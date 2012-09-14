|
|
|
|
Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost.
Multi-axis control:
- PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
|
|
|
|
Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings.
Encoders:
- Up to IP69K protection
-...
|
|
|
|
Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming.
PLC Modules:
- Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
|
|
|
|
JR-1000, from ACR Systems
The JR-1000 and JR-1001 are single channel, low-cost temperature loggers featuring 5-year battery life and the ability to record for up to 44 days. Available in an intrinsically safe version (JR-1001),...
|
|
|
|
SmartButton Data Logger, from ACR Systems
The ACR SmartButton is a miniature-sized temperature logger that is extremely low-cost and easy to use. Because of its small size and low cost, you can purchase tens or hundreds of them for multiple-site...
|
|
|
|
SmartReader Plus Data Loggers, from ACR Systems
ACR SmartReader Plus are multi-channel, user configurable data loggers that feature 32K, 128K or 1.5MB memory. Their alarm feature alerts when thresholds are transgressed and SmartReader Plus loggers are...
|
|
|
|
TRH-1000 Data Logger, from ACR Systems
The TRH-1000 is an economical and easy-to-use temperature and relative humidity data logger. With its precision calibrated internal temperature and relative humidity sensor, simply place the logger in...