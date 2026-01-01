Infogain, The Customer Knowledge Company, develops and delivers Customer Asset Strategies to increase tactical and strategic decision-making capabilities across the enterprise. As a leading provider...
True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute information about your mobile workforce's activity that you can...
SCS, Inc. has for thirty years successfully provided a wide range of businesses with effective software solutions. SCS principals authored software which evolved into nationally recognized financial...
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation, custom reports, training and support services to a wide list of...
Skelta Software (www.skelta.com), is a privately held software product company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It specializes in enterprise-wide Business Process Management (BPM) workflow software...
Synaptris is a software products company in the information management space. Based in San Jose, California, Synaptris has over 2000 customers and 170000 licensed users spread across 40 countries for...
Technosoft Corporation is a leading IT services, professional staffing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services organization founded in 1996 and headquartered in Southfield, MI. Technosoft has...