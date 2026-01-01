Products & Services

Within Oil & Gas Refining, Marketing & Distribution

Products & Services

Consulting

Consulting

Bayphase Ltd

Service

Overview: Consultancy forms the backbone of our practice, supported by mapping & data services, report publication, and training services. We cater primarily to the upstream sector carrying out...

LOH

LOH

Lift-Off Pipe Supports

Product

The LOH range of supports cater specifically for line supports between 1" and 4". Materials of manufacture range from Carbon Fiber, Fiber Composites and various metals and alloys, depending...

LOR (Lift-Off Rest).

LOR (Lift-Off Rest).

Lift-Off Pipe Supports

$0.00Product

Lift-Off Pipe Supports has recently supplied our 6 and 8 LOR range of pipe supports to a well know pipeline operating company with excellent results. The client is very impressed with the support as...

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