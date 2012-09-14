Air blowers , from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Teknik Makine ve Model TMM Co. manufactures a variety of industrial air blowers, vacuum cleaners, flowmeters and diffusers. Our CE certified products are solidly engineered and competitively priced and...

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...

Batteries , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

COWs (Cell on Wheels) , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Decommission Services , from Lattice Communications

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and...

Diesel Generator , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/

Diffuser , from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

TMM Diffusers has many applications such as biological treatment of waste water, extension of capacity of biological treatment plants, rehabilitation of overloaded activated sludge plants, operation and...

Dough Roll Machines , from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Teknik MAKINA Model TMM Co. is a manufacturer company who offers Dough Roll Machines that helps you to roll the dough faster and easier for mass production, ideal for bakeries, pizzerias, hotels, restaurants.

Fiber , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...

Fiberglass Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/

Fire Suppression , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment. Safety...

Flowmeters , from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Teknik Makine Model TMM Co is a manufacturer of flowmeters and diffusers . TMM flow meters indicates the actual velocity of wastewater moving through a treatment plant, or of any liquid moving through...

HEPA 1200 series , from Pure Air Systems

HEPA 1200 Series ( 1200CFM ) BIGGER Capacity For BIGGER Applications. In 1999 Pure Air Systems, Inc. introduced the versatile HEPA Model 1200HS air filtration...

HEPA 2000 series , from Pure Air Systems

HEPA Air Filter 2000 Series ( 2000 CFM ) OUR LARGEST Capacity For THE TOUGHEST Applications, Indoors or Out. Since its introduction, the HEPA air filter 2000HS...

HEPA 600 series , from Pure Air Systems

The FIRST Whole-House HEPA Filtration System... And The LAST System You'll Ever Need. The home air purifiers and home air cleaners ...

Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched...

HVAC , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice has...

Industrial vacuum cleaners , from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Our CE certified dry and wet type industrial type vacuum cleaners consists of four types: 3 kw, 4 kw and 5, 5 kw and also 7.5 kw, 11 kw and 15 kw suitable for central dust collecting systems . Our vacuum...

Installation , from Lattice Communications

Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with owners,...

LP Gas Generators , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished LP gas generators with sizes ranging from 41 KW to 80 KW. Many in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/lp-gas-generators/ Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Metal Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished metal shelters with sizes ranging from 8×18 to 42x81x69. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/telecom-metal-shelters/

Monopole Towers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication monopole towers. Sizes range from 70′ to 120′. Over 20 available. Unmatched Durability Radio Antenna Platforms Microwave Antennas Wireless Internet http://www.latticebiz.com/products/monopole-towers/

New Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation to provide all new, customized telecommunications cabinets. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-cabinets/

Rectifiers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation including GE Energy, Alpha Technologies and Eltek Valere. GE Energy Alpha Technologies Eltek Valere http://www.latticebiz.com/products/rectifiers/

Refurbished Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of refurbished and like-new telecommunications surplus outdoor cabinets. Sizes vary and are made to order. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/used-telecom-cabinets/

Ruud , from Texas Air Conditioning Specialist

Ruud air conditioners, top quality at affordable prices. standard 5 year part warranty with extended warranties available. Second highest rated consumer reports.

Self Support Towers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication self support towers. Sizes include 150′ (expandable to 250′). Unmatched Durability Wireless Internet Cellular Radio Antenna Standard Microwave...

Sequoyah E3300 Outdoor Wood Gasification Furnace , from Badger Insulated Pipe

$9,995.00 - Product

The Sequoyah Gasification Outdoor Wood Furnace is a whole new design in outdoor wood furnaces. This outdoor wood furnace will change the way you think about the whole outdoor wood furnace industry. This...

Sequoyah Model E3400 Gasification Outdoor Wood Furnace , from Badger Insulated Pipe

$11,450.00 - Product

The Sequoyah Gasification Outdoor Wood Furnace is a whole new design in outdoor wood furnaces. This outdoor wood furnace will change the way you think about the whole outdoor wood furnace industry. This...

Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless steel...

Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...

Trane Air Conditioners , from Texas Air Conditioning Specialist

Trane is one of the most reconizable names on the market. Cant stop a Trane. Top brand on the market.

Turn-key Construction , from Lattice Communications

Our construction services division offers professional installations and decommissions. Lattice Communications offers you a comprehensive, turnkey solution to all of your construction needs. We mobilize...

UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) , from Lattice Communications

Our UPS units range in size designed to provide the ultimate protection. Lattice has partnered with APC and Tripp-Lite. APC Tripp-Lite http://www.latticebiz.com/products/ups-uninterruptible-power-supply/

We provide services in metal processing , from Micar SRL

We make parts according to design or model processing by splintering (facing, milling, screwing, boring, turning-out, rectification), we design and make dies, shells and casting moulds. Part performance...