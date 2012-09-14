23 Series Heavy duty staple , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)Chisel point 2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire 3)Heavy duty staple:23/6-23/24 4)5000 pcs per box 5)100 box per carton

26/6 5000 Staple , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)Chisel point 2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire 3)5000 pcs per box 4)100 box per carton

4J SERIES STAPLES , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



Gauge : 20 GA. Crown : 5/32" Point : Chisel Point Capacity : 100 Staples/Strip Fit to:MAX TA-20A/413J, TA-20AR/413J, TA-20AR/422J & TA-35A/422J Usage:Furniture...

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...

B8 staple , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)Specially engineered to stapler up to 50% more paper volume 2)Designed with chisel point tips for maximum penetration power 3)Fits all Stanley-Bostitch B8 staplers 4)Packing:5000pcs/box 5)Leg...

BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE , from Prem Industrial Corporation

$1.00

We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS, BOLTS, BARBED WIRE, WIRE DRAWING, PAPER PINS, GEM CLIPS, STAPPLE PINS, SHOE TACKS, HORSE/ BULLOCK NAILS, WOOD/...

Brad nails , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



Nail Diameter : 18 Gauge Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank Nail Length : 3/8" to 2" Point : Chisel Point Capacity : 100 Nails/Strip Fit to:BOSTITCH ...

Cold forging fasteners , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$1.20

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...

Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$0.00

Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...

Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$0.00



Finish Nail , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)Nail Diameter : 16 Gauge 2)Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank 3)Nail Length : 3/4" to 2-1/2" 4)Point : Chisel Point 5)Capacity : 50 Nails/Strip Fit...

Headless pin , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)Nail Diameter : 23 Gauge 2)Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank 3)Nail Length : 3/8" to 2" 4)Point : Chisel Point 5)Capacity : 100 Nails/Strip Fit...

Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched...

HORSESHOE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY , from Prem Industrial Corporation

$1.00

Prem Industrial Corporation was established in 1975 by Mr. Amrik Singh & Mr. Kabal Singh. With over 28 years of experience. We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters...

M Series staples , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



Gauge : 18 GA. Crown : 3/8" Point : Chisel Point Capacity : 78 & 100 Staples/Strip Fit to:SENCO SKS, SLS20 & SLS25XP Usage:Cabinets, Casebacks, Upholstery...

No.10 staple pin , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)Inner packing: 1,000pcs/box 2) Outer packing: 800boxes/carton 3) Minimum order: 10,000boxes 4)Meas:32*23*21 cm 5) Delivery lead-time: 20days 6) Standard: ISO9001, DIN7405 7)Picture provide: Yes 8)OEM...

Rapid R19 Tacker staples , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



Gauge : 22 GA. Crown : 7/16" Point : Chisel Point Capacity : 125 Staples/Strip Fit to:RAPID R19, R13, R23 & R30 Usage:Fast attachment of labels, posters...

SP19 STAPLES , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)Height: 1", 26.67mm 2)Length: 1", 43.94mm 3)Width: 4", 107.19mm 4)Weight: 0.4 lbs, 0.18 kilos 5)Leg Length:1/4" 6)Package Size:1.05" x 4.22"...

Special Fasteners made in Taiwan , from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

$10.00

Our production capacity :- General industrial applications forging and cold-forming metal parts Seamless Pipe series products and polygon cutting machining process Various thread forming and rolling machining Automobile...

Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless steel...

Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...

STCR 5019 Staple , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)Gauge : 20 GA. 2)Crown : 7/16" 3)Point : Chisel Point 4)Capacity : 84 Staples/Strip Fit to:BOSTITCH H30-8, PC1000/4000/5000, JB600 & P6C-8(P)

Undulated Staple , from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd



1)A staple with an offset crown for improved holding power. Minimizes the risk of tearing when stapling very thin materials. 2)Wire: Galvanized steel 3)1/4" leg length 4)210 staples...

Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...

WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY , from Prem Industrial Corporation

$1.00

Prem Industrial Corporation was established in 1975 by Mr. Amrik Singh & Mr. Kabal Singh. With over 28 years of experience. We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters...

WIRE NAILS MAKING MACHINERY , from Prem Industrial Corporation

$0.00

We would like to introduce as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, BOLTS MAKING MACHINERY, BARBED WIRE MACHINE,FENCING WIRE, LOWA BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE, WIRE DRAWING...