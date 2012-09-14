PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Instruments & Related Products Manufacturing for Measuring, Displaying, & Controlling Industrial Process Variables

Motion Control Technology Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
Position Sensing Solutions Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...
Specialty I/O Modules Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Product
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
JR-1000 JR-1000, from ACR Systems
Product
The JR-1000 and JR-1001 are single channel, low-cost temperature loggers featuring 5-year battery life and the ability to record for up to 44 days. Available in an intrinsically safe version (JR-1001),...
SmartButton Data Logger SmartButton Data Logger, from ACR Systems
Product
The ACR SmartButton is a miniature-sized temperature logger that is extremely low-cost and easy to use. Because of its small size and low cost, you can purchase tens or hundreds of them for multiple-site...
SmartReader Plus Data Loggers SmartReader Plus Data Loggers, from ACR Systems
Product
ACR SmartReader Plus are multi-channel, user configurable data loggers that feature 32K, 128K or 1.5MB memory. Their alarm feature alerts when thresholds are transgressed and SmartReader Plus loggers are...
TRH-1000 Data Logger TRH-1000 Data Logger, from ACR Systems
Product
The TRH-1000 is an economical and easy-to-use temperature and relative humidity data logger. With its precision calibrated internal temperature and relative humidity sensor, simply place the logger in...
