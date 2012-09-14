PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Advanced Marketing Management for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education Advanced Marketing Management for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development

As today's business environment becomes increasingly more competitive, physician, nurses, cosmetologists, estheticians, and career professionals need to focus on fresh approaches and innovative ideas to...
Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education Appearance Counseling For CEU's/Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development

Appearance counseling is an image development certification program designed to increase the revenue of aestheticians, cosmetologists, nurses, psychologists, career professionals and the general public...
Artistry of Makeup Program Artistry of Makeup Program, from EI, School of Professional Makeup
$18,685.00
EI, School of Professional Makeup www.ei.edu This one-year program of study prepares students to become fully-trained makeup artists capable of working in all aspects of the various makeup industries...
Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's Camouflage Therapy Distance Education for CEU's, from Rayner Institute For Career Development

Camouflage therapist is a specialty that helps people with disfigurments help themselves. When working with desfigured patients, camouflage therapist are brought face to face with people who have undergone...
Dermatology Skin Care Distance Education for CEU's Dermatology Skin Care Distance Education for CEU's, from Rayner Institute For Career Development

The A to Z of what does the practice of dermatology include. In order to be part of the healthcare team graduates must learn...
How To Launch & Build A Medical Esthetic Practice Distance Education for CEU's How To Launch & Build A Medical Esthetic Practice Distance Education for CEU's, from Rayner Institute For Career Development

This course will assist certified estheticians, nurses, and career professionals in making the transition from beauty and health care providers to medical esthetics practitioners. The intent and purpose...
Patient Coordinator/Clinical Coordinator for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education Patient Coordinator/Clinical Coordinator for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development

Patient coordinators / clinical coordinators are highly-sought out by cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists and other practitioners offering medically-driven, physical enhancement services. Learn all you...
Skin Care Management For Menopause & Hormonal Dysfunction for CEU's/Distance Education Skin Care Management For Menopause & Hormonal Dysfunction for CEU's/Distance Education, from Rayner Institute For Career Development

70 million women (8000 a day) are now entering or experiencing menopausal symptoms. This is the largest segment of the female consumer market. The financially successful esthetician/nurse can not afford...
