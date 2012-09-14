Brooch , from Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Product

Product Name:Brooch Model Number: 6030706 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry 4)high...

Earring , from Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Product

Product Name:Earring Model Number: 60307 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry 4)plating...

Gold Sheet , from Pasternak Findings

Product

9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold sheets in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various dimensions. Suitable for jewelry making.

Gold Wires , from Pasternak Findings

Product

9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold wire in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various diameters and any length. Soft, half-hard and hard annealing levels suitable for jewelry making. Gold wires are...

Jewelry , from Fiona Creations

Product

Silver,Semi Precious Stones,Fashion,Imitation,Costume,Glass,Beaded & Victorian Jewellery

Jewelry Box , from Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Product

Product Name:Jewelry Box Model Number: GH099 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to CZ jewelry 4)plating...

Round blue mabe pearl sterling silver ring & earrings set , from Top Pearl Jewelry

$37.50 - Product

Wholesale mabe pearls at http://www.topearl.com/ Metal: sterling silver Rhodium: yes (good rust inhibition) Earring backing: Omega backs Ring size: US size 7.5# Material: 25mm mabe pearl Shape: round Set...

Scent Bottle , from Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Product

Product Name:Scent bottle Model Number:H-26 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy with glass 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to CZ jewelry...

Silver Ring With Cubic Zirconia (Signity) - Gold Plated , from Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Product

Silver Ring With Cubic Zirconia (Signity) - Gold Plated

Sterling silver 8.5-9mm button pearl jewelry set , from Top Pearl Jewelry

$20.80 - Product

Pearl jewelry at http://www.topearl.com/pendant-jewelry-sets-c-26_54.html Type: 925 silver pearl rabbit style jewelry set; Size: 8.5-9mm; Color: No.1 white, No.2 pink, No.3 lavender; Shape: bread; Ring...

Vacuum pearl oyster gift , from Top Pearl Jewelry

$1.40 - Product

Wholesale vacuum pearl oyster gift. Unit price: USD$1.4 MOQ: 200pcs For more details, please visit http://www.topearl.com/ for more wish pearls.

White Fine Freshwater Pearl & Swarovski Crystal Bridal Jewelry Set , from Top Pearl Jewelry

$17.90 - Product

TBS024 Threaded by tiny wire, the necklace is handmade of 2-3mm white little freshwater pearls, separated by 4mm clear Swarovski crystals; at the center piece connected with vivid flower circles in front.