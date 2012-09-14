Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Manufacturing
> Fastener, Button, Needle, & Pin Manufacturing
Fastener, Button, Needle, & Pin Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Fastener, Button, Needle, & Pin Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
DT Multi Enterprise
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
DT Multi Enterprise (hereafter refer as DT) is a well established company from Malaysia involving in manufacturing and distributing of CPP...
Micar SRL
Craiova, Romania
The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being...
Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufac...
ningbo, China
Ningbo Yingzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer is specialized in making precision machining parts used in many fields ranging from scientific...
Prem Industrial Corporation
Amritsar, India
We would like to introduce as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS MAKING MACHINERY, BOLTS MAKING MACHINERY, BARBED WIRE MACHINE,FENCING...
Raducons Impex srl
Craiova, Romania
Our company produces and trades air-conditioning wall brackets. Our brackets are now being sold in 12 countries outside of Romania. In Romania,...
Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Shaoxing, China
Established in 1992, Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specialized in various kinds of staples. We produce...
SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Taoyuan City, Taiwan
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous...
Companies 1 - 7 of 7
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help