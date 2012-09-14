PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Storage & Systems Management Software

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Capture+ Capture+, from PCA Predict
$40.00 - Product
The next generation of international address finders, Capture+ uses intelligent and faster searching to improve data accuracy and relevancy for ecommerce checkouts, registration forms and custom office...
CloudBacko Lite CloudBacko Lite, from CloudBacko Corporation
$9.00 - Product
CloudBacko Lite backup software is designed for backing up files in Windows PC and Mac to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported backup...
CloudBacko Pro CloudBacko Pro, from CloudBacko Corporation
$39.00 - Product
CloudBacko Pro backup software is designed for backing up virtual machines and databases to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported...
NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT
Product
The NorthSeas Gal E/N (pronounced Galleon) offers the same innovative e-mail storage functionality as the NorthSeas Guard E/N (pronounced Guardian) but in a fast,...
NorthSeas Guard E/N - e-mail archiving appliance NorthSeas Guard E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT
Product
Vendor-independent E-mail Archiving Appliance E-mail archiving is the process of storing e-mail messages in an independent network storage resource for the purposes...
WinQuota WinQuota, from WinQuota LLC
$199.00 - Product
WinQuota is an automatic disk quota management mechanism. It was designed to cover all the Administrator necessities concerning managing space limits and monitoring their keeping. WinQuota hard limits...
Products & Services 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help