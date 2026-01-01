Products & Services

Within Automotive Gasoline Engine & Engine Parts Manufacturing

Products & Services

ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit

ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit

SC Petal SA

Product

Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia:...

Ceramic Coating

Ceramic Coating

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service

Combination Valves

Combination Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they...

diesel fuel injection

diesel fuel injection

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and...

Fuel Injection Pumps

Fuel Injection Pumps

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and...

Fuel Injection Pumps

Fuel Injection Pumps

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on.

Manifold & Banjo Valves

Manifold & Banjo Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre...

Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices

Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Product

nozzle

nozzle

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Service

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on.

Overcentre Valves

Overcentre Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Overcentre Valves: Used to lock cylinders positively into position and to prevent load runaway during cylinder or motor movement. Variations: Single or Dual Valves. Selection dependant on the...

PO Check Valve

PO Check Valve

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Pilot Operated Check Valves: Spool Control Valves inherently leak allowing cylinders to drift. The inclusion of a P O Check Valve in the circuit will positively lock a cylinder in position.

Relief Valves

Relief Valves

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Relief Valves: Control system pressures - can be used to vent direct to tank or for crossline applications. Variations: Direct Acting. Simplest Relief Valve - good dirt tolerance.

Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys

Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service

Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair

Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service

VE Pump Parts

VE Pump Parts

Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

This is yellow stone Auto parts plant. we are major in Diesel fuel injection system part for VE pump of about 20 years. we can supply full range of VE pump part such as : Nozzle/ Elment/ D.valve VE...

Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions

Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service

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