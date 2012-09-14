PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Fastener, Button, Needle, & Pin Manufacturing
 
Fastener, Button, Needle, & Pin Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Fastener, Button, Needle, & Pin Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
DT Multi Enterprise DT Multi Enterprise Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
DT Multi Enterprise (hereafter refer as DT) is a well established company from Malaysia involving in manufacturing and distributing of CPP... 
Micar SRL Micar SRL Craiova, Romania
The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being... 
Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufac... ningbo, China
Ningbo Yingzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer is specialized in making precision machining parts used in many fields ranging from scientific... 
Prem Industrial Corporation Prem Industrial Corporation Amritsar, India
We would like to introduce as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, BOLTS MAKING MACHINERY, BARBED WIRE MACHINE,FENCING... 
Raducons Impex srl Raducons Impex srl Craiova, Romania
Our company produces and trades air-conditioning wall brackets. Our brackets are now being sold in 12 countries outside of Romania. In Romania,... 
Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd Shaoxing, China
Established in 1992, Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specialized in various kinds of staples. We produce... 
SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Taoyuan City, Taiwan
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous... 
Companies 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help