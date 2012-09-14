|
Brooch, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product Name:Brooch
Model Number: 6030706
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry
4)high...
Earring, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product Name:Earring
Model Number: 60307
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry
4)plating...
Gold Sheet, from Pasternak Findings
9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold sheets in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various dimensions. Suitable for jewelry making.
Gold Wires, from Pasternak Findings
9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold wire in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various diameters and any length. Soft, half-hard and hard annealing levels suitable for jewelry making. Gold wires are...
Jewelry, from Fiona Creations
Silver,Semi Precious Stones,Fashion,Imitation,Costume,Glass,Beaded & Victorian Jewellery
Jewelry Box, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product Name:Jewelry Box
Model Number: GH099
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to CZ jewelry
4)plating...
Round blue mabe pearl sterling silver ring & earrings set, from Top Pearl Jewelry
$37.50
Wholesale mabe pearls at http://www.topearl.com/
Metal: sterling silver
Rhodium: yes (good rust inhibition)
Earring backing: Omega backs
Ring size: US size 7.5#
Material: 25mm mabe pearl
Shape: round
Set...
Scent Bottle, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product Name:Scent bottle
Model Number:H-26
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy with glass
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to CZ jewelry...
Sterling silver 8.5-9mm button pearl jewelry set, from Top Pearl Jewelry
$20.80
Pearl jewelry at http://www.topearl.com/pendant-jewelry-sets-c-26_54.html
Type:
925 silver pearl rabbit style jewelry set;
Size:
8.5-9mm;
Color:
No.1 white, No.2 pink, No.3 lavender;
Shape:
bread;
Ring...
Vacuum pearl oyster gift, from Top Pearl Jewelry
$1.40
Wholesale vacuum pearl oyster gift.
Unit price: USD$1.4
MOQ: 200pcs
For more details, please visit http://www.topearl.com/ for more wish pearls.
White freshwater pearl bridal necklace with Austrian crystal, from Top Pearl Jewelry
$14.30
Exquisite designed bridal jewelry set collection --- white freshwater pearl choker bridal necklace with pink Swarovski crystal wholesale;
Materials: 4-5mm white fresh water potato pearl, 7-8mm white genuine...