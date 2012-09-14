|
|
|
|
Acrylic Pools, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...
|
|
|
|
Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
|
|
|
|
Aquariums, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...
|
|
|
|
Architectural Acrylic, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...
|
|
|
|
Design & Engineering, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Service
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality.
Our...
|
|
|
|
Fabrication, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Service
“Cut-To-Size”
As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube
“Engraving”
When engraved,...
|
|
|
|
Installation, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Service
The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with construction...
|
|
|
|
Metal Sign Letters, from Letter & Logo Source
Product
We can create metal letters and custom logos that can make a bold statement for your company name, your tagline, and your image.
|
|
|
|
Opaques & Laminates, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Opaques & Luminations
R-Cast™ Acrylics offer heavy-gauge (0.75”-4” / 19.05mm-101.6mm) acrylics in any color imaginable. These custom colored acrylics maintain the integrity of the...
|
|
|
|
PlasmaNet Client Licence software, from Plasmanet
$675.00 - Product
Additional Screen
Multiple Slides
Schedule
Video in window
Network update
In conjunction with PlasmaNet server software, this software will allow you to play content from
a plasmanet server...
|
|
|
|
PlasmaNet Server software, from Plasmanet
$6,750.00 - Product
Multiple Screens
Multiple Slides
Schedule
Video in window
Network update
Includes one PlasmaNet Client licence.
In conjunction with PlasmaNet Client software, this software will allow you...
|
|
|
|
PlasmaNet View Plus software, from Plasmanet
$900.00 - Product
Network version. PlasmaNet View Plus software allows you to present a logo or screen of information using macromedia flash. In addition you can have a live video feed in a window using the hauppauge...
|
|
|
|
PlasmaNet View Software, from Plasmanet
$600.00 - Product
PlasmaNet view software allows you to present a logo or screen of information using macromedia flash. In addition you can have a live video feed in a window using the hauppauge wintv pci card.
Single...
|
|
|
|
Plastic Sign Letters, from Letter & Logo Source
Product
We can create plastic letters and custom logos that can make a bold statement for your company name, your tagline, and your image.
|
|
|
|
Plexiglass Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast plexiglass sheet and extruded plexiglass sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
|
|
|
|
R-Cast Acrylic Shapes, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
“Sheet, Rod, & Tube”
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) offers the widest variety of cast acrylic sheet, rod, and tube available in the industry. We can supply R-Cast™ acrylic...
|
|
|
|
R-Cast Ice, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
This new product from the R-Cast™ line of products by RPT simulates the appearance and texture of ice without any repetitive patterns. R-Cast™ Ice has similar light diffusing qualities as real...
|
|
|
|
Signage, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
R-Cast™ Acrylic is ideal for signage applications and can be custom cast or formed into various architectural shapes. Surface textures and custom colors are available. Create one-of-a-kind signage...