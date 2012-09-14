|
|
|
|Ascendview Duluth, MN
Ascendview is committed to the production of advanced analytical IT management and automation solutions that promote and support greater...
|
|CloudBacko Corporation Road Town, British Virgin Islands
CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized...
|
|Commvault Systems Oceanport, NJ
CommVault® provides unified enterprise data management solutions to ensure high-performance data protection, universal availability...
|
|Computech Resources, Inc. De Pere, WI
Computech Resources, an IBM Premier Business Partner, is dedicated to providing high quality consulting services. With more than 70 professionals,...
|
|febooti software Riga, Latvia
febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its...
|
|Flash Cloud Storage AR
Flash Cloud Storage provides an economical and effective cloud storage platform that enables users to store, access and share their data...
|
|kadena systems Santa Clara, CA
Kadena Systems is a privately held development and technology licensing company specializing in the development of unique storage applications...
|
|Merrill DataSite St. Paul, MN
Merrill DataSite™ (www.datasite.com) is a comprehensive virtual data room (VDR) solution that accelerates the due diligence process...
|
|MessageSolution, Inc. Milpitas, CA
MessageSolution is global technology leader in comprehensive email, SharePoint and file systems content archiving, legal discovery, and...
|
|Microforge.net LLC Bradenton, FL
Microforge.net LLC develops Network Auditing, IT Helpdesk and Network Management products for networks ranging from from small LANs to WANs...
|
|Monitis GFI San Jose, CA
Monitis is a leading provider of easy to use, hosted systems performance management and monitoring software.
It has the following SaaS...
|
|NorthSeas AMT Ottawa, Canada
NorthSeas AMT was founded in 2003 to provide the global marketplace with simple and effective e-mail management solutions. NorthSeas has...
|
|PCA Predict Cambridge, MA
Postcode Anywhere
Postcode Anywhere is a web service provider established in 2001 by Guy Mucklow and Jamie Turner.
After becoming increasingly...
|
|SmartSync Software
SmartSync Software was founded in 2000 as a small team of developers. As the result of company growth more specialists were attracted bringing...
|
|Systweak Software Jaipur, India
Company Overview: Founded in 1999, Systweak Software is a value added and frontrunner organization with a leading manpower to design and...
|
|Vembu Technologies Chennai, India
Vembu Technologies is a leading provider of innovative backup and storage solutions. Vembu’s flagship product “StoreGrid”...
|
|WinQuota LLC Minsk, Belarus
WinQuota LLC is a software development company based in Belarus (Eastern Europe). The company offers disk quota management solutions for...
