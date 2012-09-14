ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit , from SC Petal SA

Product

Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...

Ceramic Coating , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service



Combination Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.

diesel fuel injection , from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so...

Fuel Injection Pumps , from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so...

Fuel Injection Pumps , from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...

Manifold & Banjo Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre Valves...

Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Product



nozzle , from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Service

We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...

Overcentre Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Overcentre Valves: Used to lock cylinders positively into position and to prevent load runaway during cylinder or motor movement. Variations: Single or Dual Valves. Selection dependant on the geometry...

PO Check Valve , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Pilot Operated Check Valves: Spool Control Valves inherently leak allowing cylinders to drift. The inclusion of a P O Check Valve in the circuit will positively lock a cylinder in position. Variations:...

Relief Valves , from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Product

Relief Valves: Control system pressures - can be used to vent direct to tank or for crossline applications. Variations: Direct Acting. Simplest Relief Valve - good dirt tolerance. Differential...

Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service



Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service



VE Pump Parts , from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant

Product

This is yellow stone Auto parts plant. we are major in Diesel fuel injection system part for VE pump of about 20 years. we can supply full range of VE pump part such as : Nozzle/ Elment/ D.valve VE H&R...