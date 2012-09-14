|
1-On-1 Coaching, from ActionCOACH of CT
1-On-1 Coaching
Take control of your business! I will help you join the hundreds of business owners that the coaching programs listed below have helped to successfully increase their profits, improve...
Air Freight Export, from PMG Worldwide Ltd
Overview: We offer a complete air freight export service to our customers including advice on shipment methods, arrangement of bookings on scheduled passenger & freighter flights, full & split...
Air Freight Import, from PMG Worldwide Ltd
Overview: We can arrange import airfreight from anywhere in the world using our network of agents to arrange contact with your suppliers and have your procurements picked up and air freighted to the UK.
Career Coaching, from Aurora Executive Solutions
Career Transition for Mid-Careers
Career Discovery for Young Adults
Job Search Strategy
Coaching, from LK Developing People
Coaching can help you:
Resolve difficult management and supervision situations
Improve relationships with colleagues and clients
Gain effective communication strategies
Increase confidence
Discover...
Coaching with Ernest D. Chu, from Soul Currency Institute
As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...
Consulting, from AAA - Business Research & Development Association
$50.00
We help you get started with your business.
Corporate Presentations and Coaching, from John Lee Books and Seminars
Corporate Training
DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work environment."...
Customer Service Training, from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting
This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...
Distribution UK, from PMG Worldwide Ltd
Overview: For freight distribution across the UK on seafreight traffic, using road and rail, we can offer a first class service, offering full container load and groupage options for urgent, timed and...
EDI Implementation, from EDI Gateway
Our comprehensive EDI solutions and services, including supply chain document automation, are geared to drive business, increase sales and maximize business opportunities!
EDI may be a complex technology...
EDI Integration, from EDI Gateway
EDI Integration is often a complex process involving various components of your business ranging from data entry to accounting to shipping. The process may involve changes to the way you run your business...
EDI VAN Services, from EDI Gateway
EDI Gateway offers you a cost-effective monthly Managed Services rates or an altered per kilo character rate, based on your transactional volumes. As an active part of the retail supply chain, whether...
Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Includes the following services:
Coaching/Consulting
Business/Marketing Strategies
Target Marketing
Website Analysis/Assessment
Website Development Coordination
Process Flow Engineering
Project...
Facilitation, from LK Developing People
Does your team need a motivation boost?
Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff?
Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas?
Do you know what...
Group Coaching, from ActionCOACH of CT
Group Coaching
The group coaching listed below have been proven around the globe to have significant impact for those owners that embrace and execute on the concepts.
At ActionCOACH we know that networking...
Incentive travel to Hawaii, from PowerBusiness Associates Inc
We design Hawaii incentives or act as a fullfilment agency for Hawaii incentive travel
Leadership and Management Training, from Aurora Executive Solutions
Coaching Skills
Supervisory and Management Skills
Performance Management
Team Effectiveness
Stress and Time Management
Personality Profiling
Communication Skills
Conflict Management
Leading and...
Lean Six Sigma Black belt, from TheSixSigmaWay
$1,699.00
TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Brown Belt Training before starting this class.
Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Online, from TheSixSigmaWay
$2,199.00
This series comprises all the modules in the Six Sigma Basics, Lean Basics, and Statistics menus, plus 5 BB Test Prep Courses which assist Six Sigma Black Belt professionals in assessing their level of...
Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt, from TheSixSigmaWay
$1,499.00
TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Green Belt Training before starting this class.
Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, from TheSixSigmaWay
$1,199.00
TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Yellow Belt Training before starting this class.
Lean Six Sigma Green Belt - Online, from TheSixSigmaWay
$1,699.00
This series of modules prepares those who wish to become Lean Six Sigma Green Belts and Project Team Leaders. It is organized following the DMAIC methodology and includes Intro to Lean, Lean Tools I &...
Lean Six Sigma White Belt, from TheSixSigmaWay
$299.00
TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma White Belt Class is a one day lean six sigma training and certification class. This class gives an overview of lean and six sigma disciplines and how they...
