|
|
|Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Architectural & Structural Metals, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
CNC Machining, from Trout Tool Company Limited
1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm)
40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle
UltiMax control and software tools
16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer
Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)
|
|
|
|
custom roll forming, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
EDM, from Trout Tool Company Limited
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation)
Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm)
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...
|
|
|
|
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Ornamental & Architectural Metal Products Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Prefabricated Metal Building Component Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Presswork, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...
|
|
|
|
Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Rolling & Drawing of Purchased Steel, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing, from Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Mfrs. of Roll Formed Metal Parts such as: U-Channels, C-Channels, Hat Channels, Box channels, Z-Channels, Angles with equal or unequal legs, Mouldings, Profiles, Rails, Railings, Tracks, Frames, Slides,...
|
|
|
|
Toolmaking, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements...
|Services 1 - 13 of 13
|Page: 1