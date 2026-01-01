Products & Services

Within Fastener, Button, Needle, & Pin Manufacturing

Products & Services

23 Series Heavy duty staple

23 Series Heavy duty staple

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)Chisel point 2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire 3)Heavy duty staple:23/6-23/24 4)5000 pcs per box 5)100 box per carton

26/6 5000 Staple

26/6 5000 Staple

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)Chisel point  2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire  3)5000 pcs per box  4)100 box per carton

4J SERIES STAPLES

4J SERIES STAPLES

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

Gauge : 20 GA.  Crown : 5/32"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 100 Staples/Strip Fit to:MAX  TA-20A/413J, TA-20AR/413J, TA-20AR/422J &...

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 (...

B8 staple

B8 staple

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)Specially engineered to stapler up to 50% more paper volume  2)Designed with chisel point tips for maximum penetration power  3)Fits all Stanley-Bostitch B8...

BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE

BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE

Prem Industrial Corporation

$1.00Product

We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS, BOLTS, BARBED WIRE, WIRE DRAWING, PAPER PINS, GEM CLIPS, STAPPLE PINS, SHOE TACKS, HORSE/ BULLOCK NAILS,...

Brad nails

Brad nails

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

Nail Diameter : 18 Gauge  Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank  Nail Length : 3/8" to 2"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 100 Nails/Strip Fit...

Cold forging fasteners

Cold forging fasteners

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., LTD.

$1.20Product

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General...

Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke

Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., LTD.

$0.00Product

Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke

Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., LTD.

$0.00Product

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General...

Finish Nail

Finish Nail

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)Nail Diameter : 16 Gauge  2)Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank  3)Nail Length : 3/4" to 2-1/2"  4)Point : Chisel Point  5)Capacity : 50...

Headless pin

Headless pin

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)Nail Diameter : 23 Gauge  2)Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank  3)Nail Length : 3/8" to 2"  4)Point : Chisel Point  5)Capacity : 100...

Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth,...

HORSESHOE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY

HORSESHOE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY

Prem Industrial Corporation

$1.00Product

Prem Industrial Corporation was established in 1975 by Mr. Amrik Singh & Mr. Kabal Singh. With over 28 years of experience. We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and...

M Series staples

M Series staples

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

Gauge : 18 GA.  Crown : 3/8"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 78 & 100 Staples/Strip Fit to:SENCO SKS, SLS20 & SLS25XP   Usage:Cabinets, Casebacks,...

No.10 staple pin

No.10 staple pin

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)Inner packing: 1,000pcs/box 2) Outer packing: 800boxes/carton 3) Minimum order: 10,000boxes 4)Meas:32*23*21 cm 5) Delivery lead-time: 20days 6) Standard: ISO9001, DIN7405 7)Picture provide:...

Rapid R19 Tacker staples

Rapid R19 Tacker staples

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

Gauge : 22 GA.  Crown : 7/16"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 125 Staples/Strip  Fit to:RAPID  R19, R13, R23 & R30  Usage:Fast attachment of labels,...

SP19 STAPLES

SP19 STAPLES

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)Height: 1", 26.67mm  2)Length: 1", 43.94mm  3)Width: 4", 107.19mm  4)Weight: 0.4 lbs, 0.18 kilos  5)Leg Length:1/4"  6)Package Size:1.05" x...

Special Fasteners made in Taiwan

Special Fasteners made in Taiwan

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., LTD.

$10.00Product

Our production capacity :- General industrial applications forging and cold-forming metal parts Seamless Pipe series products and polygon cutting machining process Various thread forming and rolling...

Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless...

Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and...

STCR 5019 Staple

STCR 5019 Staple

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)Gauge : 20 GA. 2)Crown : 7/16" 3)Point : Chisel Point 4)Capacity : 84 Staples/Strip Fit to:BOSTITCH H30-8, PC1000/4000/5000, JB600 & P6C-8(P)

Undulated Staple

Undulated Staple

Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Product

1)A staple with an offset crown for improved holding power. Minimizes the risk of tearing when stapling very thin materials.  2)Wire: Galvanized steel  3)1/4" leg length  4)210...

We provide services in metal processing

We provide services in metal processing

Micar SRL

Service

We make parts according to design or model processing by splintering (facing, milling, screwing, boring, turning-out, rectification), we design and make dies, shells and casting moulds. Part...

Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and...

WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY

WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY

Prem Industrial Corporation

$0.00Product

Manufacturers and exporters of WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY BASED IN INDIA For PREM INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION AMRIK SINGH BUMRA / KABAL SINGH BUMRA E-mail:- sales@premindcorp.com Phone...

WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY

WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY

Prem Industrial Corporation

$0.00Product

We would like to introduce as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, BOLTS MAKING MACHINERY, BARBED WIRE MACHINE,FENCING WIRE, LOWA BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE, WIRE...

WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY

WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY

Prem Industrial Corporation

$1.00Product

Prem Industrial Corporation was established in 1975 by Mr. Amrik Singh & Mr. Kabal Singh. With over 28 years of experience. We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and...

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