Lean Six Sigma White Belt Online, from TheSixSigmaWay
$299.00
TheSixSigmaWay Online Lean Six Sigma White Belt gives an overview of Lean and Six Sigma. It is a must for managers who want an appreciation of the commitment necessary to implement statistically based...
Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, from TheSixSigmaWay
$599.00
TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Class is a two-day lean six sigma training and certification class. In this class, the various lean and six sigma tools are introduced to the...
Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt - Online, from TheSixSigmaWay
$699.00
This series of modules is for those who wish to become Assistant Team Leaders on Six Sigma projects. The skills learned will enable the student to be a valuable Six Sigma project team member and assist...
Management Training, from LK Developing People
Do you want improved performance, managers who give effective feedback and staff who continue to develop their skills, and use a solution focus to increase effectiveness? I know what works in the real...
May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference, from Soul Currency Institute
$0.00
Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. EST
KIM PROCTOR is the Chief Customer & Communications Officer for www.SpiritOnTheJob.com. She founded the site with a small team of people who love God and believe that understanding...
NetSpeed Fast Tracks, from NetSpeed Learning Solutions
$0.00
(Introduced in 2007) NetSpeed Fast Tracks™ www.netspeedfasttracks.com) is a unique web-based resource designed to help managers and employees succeed at work. It offers answers to common workplace...
NetSpeed Leadership, from NetSpeed Learning Solutions
$0.00
(Introduced in 2000) NetSpeed Leadership® (www.netspeedleadership.com) is a blended learning training program designed to meet the learning needs of first and second level managers, new managers and...
Personalized Training, from Cherilyn R. Lester Consulting
$0.00
For 90% of all our clients, we prefer to personalize the service. We provide an in depth analysis of your current customer service situation, based on a personal visit by one of our specialists. We rate...
Private Consultations, from John Lee Books and Seminars
Private Sessions With John Lee
One-On-One Sessions
John Lee is available for in person, private sessions in the scenic mountain resort town of Mentone*, Alabama. Sessions are held in John's studio (pictured...
Qualified, Experienced Consultants, from 88owls.com
$0.00
88owls.com members are consultants and advisors with more than 10 years of industry experience and who have passed our strict requirements for training and skill levels. The consultant matching page of...
Real Estate Virtual Assistance, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Services include, but are not limited to:
Managing overall operations by identifying and developing business and marketing objectives, developing strategies, mapping out a plan, administering it, then...
Sea Freight Export, from PMG Worldwide Ltd
Overview: If you’re looking to export goods by sea to any location in the world, we can help. Sea freight export is a cost-effective method of getting a whole range of bulky, heavy or non-urgent...
Sea Freight Import, from PMG Worldwide Ltd
Overview: We provide cost effective sea freight import solutions comprising FCL, LCL, conventional, charter and Ro/Ro movements, providing full customs clearance, bonded warehousing, destuffing, distribution...
Search Engine Optimization SEO, from TheWebCoach
$500.00
Search engine optimization is the process of improving the ranking of your web pages on search engines. SEO aims to push your web pages to the top of organic or unpaid search results pages (Google, Yahoo...
Service Bureau - Fax to EDI - Email to EDI, from EDI Gateway
We offer you a practical and painless solution to simplify your EDI compliance process; by outsourcing your EDI capabilities to EDI Gateway’s knowledgeable and trained EDI specialists, you are able...
Small Business Administrative Solutions, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Executive Assistance Services: Calendar, meeting and email management, travel and accomodations, evaluating and purchasing supplies, software or equipment, transcription, internet research,...
Strategic Online Marketing, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Strategic Marketing services includes assistance with:
Branding Elements
Marketing Plan Development
Custom Marketing Pieces
Drip Campaigns
Website Enhancements
Website Maintenance
Workshops, from ActionCOACH of CT
Workshops
We offer many workshops. Our current offering is listed below. Be sure and check our "News & Events" section to check the schedule and to register for those that are of interest.