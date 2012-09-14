Post Profile for Your Business
>
Manufacturing
>
Transportation Equipment Manufacturing
>
Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturing
> Automotive Gasoline Engine & Engine Parts Manufacturing
Automotive Gasoline Engine & Engine Parts Manufacturing
AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Develop...
Amman, Jordan
Our services: Improve spare parts technical specs (performance & service life) - Produce reliable competitive spare parts - Re-manufacture...
BTMC Diesel Engine Parts
Westerville, OH
Diesel engine parts and diesel engine overhaul and rebuild kits for marine engines, trucks and tractors. Cummins, Detroit, Caterpillar,...
Darcast Crankshaft
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Darcast Crankshaft Castings Foundries UK: The world leading Shell moulding crankshafts manufacturer. We are also expert manufacturer of...
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Camberley, United Kingdom
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls, based in Surrey, design and manufacture ancillary hydraulic valves and electronic controls for hydraulic...
Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore,...
Jaihind Mechanical & Lathe Works
Rajkot, India
It gives us immense pleasure to introduce ourselves as a leading Manufacturer and Exporter in the area of Auto parts (Engine Parts) such...
Sahin Engine Bearings Co.
Kocaeli, Turkey
Dear Sir(s); We would like to introduce ourselves as the unique manufacturer of engine bearings and bushes located in Turkey. As Sahin...
SC Petal SA
HUSI, Romania
PETAL Company achieved in the last years an accelerated ascension by modernizing the production capacities and increasing the professional...
Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Putian City, China
Established in 1998 we are Joint-venture Manufacturer and Exporters of injection nozzles, diesel fuel injection pump parts, diesel engine...
