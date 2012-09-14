|
|Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted...
|Aarti Jewels Mumbai, India
We manufacture and export diamond and gem studded jewelry in 10, 14 and 18K in yellow, white and other various metals. Produced with latest...
|Amazing Belt Buckles Los Angeles, CA
Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt...
|Amy Peters' Studio Pismo Beach, Ca
Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer.
Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an...
|AY Jewelry Co., Ltd beijing, China
AYPearl.com is a website especially providing service on jewelry wholesale on line. We can provide to our customers with Pearl jewelry,...
|Beadnic Co., Ltd Bangkok, Thailand
Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed.
|Fiona Creations New Delhi, India
We are pleased to advise you of the establishment of Fiona Creations and our plans to meaningfully associate ourselves with you.
Fiona...
|GemFind Henderson, Nv
WWW.GEMFIND.COM
|Gems Town jaipur, India
We manufacture studded diamond Jewellery for Indian & Wesrern look with using precious and semi precious sparkling stons in gold, sliver...
|Global Jewels Gallery Inc. Jaipur, India
We are manufacturer of all kind of 925 sterling silver jewellery with latest design. For more information please contact us or visit our...
|HeartStrings Enterprises AL
Welcome to Heartstrings Enterprises, a leading wholesaler for monogrammed silver jewelry. Heartstrings is a family owned and operated business.
|In The Pink Designs FL
In The Pink Designs creates jewelry to proudly display its clients most treasured family photos.
I feel privileged each time a client...
|Jane Taylor Jewelry rochester, mn
Jane Taylor began her business in 1994 with the intention of bringing heirloom quality, hand-made jewelry together with contemporary design.
|Lolli by reincarnation NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn. Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in...
|Madhuvan Exports jaipur, India
We intoduce to you our company MADHUVAN EXPORTS as a manufacturer and exporter of precious and semiprecious stones , stones beads,and fancy...
|Ola Gorie Jewellery Orkney, United Kingdom
Ola Gorie is one of Britain’s most important jewellery designers of recent times. A pioneer in the 1960s, she explored her Celtic...
|OM Indixpo Delhi, India
we wish to introduce ourselves as manufacturer and exporter of Costume, Imitation and Fashion Jewellery & Accessories for Men and Women...
|Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Los Angeles, CA
The Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Collection is comprised mostly of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, and unique handmade chains, created...
|Pasternak Findings Tel-Aviv, Israel
Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business...
|PinkCity Jewel House Jaipur, India
Our jewelry is hallmarked 92.5 % pure Sterling Silver.
* It is studded only with ‘fine facet quality’ genuine gemstones,...
|Poko Tungsten INC. shenzhen, China
Tungsten jewelery is a new and increasingly popular fashion in today's international jewelry market. Tungsten carbide is hypoallergenic,...
|SeaStar Jewelry Co.,Ltd. GuangZhou, China
Seastar Jewelry Co.,Ltd. is a big professional gemstone company which can manufacture, produce and trade. Its main production includes many...
|Stuti International Jaipur, India
We are manufactrer of silver Jewelry, Gemstone Beads since 2002 in Jaipur.
|The Five Element5 Hong Kong S.A.R.
We are THE FIVE ELEMENT5 fashion jewellery
We create a wide range of latest & greatest trends in handmade jewellery
Especially...
|Top Pearl Jewelry Guangzhou, China
ToPearl Jewelry Inc. - www.topearl.com, China's online wholesale jewelry company, supplies Chinese cultured freshwater & akoya pearl...
|Turquoise shiyan,hubei, China
We are a manufacturer specializing in supplying turquoise beads,cabochons,carvings, and rough turquoise direct from turquoise mining area...
|Wedding Rings Direct Brighton, United Kingdom
Wedding Rings Direct is a high quality jeweller based on the internet that offers 50% off high street prices. With over 20 years experience...
|Wristbands With A Message TX
Wristbands With a Message™ customizes silicone wristbands similar to the incredibly popular LIVESTRONG® band, but with your very...
|Yiwu Niya Jewelry Yiwu, China
Yiwu Niya Jewelry Co.Ltd. is located in YIWU which is the lagest commodity fair in China.
We have all kinds of experienced...
