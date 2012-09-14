PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Fastener, Button, Needle, & Pin Manufacturing

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
23 Series Heavy duty staple 23 Series Heavy duty staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)Chisel point 2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire 3)Heavy duty staple:23/6-23/24 4)5000 pcs per box 5)100 box per carton
26/6 5000 Staple 26/6 5000 Staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)Chisel point  2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire  3)5000 pcs per box  4)100 box per carton
4J SERIES STAPLES 4J SERIES STAPLES, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Gauge : 20 GA.  Crown : 5/32"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 100 Staples/Strip Fit to:MAX  TA-20A/413J, TA-20AR/413J, TA-20AR/422J & TA-35A/422J  Usage:Furniture...
Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
B8 staple B8 staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)Specially engineered to stapler up to 50% more paper volume  2)Designed with chisel point tips for maximum penetration power  3)Fits all Stanley-Bostitch B8 staplers  4)Packing:5000pcs/box  5)Leg...
BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$1.00
We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS, BOLTS, BARBED WIRE, WIRE DRAWING, PAPER PINS, GEM CLIPS, STAPPLE PINS, SHOE TACKS, HORSE/ BULLOCK NAILS, WOOD/...
Brad nails Brad nails, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Nail Diameter : 18 Gauge  Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank  Nail Length : 3/8" to 2"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 100 Nails/Strip Fit to:BOSTITCH ...
Cold forging fasteners Cold forging fasteners, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$1.20
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...
Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$0.00
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...
Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$0.00
Finish Nail Finish Nail, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)Nail Diameter : 16 Gauge  2)Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank  3)Nail Length : 3/4" to 2-1/2"  4)Point : Chisel Point  5)Capacity : 50 Nails/Strip  Fit...
Headless pin Headless pin, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)Nail Diameter : 23 Gauge  2)Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank  3)Nail Length : 3/8" to 2"  4)Point : Chisel Point  5)Capacity : 100 Nails/Strip  Fit...
Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched...
HORSESHOE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY HORSESHOE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$1.00
Prem Industrial Corporation was established in 1975 by Mr. Amrik Singh & Mr. Kabal Singh. With over 28 years of experience. We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters...
M Series staples M Series staples, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Gauge : 18 GA.  Crown : 3/8"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 78 & 100 Staples/Strip Fit to:SENCO SKS, SLS20 & SLS25XP   Usage:Cabinets, Casebacks, Upholstery...
No.10 staple pin No.10 staple pin, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)Inner packing: 1,000pcs/box 2) Outer packing: 800boxes/carton 3) Minimum order: 10,000boxes 4)Meas:32*23*21 cm 5) Delivery lead-time: 20days 6) Standard: ISO9001, DIN7405 7)Picture provide: Yes 8)OEM...
Rapid R19 Tacker staples Rapid R19 Tacker staples, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

Gauge : 22 GA.  Crown : 7/16"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 125 Staples/Strip  Fit to:RAPID  R19, R13, R23 & R30  Usage:Fast attachment of labels, posters...
SP19 STAPLES SP19 STAPLES, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)Height: 1", 26.67mm  2)Length: 1", 43.94mm  3)Width: 4", 107.19mm  4)Weight: 0.4 lbs, 0.18 kilos  5)Leg Length:1/4"  6)Package Size:1.05" x 4.22"...
Special Fasteners made in Taiwan Special Fasteners made in Taiwan, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$10.00
Our production capacity :- General industrial applications forging and cold-forming metal parts Seamless Pipe series products and polygon cutting machining process Various thread forming and rolling machining Automobile...
Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless steel...
Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
STCR 5019 Staple STCR 5019 Staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)Gauge : 20 GA. 2)Crown : 7/16" 3)Point : Chisel Point 4)Capacity : 84 Staples/Strip Fit to:BOSTITCH H30-8, PC1000/4000/5000, JB600 & P6C-8(P)
Undulated Staple Undulated Staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd

1)A staple with an offset crown for improved holding power. Minimizes the risk of tearing when stapling very thin materials.  2)Wire: Galvanized steel  3)1/4" leg length  4)210 staples...
Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$1.00
Prem Industrial Corporation was established in 1975 by Mr. Amrik Singh & Mr. Kabal Singh. With over 28 years of experience. We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters...
WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$0.00
We would like to introduce as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, BOLTS MAKING MACHINERY, BARBED WIRE MACHINE,FENCING WIRE, LOWA BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE, WIRE DRAWING...
WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$0.00
Manufacturers and exporters of WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY BASED IN INDIA For PREM INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION AMRIK SINGH BUMRA / KABAL SINGH BUMRA E-mail:- sales@premindcorp.com Phone Office:-...
Products 1 - 27 of 27 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help