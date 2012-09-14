Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Motion Control Technology , from AMCI

AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...

Position Sensing Solutions , from AMCI

AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...

Specialty I/O Modules , from AMCI

Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...

JR-1000 , from ACR Systems

The JR-1000 and JR-1001 are single channel, low-cost temperature loggers featuring 5-year battery life and the ability to record for up to 44 days. Available in an intrinsically safe version (JR-1001),...

SmartButton Data Logger , from ACR Systems

The ACR SmartButton is a miniature-sized temperature logger that is extremely low-cost and easy to use. Because of its small size and low cost, you can purchase tens or hundreds of them for multiple-site...

SmartReader Plus Data Loggers , from ACR Systems

ACR SmartReader Plus are multi-channel, user configurable data loggers that feature 32K, 128K or 1.5MB memory. Their alarm feature alerts when thresholds are transgressed and SmartReader Plus loggers are...