>
Energy & Environment
>
Mining
> Oil & Gas Refining, Marketing & Distribution
Oil & Gas Refining, Marketing & Distribution
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Fuel Dealers
Liquefied Petroleum Gas Dealers
Petroleum & Petroleum Products Wholesalers
Petroleum Bulk Stations & Terminals
Support Activities for Oil & Gas Operations
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Oil & Gas Refining, Marketing & Distribution
ConocoPhillips
(COP) Houston, TX
ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves...
Lift-Off Pipe Supports
Lake Charles, LA
"Lift-Off" Pipe Supports is a wholly owned and private company operating in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Our primary business is the...
Bayphase Ltd
Camberley, United Kingdom
Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies,...
Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc.
(BKGD) Plantation, FL
Black Gold Gas & Oil is a gas & oil production company with development and operations and equipment supply within the US and soon...
Contigo Co., Ltd
South Korea
Contigo Co., Ltd. established in the year 1992, as a private company, started in the fishing industry. Over the years, it has grown and...
Nap Oil
LAGOS, Nigeria
We are a registered crude oil marketer [bunney light crude] At present we have 24 millions of crude oil to sell.
Oil-Net.Com Inc.
Edmonton, Canada
Providing Industry Information for Oilfield Professionals
Transport4
Alpharetta, GA
Transport4 is an innovative technology company established in 1997 by four of the nation’s largest product pipelines. Transport4 specializes...
