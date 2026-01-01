Products & Services
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit
SC Petal SA
Product
Ceramic Coating
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Combination Valves
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
diesel fuel injection
Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
Manifold & Banjo Valves
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Product
nozzle
Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Service
Overcentre Valves
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
PO Check Valve
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Relief Valves
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
VE Pump Parts
Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service