Products & Services Consulting Bayphase Ltd Service Overview: Consultancy forms the backbone of our practice, supported by mapping & data services, report publication, and training services. We cater primarily to the upstream sector carrying out... LOH Lift-Off Pipe Supports Product The LOH range of supports cater specifically for line supports between 1" and 4". Materials of manufacture range from Carbon Fiber, Fiber Composites and various metals and alloys, depending... LOR (Lift-Off Rest). Lift-Off Pipe Supports $0.00Product Lift-Off Pipe Supports has recently supplied our 6 and 8 LOR range of pipe supports to a well know pipeline operating company with excellent results. The client is very impressed with the support as...