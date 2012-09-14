7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD) , from Soul Currency Institute

$15.95

"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...

Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car , from John Lee Books and Seminars

$75.00

A 3-CD Set of John Lee's groundbreaking Anger Mismanagement Lecture geared toward work and personal relationships. A must for any business owner or executive.

Billionaire In Training , from ActionCOACH

$11.53

Aim higher by understanding how to build your net worth and cash flow. From Real Estate to stock market investing to buying, growing and selling companies - this book summary of Billionaire in Training,...

Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less , from Soul Currency Institute

$24.95

A widely recognized expert on financing emerging growth companies, Ernest Chu has created more than $1 billion in market value for his clients. How did he do it, and how can you? On this new CD, Ernest...

Instant Advertising , from ActionCOACH

$11.53

Create ads that stand out and sell. From direct mail, radio, magazine ads, and television, ActionCOACH founder and CEO Brad Sugars' book outlines how to design, write, and create ads with an optimum "buy...