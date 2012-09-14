Dental Implants , from Helvetic Dental Clinics



The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...

Aetna Medicare , from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

$0.00

Aetna Medicare is one of our top selling plans here in New Jersey. We work along side top level Aetna corporate employees and guarantee the best possible plan for our customers.

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International



Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$23,000.00

2003 Used Axiom DRX9000 $23,000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual FREE USA Delivery & Installation Global Decompression has several used Axiom DRX9000, Accu-SPINA & Triton Traction machines available.

Bonjigar , from Herbion International



Bonjigar, a well-balanced formulation of herbs, useful in liver disorders. It combats liver injury, protects it against damages, improves the functional efficiency of liver and prevents accumulation of...

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$9,000.00

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table Includes: • Chattanooga Triton DTS • FREE USA & Canada Delivery • Harnesses & Pillows • Triton Traction Unit • Patient...

Digital and Analog Hearing Aids and Hearing Supplies , from Lindenhurst Hearing Center, LLC



Siemens Starkey Oticon Widex Hal Hen

Entoban Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International



Entoban incorporates an outstanding combination of herbs that have been used for decades to eliminate microbes and worms from Gastrointestinal tract.

Evica , from Herbion International



Herbion Evica, a uterine tonic, is a research formulation of selected medicinal plants known for their efficacy in gynaecological disorders

Foresters , from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

$0.00

Foresters is a nationally based company with great Life Insurance and Final Expense coverage. They're requirements make even the hardest to insure find great coverage.

Gerber Life , from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

$0.00

Similarly to Mutual of Omaha, Gerber Life also offers not only a Medicare Supplement plan but many life insurance plans as well.

Horizon BCBSNJ , from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

$0.00

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey is another Medicare Advantage and Prescription drug plan we offer. Like many of our Medicare Advantage plans, this plan has a $0 premium and $0 co-pay for primary...

Humana , from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

$0.00

We offer many different products furnished by Humana. We are currently working with Humana to both employ and cover our nations Veterans. We also offer the standard Supplements and prescription plans as...

Insty - Herbal Tea , from Herbion International



Herbion Insty - Herbal Tea Insty, herbal granules with pleasant taste, is an optimally balanced blend of carefully selected plants to exert potent expectorant and decongestant action in Cold and Flu.

Intellan , from Herbion International



Intellan is an original formulation of herbal extract of well known medicinal herbs Ginkgo biloba, Centella asiatica, Herpestis monniera, Coriandrum sativum, Amomum subulatum, and Emblica officinalis rich...

Kybella™ , from Young Medical Spa®



KYBELLA™ is the first and only approved injectable drug for contouring moderate to severe submental fullness, a condition that is commonly referred to as a double chin. KYBELLA™ is a non-human...

Linkus Lozenges , from Herbion International



Linkus Lozenges have been developed with balanced blend of selected herbs to provide immediate relief from irritaion of throat and cough.Its significantly reduces the duration and severity of cough. Linkus...

Linkus Syrup , from Herbion International



Herbion Linkus Syrup: Linkus is an optimally balanced combination of carefully selected plants to exert potent anti tussive, expectorant and decongestant actions. Linkus by virtue of their well-balanced...

Mutual of Omaha , from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

$0.00

Mutual of Omaha not only offers a Medicare Supplement, but also offers a wide variety of Life Insurance coverage.

Naltrexone Implant , from Rapid Drug Detox Center

$800.00

The Rapid Drug Detox Center is the only anesthesia detox center that offers the Naltrexone Implant. Naltrexone is an opiate blocking medication, (not to be confused with Suboxone/Subutex; Buprenorphine,...

PiVoT™ Charting and Coding , from Practice Velocity



PiVoT™ is a modified EMR that uses scanned paper templates to create an electronic medical record. Simply examine what is appropriate, document what you did, and scan the template. The powerful Practice...

prescription plan , from Life is Good Prescription Plan

$0.00

The Life is Good FREE prescription plan offers savings of up to 75% on prescription drugs at over 50,000 pharmacies nationwide. Discount prescriptions are available to ALL American's that present the Life...

PVM™ Practice Management , from Practice Velocity



PVM™ Practice Management is the only practice management system developed by urgent care professionals, tested in urgent care centers, and has physician owners using it every day in the practice...

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA , from Global Decompression

$675.00

These are excellent Harnesses that are made from High Strength fabric. Each harness is hand made and includes quality velcro. Includes • Small, Medium & Large Lower Harness • Medium &...

United HealthCare-AARP , from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

$0.00

We offer AARP's Medicare Advantage plans including the Community Plan. We also offer their Supplement plan as well as a prescription drug plan to accompany it.

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$35,000.00

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System Training •...

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$35,000.00

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System Training •...

Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$32,000.00

FREE USA Shipping & Installation!! The Axiom DRX9500 is the industry leader in Cervical Only Spinal Decompression. Global Decompression is proud to bring you this DRX-9500 Cervical Spinal Decompression...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$21,000.00

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 • 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Lumbar Spinal Decompression •...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$21,000.00

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual, Power...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$40,000.00

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX 9000C System, FREE USA Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX9000C • 12 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Cervical & Lumbar Spinal...

VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR , from Practice Velocity



VelociDoc Urgent Care EMR is the first electronic medical record designed from the ground up specifically for urgent care. Under the supervision of urgent care physician David Stern, MD, CPC, and in conjunction...