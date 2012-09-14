|
23 Series Heavy duty staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Chisel point 2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire 3)Heavy duty staple:23/6-23/24 4)5000 pcs per box 5)100 box per carton
26/6 5000 Staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Chisel point
2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire
3)5000 pcs per box
4)100 box per carton
4J SERIES STAPLES, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
Gauge : 20 GA.
Crown : 5/32"
Point : Chisel Point
Capacity : 100 Staples/Strip
Fit to:MAX TA-20A/413J, TA-20AR/413J, TA-20AR/422J & TA-35A/422J
Usage:Furniture...
Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) They are light and have high load strength
4) Very good wear and corrosion feature
5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
B8 staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Specially engineered to stapler up to 50% more paper volume
2)Designed with chisel point tips for maximum penetration power
3)Fits all Stanley-Bostitch B8 staplers
4)Packing:5000pcs/box
5)Leg...
BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$1.00 - Product
We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS, BOLTS, BARBED WIRE, WIRE DRAWING, PAPER PINS, GEM CLIPS, STAPPLE PINS, SHOE TACKS, HORSE/ BULLOCK NAILS, WOOD/...
Brad nails, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
Nail Diameter : 18 Gauge
Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank
Nail Length : 3/8" to 2"
Point : Chisel Point
Capacity : 100 Nails/Strip
Fit to:BOSTITCH ...
Cold forging fasteners, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$1.20 - Product
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan.
Our production capacity :-
General industrial...
Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$0.00 - Product
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan.
Our production capacity :-
General industrial...
Finish Nail, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Nail Diameter : 16 Gauge
2)Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank
3)Nail Length : 3/4" to 2-1/2"
4)Point : Chisel Point
5)Capacity : 50 Nails/Strip
Fit...
Headless pin, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Nail Diameter : 23 Gauge
2)Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank
3)Nail Length : 3/8" to 2"
4)Point : Chisel Point
5)Capacity : 100 Nails/Strip
Fit...
Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: smooth, etched...
HORSESHOE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$1.00 - Product
Prem Industrial Corporation was established in 1975 by Mr. Amrik Singh & Mr. Kabal Singh. With over 28 years of experience. We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters...
M Series staples, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
Gauge : 18 GA.
Crown : 3/8"
Point : Chisel Point
Capacity : 78 & 100 Staples/Strip
Fit to:SENCO SKS, SLS20 & SLS25XP
Usage:Cabinets, Casebacks, Upholstery...
No.10 staple pin, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Inner packing: 1,000pcs/box
2) Outer packing: 800boxes/carton
3) Minimum order: 10,000boxes
4)Meas:32*23*21 cm
5) Delivery lead-time: 20days
6) Standard: ISO9001, DIN7405
7)Picture provide: Yes
8)OEM...
Rapid R19 Tacker staples, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
Gauge : 22 GA.
Crown : 7/16"
Point : Chisel Point
Capacity : 125 Staples/Strip
Fit to:RAPID R19, R13, R23 & R30
Usage:Fast attachment of labels, posters...
SP19 STAPLES, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Height: 1", 26.67mm
2)Length: 1", 43.94mm
3)Width: 4", 107.19mm
4)Weight: 0.4 lbs, 0.18 kilos
5)Leg Length:1/4"
6)Package Size:1.05" x 4.22"...
Special Fasteners made in Taiwan, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$10.00 - Product
Our production capacity :-
General industrial applications forging and cold-forming metal parts
Seamless Pipe series products and polygon cutting machining process
Various thread forming and rolling machining
Automobile...
Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions
4) Material: stainless steel...
Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
STCR 5019 Staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Gauge : 20 GA.
2)Crown : 7/16"
3)Point : Chisel Point
4)Capacity : 84 Staples/Strip
Fit to:BOSTITCH H30-8, PC1000/4000/5000, JB600 & P6C-8(P)
Undulated Staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)A staple with an offset crown for improved holding power. Minimizes the risk of tearing when stapling very thin materials.
2)Wire: Galvanized steel
3)1/4" leg length
4)210 staples...
We provide services in metal processing, from Micar SRL
Service
We make parts according to design or model processing by splintering (facing, milling, screwing, boring, turning-out, rectification), we design and make dies, shells and casting moulds. Part performance...
Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$1.00 - Product
Prem Industrial Corporation was established in 1975 by Mr. Amrik Singh & Mr. Kabal Singh. With over 28 years of experience. We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters...
