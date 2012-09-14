|
Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
Appearance counseling is an image development certification program designed to increase the revenue of aestheticians, cosmetologists, nurses, psychologists, career professionals and the general public...
Artistry of Makeup Program, from EI, School of Professional Makeup
$18,685.00 - Service
EI, School of Professional Makeup
www.ei.edu
This one-year program of study prepares students to become fully-trained makeup artists capable of working in all aspects of the various makeup industries...
Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's, from Rayner Institute For Career Development
Service
Camouflage therapist is a specialty that helps people with disfigurments help themselves. When working with desfigured patients, camouflage therapist are brought face to face with people who have undergone...
