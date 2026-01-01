Products & Services

Within Forging & Stamping

Products & Services

Architectural & Structural Metals

Architectural & Structural Metals

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

automotive Steering & Suspension Components (Except Spring)Manufacturing

automotive Steering & Suspension Components (Except Spring)Manufacturing

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Product

Mfrs., of Roll Formed metal Steering Wheel Rims & Rings for later assembly and other components. All Metals Used: Ferrous & Non-Ferrous. Channel Rings, Wire Rings, and other styles of Rings...

CNC Machining

CNC Machining

Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)

custom roll forming

custom roll forming

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

Decorative light bollards

Decorative light bollards

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety...

Decorative non lighted bollards

Decorative non lighted bollards

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist...

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated...

Decorative street light poles

Decorative street light poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO...

Decorative traffic signal poles

Decorative traffic signal poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative traffic signal products are offered in multiple ornamental styles. VISCO decorative traffic signals, in most cases, offer the same design characteristics as our street light poles...

EDM

EDM

Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation) Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm) 1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged,...

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing

Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

non ferrous metal products

non ferrous metal products

Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We sell 1) Ti, Nb, Ta, Mo,W products(sheet, wire, bar, plate, tube, fasten etc.) 2)master alloy(Pb based alloy, Cu based alloy, Zr based alloy, Al based alloy) 3)Mg alloy 4)high purity metal...

non ferrous metal scrap

non ferrous metal scrap

Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We need large quantity of non ferrous metal scrap every month, esp.NiSn Scrap and Sn Scrap.

Ornamental & Architectural Metal Products Manufacturing

Ornamental & Architectural Metal Products Manufacturing

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

Prefabricated Metal Building Component Manufacturing

Prefabricated Metal Building Component Manufacturing

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

Presswork

Presswork

Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm.

ProFab Lite

ProFab Lite

Applied Production, Inc.

$0.00Product

Get ProFab Lite Sheet Metal CAM Software absolutely FREE when 5,000 people register by September 30, 2005. ProFab Lite is a simple, easy to use, interactive sheet metal CAM system for CNC turret...

Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturing

Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturing

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

Rolling & Drawing of Purchased Steel

Rolling & Drawing of Purchased Steel

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing

Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames,...

Toolmaking

Toolmaking

Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork...

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