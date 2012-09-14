|
|
|
|adappt United Kingdom
adappt has a wealth of technical expertise, knowledge and experience having developed numerous software solutions, Mobile Applications and...
|
|ProcurePort Indianapolis, IN
We are procurement experts; delivering intuitive, cost effective, cloud hosted procurement solutions
Our zero footprint cloud based platform...
|
|SnatchBot Hertzlia Pituach, Israel
SnatchBot is an Israel-based privately-funded company with more than ten full-time employees. It was founded in January of 2015 with the...
|
|Actoris Software, Inc. Escondido, CA
Actoris Software specializes in the development, sales, and support of state-of-the-art business management software for users of Windows...
|
|Association of TechExecs Network Houston, TX
Welcome to TechExecs' IT News & PR (service offering) - Do you have something news-worthy to announce targeting CIOs, IT Management...
|
|Autoscribe Ltd. Riseley, Berkshire, United Kingdom
Autoscribe Limited is a world leader in the development and supply of successful LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) and software...
|
|Bitberry Software Holbaek, Denmark
Bitberry Software develop two Windows software programs:
1) BitZipper is a WinZip compression tool supporting more compression...
|
|BoonEx Ltd. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals...
|
|Castle Group New York, NY
Castle CRM (www.acastle.com), provides Business Solutions for your sales, marketing and customer service organizations. Based on your business...
|
|Comprehensive Computer Solutions Christiansburg, VA
Founded in 1981, Comprehensive Computer Solutions is based in Christiansburg, VA. CCS-Inc. provides industrial computer systems as well...
|
|DOVICO Software Dieppe, Canada
DOVICO Software is a CMMI® company. Through our continued process improvement we have created a very effective time & cost software...
|
|e-Brainstorm Tech Andover, MA
e-Brainstorm Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in Information Technology and Business Intelligence consulting services and B2B solutions...
|
|EPLATFORMA FOREST HILLS, NY
EPLATFORMA is a profitable, software infrastructure company based in New York, USA. EPLATFORMA, founded in 1999 has a broad, growing Global...
|
|GECAD Group Bucharest, Romania
Mission
.deliver innovative and trusted IT solutions around the world.
Values
.our mind is targeted for innovation
.our...
|
|Infogain Corporation Los Gatos, CA
Infogain, The Customer Knowledge Company, develops and delivers Customer Asset Strategies to increase tactical and strategic decision-making...
|
|Intelligence, Inc. Downers Grove, IL
Intelligence, Inc. develops, hosts, and licenses award-winning applications that are in use by thousands of subscribers worldwide. Intelligence,...
|
|JBISoft Inc Fairfax, VA
JBISoft Inc. was formed as a small business in the year 2000. It employs a team of professionals who have worked together for 15 years at...
|
|Lavastorm Analytics Boston, MA
Global provider of analytics software that delivers powerful insight through big data analytics. The company enables a new, agile way to...
|
|MCS Global Ltd White Waltham, United Kingdom
MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software solutions for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire...
|
|Navtrak Salisbury, MD
True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute...
|
|Net Applications, Inc. Aliso Viejo, CA
Since 1999, Net Applications has been a leading source of applications for webmasters and eMarketers. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo,...
|
|Nethzah Inc
Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses.
We...
|
|NoPassword Sunnyvale, CA
NoPassword offers the next generation of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that substitute passwords with Human and Hidden...
|
|Reporting-Central ON, Canada
At Reporting-Central our goal is to make Dynamics GP (Great Plains) a better solution for everyone who uses it on a day to day basis.
"The...
|
|Revolution Systems, LLC Lawrence, KS
Revolution Systems, LLC specializes in helping companies take advantage of Open Source Software. Our specialties include Linux server administration,...
|
|Rotor Software Vancouver, Canada
Rotor Software was founded in 2004 (Vancouver, Canada). Rotor Software is a software development company, which offers a wide range of software...
|
|Scope, LLC Afton, VA
Scope, LLC is a manufacturing software company with a product that provides an Optimized Strategic Planning supplement to many commercial...
|
|SCS, Inc. Glendale, CA
SCS, Inc. has for thirty years successfully provided a wide range of businesses with effective software solutions. SCS principals authored...
|
|Shelko Consulting LLC Hackensack, NJ
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation,...
|
|Skelta Software Pvt Ltd
Skelta Software (www.skelta.com), is a privately held software product company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It specializes in enterprise-wide...
|
|Synaptris Inc San Jose, CA
Synaptris is a software products company in the information management space. Based in San Jose, California, Synaptris has over 2000 customers...
|
|Technosoft Corporation Southfield, MI
Technosoft Corporation is a leading IT services, professional staffing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services organization founded...
|Companies 1 - 32 of 32
|Page: 1