Decorative light bollards , from VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety solution. VISCO...

Decorative non lighted bollards , from VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist in...

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles , from VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated via...

Decorative street light poles , from VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO can...

Decorative traffic signal poles , from VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative traffic signal products are offered in multiple ornamental styles. VISCO decorative traffic signals, in most cases, offer the same design characteristics as our street light poles and...

Architectural & Structural Metals , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...

automotive Steering & Suspension Components (Except Spring)Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Product

Mfrs., of Roll Formed metal Steering Wheel Rims & Rings for later assembly and other components. All Metals Used: Ferrous & Non-Ferrous. Channel Rings, Wire Rings, and other styles of Rings developed...

CNC Machining , from Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)

custom roll forming , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

EDM , from Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation) Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm) 1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

non ferrous metal products , from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We sell 1) Ti, Nb, Ta, Mo,W products(sheet, wire, bar, plate, tube, fasten etc.) 2)master alloy(Pb based alloy, Cu based alloy, Zr based alloy, Al based alloy) 3)Mg alloy 4)high purity metal and...

non ferrous metal scrap , from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We need large quantity of non ferrous metal scrap every month, esp.NiSn Scrap and Sn Scrap.

Ornamental & Architectural Metal Products Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Prefabricated Metal Building Component Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Presswork , from Trout Tool Company Limited

Service

Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...

ProFab Lite , from Applied Production, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

Get ProFab Lite Sheet Metal CAM Software absolutely FREE when 5,000 people register by September 30, 2005. ProFab Lite is a simple, easy to use, interactive sheet metal CAM system for CNC turret punch...

Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Rolling & Drawing of Purchased Steel , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing , from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Service

