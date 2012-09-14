1-On-1 Coaching , from ActionCOACH of CT



1-On-1 Coaching Take control of your business! I will help you join the hundreds of business owners that the coaching programs listed below have helped to successfully increase their profits, improve...

Air Freight Export , from PMG Worldwide Ltd



Overview: We offer a complete air freight export service to our customers including advice on shipment methods, arrangement of bookings on scheduled passenger & freighter flights, full & split...

Air Freight Import , from PMG Worldwide Ltd



Overview: We can arrange import airfreight from anywhere in the world using our network of agents to arrange contact with your suppliers and have your procurements picked up and air freighted to the UK.

Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events , from Sales Experts, Inc.



Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of Sales...

Career Coaching , from Aurora Executive Solutions



Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy

Coaching , from LK Developing People



Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence Discover...

Coaching with Ernest D. Chu , from Soul Currency Institute



As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...

Consulting , from AAA - Business Research & Development Association

$50.00

We help you get started with your business.

Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change , from Renewal Technologies Inc.



We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement your...

Corporate Presentations and Coaching , from John Lee Books and Seminars



Corporate Training DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work environment."...

Customer Service Training , from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting



This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...

Distribution UK , from PMG Worldwide Ltd



Overview: For freight distribution across the UK on seafreight traffic, using road and rail, we can offer a first class service, offering full container load and groupage options for urgent, timed and...

EDI Implementation , from EDI Gateway



Our comprehensive EDI solutions and services, including supply chain document automation, are geared to drive business, increase sales and maximize business opportunities! EDI may be a complex technology...

EDI Integration , from EDI Gateway



EDI Integration is often a complex process involving various components of your business ranging from data entry to accounting to shipping. The process may involve changes to the way you run your business...

EDI VAN Services , from EDI Gateway



EDI Gateway offers you a cost-effective monthly Managed Services rates or an altered per kilo character rate, based on your transactional volumes. As an active part of the retail supply chain, whether...

Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Includes the following services: Coaching/Consulting Business/Marketing Strategies Target Marketing Website Analysis/Assessment Website Development Coordination Process Flow Engineering Project...

Facilitation , from LK Developing People



Does your team need a motivation boost? Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff? Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas? Do you know what...

Group Coaching , from ActionCOACH of CT



Group Coaching The group coaching listed below have been proven around the globe to have significant impact for those owners that embrace and execute on the concepts. At ActionCOACH we know that networking...

Incentive travel to Hawaii , from PowerBusiness Associates Inc



We design Hawaii incentives or act as a fullfilment agency for Hawaii incentive travel

Leadership and Management Training , from Aurora Executive Solutions



Coaching Skills Supervisory and Management Skills Performance Management Team Effectiveness Stress and Time Management Personality Profiling Communication Skills Conflict Management Leading and...

Lean Six Sigma Black belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Brown Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$2,199.00

This series comprises all the modules in the Six Sigma Basics, Lean Basics, and Statistics menus, plus 5 BB Test Prep Courses which assist Six Sigma Black Belt professionals in assessing their level of...

Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,499.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Green Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,199.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Yellow Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00

This series of modules prepares those who wish to become Lean Six Sigma Green Belts and Project Team Leaders. It is organized following the DMAIC methodology and includes Intro to Lean, Lean Tools I &...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma White Belt Class is a one day lean six sigma training and certification class. This class gives an overview of lean and six sigma disciplines and how they...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00

TheSixSigmaWay Online Lean Six Sigma White Belt gives an overview of Lean and Six Sigma. It is a must for managers who want an appreciation of the commitment necessary to implement statistically based...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$599.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Class is a two-day lean six sigma training and certification class. In this class, the various lean and six sigma tools are introduced to the...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$699.00

This series of modules is for those who wish to become Assistant Team Leaders on Six Sigma projects. The skills learned will enable the student to be a valuable Six Sigma project team member and assist...

Management Training , from LK Developing People



Do you want improved performance, managers who give effective feedback and staff who continue to develop their skills, and use a solution focus to increase effectiveness? I know what works in the real...

May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference , from Soul Currency Institute

$0.00

Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. EST KIM PROCTOR is the Chief Customer & Communications Officer for www.SpiritOnTheJob.com. She founded the site with a small team of people who love God and believe that understanding...

NetSpeed Fast Tracks , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00

(Introduced in 2007) NetSpeed Fast Tracks™ www.netspeedfasttracks.com) is a unique web-based resource designed to help managers and employees succeed at work. It offers answers to common workplace...

NetSpeed Leadership , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00

(Introduced in 2000) NetSpeed Leadership® (www.netspeedleadership.com) is a blended learning training program designed to meet the learning needs of first and second level managers, new managers and...

Personalized Training , from Cherilyn R. Lester Consulting

$0.00

For 90% of all our clients, we prefer to personalize the service. We provide an in depth analysis of your current customer service situation, based on a personal visit by one of our specialists. We rate...

Private Consultations , from John Lee Books and Seminars



Private Sessions With John Lee One-On-One Sessions John Lee is available for in person, private sessions in the scenic mountain resort town of Mentone*, Alabama. Sessions are held in John's studio (pictured...

Qualified, Experienced Consultants , from 88owls.com

$0.00

88owls.com members are consultants and advisors with more than 10 years of industry experience and who have passed our strict requirements for training and skill levels. The consultant matching page of...

Real Estate Virtual Assistance , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Services include, but are not limited to: Managing overall operations by identifying and developing business and marketing objectives, developing strategies, mapping out a plan, administering it, then...

Sea Freight Export , from PMG Worldwide Ltd



Overview: If you’re looking to export goods by sea to any location in the world, we can help. Sea freight export is a cost-effective method of getting a whole range of bulky, heavy or non-urgent...

Sea Freight Import , from PMG Worldwide Ltd



Overview: We provide cost effective sea freight import solutions comprising FCL, LCL, conventional, charter and Ro/Ro movements, providing full customs clearance, bonded warehousing, destuffing, distribution...

Search Engine Optimization SEO , from TheWebCoach

$500.00

Search engine optimization is the process of improving the ranking of your web pages on search engines. SEO aims to push your web pages to the top of organic or unpaid search results pages (Google, Yahoo...

Service Bureau - Fax to EDI - Email to EDI , from EDI Gateway



We offer you a practical and painless solution to simplify your EDI compliance process; by outsourcing your EDI capabilities to EDI Gateway’s knowledgeable and trained EDI specialists, you are able...

Small Business Administrative Solutions , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Executive Assistance Services: Calendar, meeting and email management, travel and accomodations, evaluating and purchasing supplies, software or equipment, transcription, internet research,...

Strategic Online Marketing , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Strategic Marketing services includes assistance with: Branding Elements Marketing Plan Development Custom Marketing Pieces Drip Campaigns Website Enhancements Website Maintenance