Products & Services

Within Industrial & Commercial Fan & Blower Manufacturing

Products & Services

Air blowers

Air blowers

Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Product

Teknik Makine ve Model TMM Co. manufactures a variety of industrial air blowers, vacuum cleaners, flowmeters and diffusers. Our CE certified products are solidly engineered and competitively priced...

Batteries

Batteries

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Concrete Shelters

Concrete Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Decommission Services

Decommission Services

Lattice Communications

Service

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately...

Diesel Generator

Diesel Generator

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Diffuser

Diffuser

Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Product

TMM Diffusers has many applications such as biological treatment of waste water, extension of capacity of biological treatment plants, rehabilitation of overloaded activated sludge plants, operation...

Dough Roll Machines

Dough Roll Machines

Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Product

Teknik MAKINA Model TMM Co. is a manufacturer company who offers Dough Roll Machines that helps you to roll the dough faster and easier for mass production, ideal for bakeries, pizzerias, hotels,...

Fiber

Fiber

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing...

Fiberglass Shelters

Fiberglass Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire...

Fire Suppression

Fire Suppression

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment.

Flowmeters

Flowmeters

Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Product

Teknik Makine Model TMM Co is a manufacturer of flowmeters and diffusers . TMM flow meters indicates the actual velocity of wastewater moving through a treatment plant, or of any liquid moving...

HVAC

HVAC

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice...

Industrial vacuum cleaners

Industrial vacuum cleaners

Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.

Product

Our CE certified dry and wet type industrial type vacuum cleaners consists of four types: 3 kw, 4 kw and 5, 5 kw and also 7.5 kw, 11 kw and 15 kw suitable for central dust collecting systems . Our...

Installation

Installation

Lattice Communications

Service

Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with...

LP Gas Generators

LP Gas Generators

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished LP gas generators with sizes ranging from 41 KW to 80 KW. Many in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/lp-gas-generators/ Reliable Power Low-frequency...

Metal Shelters

Metal Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished metal shelters with sizes ranging from 8×18 to 42x81x69. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire...

Monopole Towers

Monopole Towers

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication monopole towers. Sizes range from 70′ to 120′. Over 20 available. Unmatched Durability Radio Antenna Platforms Microwave Antennas Wireless...

New Cabinets

New Cabinets

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation to provide all new, customized telecommunications cabinets. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling...

Rectifiers

Rectifiers

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation including GE Energy, Alpha Technologies and Eltek Valere. GE Energy Alpha Technologies Eltek...

Refurbished Cabinets

Refurbished Cabinets

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of refurbished and like-new telecommunications surplus outdoor cabinets. Sizes vary and are made to order. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling...

Self Support Towers

Self Support Towers

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication self support towers. Sizes include 150′ (expandable to 250′). Unmatched Durability Wireless Internet Cellular Radio Antenna Standard...

Turn-key Construction

Turn-key Construction

Lattice Communications

Service

Our construction services division offers professional installations and decommissions. Lattice Communications offers you a comprehensive, turnkey solution to all of your construction needs. We...

UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply)

UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply)

Lattice Communications

Product

Our UPS units range in size designed to provide the ultimate protection. Lattice has partnered with APC and...

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