop business solutions based on clear...

Comprehensive Computer Solutions

Comprehensive Computer Solutions

Founded in 1981, Comprehensive Computer Solutions is based in Christiansburg, VA. CCS-Inc. provides industrial computer systems as well as NEMA-rated computer and printer enclosures. Qualtrax, a...

DOVICO Software

DOVICO Software

DOVICO Software is a CMMI® company. Through our continued process improvement we have created a very effective time & cost software tool called Track-IT®. Since 1989, this privately held...

e-Brainstorm Tech

e-Brainstorm Tech

e-Brainstorm Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in Information Technology and Business Intelligence consulting services and B2B solutions worldwide based on SDLC - system development full life...

EPLATFORMA

EPLATFORMA

EPLATFORMA is a profitable, software infrastructure company based in New York, USA. EPLATFORMA, founded in 1999 has a broad, growing Global 1000 customer base including Yahoo! and GE. In 2003,...

GECAD Group

GECAD Group

Mission .deliver innovative and trusted IT solutions around the world. Values .our mind is targeted for innovation .our heart is beating on commitment .people Profile...

Infogain Corporation

Infogain Corporation

Infogain, The Customer Knowledge Company, develops and delivers Customer Asset Strategies to increase tactical and strategic decision-making capabilities across the enterprise. As a leading provider...

Intelligence, Inc.

Intelligence, Inc.

Intelligence, Inc. develops, hosts, and licenses award-winning applications that are in use by thousands of subscribers worldwide. Intelligence, Inc. is committed to inventing new technologies to...

JBISoft Inc

JBISoft Inc

JBISoft Inc. was formed as a small business in the year 2000. It employs a team of professionals who have worked together for 15 years at large companies supporting government network centric...

Lavastorm Analytics

Lavastorm Analytics

Global provider of analytics software that delivers powerful insight through big data analytics. The company enables a new, agile way to analyze, optimize, and control data and business...

MCS Global Ltd

MCS Global Ltd

MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software solutions for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. The application comes with full...

Navtrak

Navtrak

True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute information about your mobile workforce's activity that you can...

Net Applications, Inc.

Net Applications, Inc.

Since 1999, Net Applications has been a leading source of applications for webmasters and eMarketers. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, Net Applications distributes its services through...

Nethzah Inc

Nethzah Inc

Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses. We develop products that help accelerate business...

NoPassword

NoPassword

NoPassword offers the next generation of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that substitute passwords with Human and Hidden Multi-Factor Authentication (H2MFA). Instead of using static...

Reporting-Central

Reporting-Central

At Reporting-Central our goal is to make Dynamics GP (Great Plains) a better solution for everyone who uses it on a day to day basis. "The Closer" for Microsoft Dynamics GP is the only...

Revolution Systems, LLC

Revolution Systems, LLC

Revolution Systems, LLC specializes in helping companies take advantage of Open Source Software. Our specialties include Linux server administration, browser based application development, Perl,...

Rotor Software

Rotor Software

Rotor Software was founded in 2004 (Vancouver, Canada). Rotor Software is a software development company, which offers a wide range of software development services and IT solutions. We can...

Scope, LLC

Scope, LLC

Scope, LLC is a manufacturing software company with a product that provides an Optimized Strategic Planning supplement to many commercial MRP, ERP, and SCM software products for small manufacturers...

SCS, Inc.

SCS, Inc.

SCS, Inc. has for thirty years successfully provided a wide range of businesses with effective software solutions. SCS principals authored software which evolved into nationally recognized financial...

Shelko Consulting LLC

Shelko Consulting LLC

Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation, custom reports, training and support services to a wide list of...

Skelta Software Pvt Ltd

Skelta Software Pvt Ltd

Skelta Software (www.skelta.com), is a privately held software product company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It specializes in enterprise-wide Business Process Management (BPM) workflow software...

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

SnatchBot is an Israel-based privately-funded company with more than ten full-time employees. It was founded in January of 2015 with the goal of expanding the accessibility of chatbots and making...

Synaptris Inc

Synaptris Inc

Synaptris is a software products company in the information management space. Based in San Jose, California, Synaptris has over 2000 customers and 170000 licensed users spread across 40 countries for...

Technosoft Corporation

Technosoft Corporation

Technosoft Corporation is a leading IT services, professional staffing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services organization founded in 1996 and headquartered in Southfield, MI. Technosoft has...

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