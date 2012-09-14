PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Industrial & Commercial Fan & Blower Manufacturing

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Air blowers Air blowers, from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.
Product
Teknik Makine ve Model TMM Co. manufactures a variety of industrial air blowers, vacuum cleaners, flowmeters and diffusers. Our CE certified products are solidly engineered and competitively priced and...
Batteries Batteries, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/
Concrete Shelters Concrete Shelters, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/
COWs (Cell on Wheels) COWs (Cell on Wheels), from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/
Decommission Services Decommission Services, from Lattice Communications
Service
Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and...
Diesel Generator Diesel Generator, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/
Diffuser Diffuser, from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.
Product
TMM Diffusers has many applications such as biological treatment of waste water, extension of capacity of biological treatment plants, rehabilitation of overloaded activated sludge plants, operation and...
Dough Roll Machines Dough Roll Machines, from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.
Product
Teknik MAKINA Model TMM Co. is a manufacturer company who offers Dough Roll Machines that helps you to roll the dough faster and easier for mass production, ideal for bakeries, pizzerias, hotels, restaurants.
Fiber Fiber, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...
Fiberglass Shelters Fiberglass Shelters, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/
Fire Suppression Fire Suppression, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment. Safety...
Flowmeters Flowmeters, from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.
Product
Teknik Makine Model TMM Co is a manufacturer of flowmeters and diffusers . TMM flow meters indicates the actual velocity of wastewater moving through a treatment plant, or of any liquid moving through...
HVAC HVAC, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice has...
Industrial vacuum cleaners Industrial vacuum cleaners, from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.
Product
Our CE certified dry and wet type industrial type vacuum cleaners consists of four types: 3 kw, 4 kw and 5, 5 kw and also 7.5 kw, 11 kw and 15 kw suitable for central dust collecting systems . Our vacuum...
Installation Installation, from Lattice Communications
Service
Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with owners,...
LP Gas Generators LP Gas Generators, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished LP gas generators with sizes ranging from 41 KW to 80 KW. Many in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/lp-gas-generators/ Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...
Metal Shelters Metal Shelters, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished metal shelters with sizes ranging from 8×18 to 42x81x69. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/telecom-metal-shelters/
Monopole Towers Monopole Towers, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication monopole towers. Sizes range from 70′ to 120′. Over 20 available. Unmatched Durability Radio Antenna Platforms Microwave Antennas Wireless Internet http://www.latticebiz.com/products/monopole-towers/
New Cabinets New Cabinets, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation to provide all new, customized telecommunications cabinets. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-cabinets/
Rectifiers Rectifiers, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation including GE Energy, Alpha Technologies and Eltek Valere. GE Energy Alpha Technologies Eltek Valere http://www.latticebiz.com/products/rectifiers/
Refurbished Cabinets Refurbished Cabinets, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice offers a variety of refurbished and like-new telecommunications surplus outdoor cabinets. Sizes vary and are made to order. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/used-telecom-cabinets/
Self Support Towers Self Support Towers, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication self support towers. Sizes include 150′ (expandable to 250′). Unmatched Durability Wireless Internet Cellular Radio Antenna Standard Microwave...
Turn-key Construction Turn-key Construction, from Lattice Communications
Service
Our construction services division offers professional installations and decommissions. Lattice Communications offers you a comprehensive, turnkey solution to all of your construction needs. We mobilize...
UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply), from Lattice Communications
Product
Our UPS units range in size designed to provide the ultimate protection. Lattice has partnered with APC and Tripp-Lite. APC Tripp-Lite http://www.latticebiz.com/products/ups-uninterruptible-power-supply/
Products & Services 1 - 24 of 24 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help