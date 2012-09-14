Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Capture+ , from PCA Predict

$40.00 - Product

The next generation of international address finders, Capture+ uses intelligent and faster searching to improve data accuracy and relevancy for ecommerce checkouts, registration forms and custom office... CloudBacko Lite , from CloudBacko Corporation

$9.00 - Product

CloudBacko Lite backup software is designed for backing up files in Windows PC and Mac to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported backup... CloudBacko Pro , from CloudBacko Corporation

$39.00 - Product

CloudBacko Pro backup software is designed for backing up virtual machines and databases to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported... NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance , from NorthSeas AMT

Product

The NorthSeas Gal E/N (pronounced Galleon) offers the same innovative e-mail storage functionality as the NorthSeas Guard E/N (pronounced Guardian) but in a fast,... NorthSeas Guard E/N - e-mail archiving appliance , from NorthSeas AMT

Product

Vendor-independent E-mail Archiving Appliance E-mail archiving is the process of storing e-mail messages in an independent network storage resource for the purposes... WinQuota , from WinQuota LLC

$199.00 - Product

WinQuota is an automatic disk quota management mechanism. It was designed to cover all the Administrator necessities concerning managing space limits and monitoring their keeping. WinQuota hard limits... Products & Services 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

