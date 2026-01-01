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Platinum Company Profiles

CTSHealth

CTSHealth

CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr. Resul Yaman is a highly skilled and professional surgeon specializing in hair transplants in Turkey. Dr. Yaman offers a lasting solution with hair surgery. He has a strong record of success for...

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Alliance. Full service Laboratories located in 11 states with the goal of having a laboratory in all 50 states wishing the next three years. Over 1500 employees performing over 4100 different...

PR.com

PR.com

Businesses and public figures distribute their news via PR.com's industry-leading press release distribution platform to improve brand recognition, increase visibility online and via traditional...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Stellar Senior Living, BLLC

Stellar Senior Living, BLLC

At Stellar Senior Living, we’re a family owned and operated company, passionate about giving seniors a delightful retirement experience and their adult children peace of mind. Over the last...

Virb

Virb

About Virb Virb is the first human capital-as-a-service platform that sources, trains, and deploys new talent globally into the clinical research industry. We believe in creating opportunities for...

Your Conscious Connect

Your Conscious Connect

Your Conscious Connect, 8 week Intensive Positive Communication Program yourconsciousconnect.com/ During the eight weeks you will learn the different parts of body language and communication. As...

Gold Company Profiles

Act!vate Brain & Body

Act!vate Brain & Body

An innovative brain and body fitness center where Certified Brain Health Trainers design, coach and monitor a science-based, personalized brain and body workout program based on your goals and...

Advanced Solution

Advanced Solution

advancedsolution.health

Age Well Care

Age Well Care

Age Well Care is a premium non-medical senior home care agency proudly serving families throughout Santa Barbara County — including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria, Summerland,...

Always Responsive Home Care

Always Responsive Home Care

About Always Responsive Home Care Founded in 2010 by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski, Always Responsive Home Care is a private pay, in-home care agency delivering compassionate, client-focused...

Americare Home Health, Inc.

Americare Home Health, Inc.

https://www.americarehhinc.com/

Anderson & Anderson, APC

Anderson & Anderson, APC

Anderson & Anderson, APC is a global provider of Emotional Intelligence Assessments, coaching and training for physician burnout, leadership and disruptive behavior. We offer Facilitator...

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care is the trusted name in St. Louis and Chicago. With neighborhood home care locations nearby, you have peace of mind knowing there is always support around the corner. Our flexible...

CarePrecise LLC

CarePrecise LLC

CarePrecise is a leading supplier of comprehensive, authoritative U.S. healthcare provider data. Data packages include CarePrecise Platinum containing the complete database of US. healthcare...

Clubhouse International

Clubhouse International

Clubhouse International is a global non-profit offering support and opportunities to end social and economic isolation for people living with mental illness. Clubhouse International works to...

Dr Kuri & Associates

Dr Kuri & Associates

Dr. Kuri & Associates is a premier bariatric surgery medical practice based in Tijuana, Mexico, specializing in weight-loss surgeries, including Gastric Sleeve, Lap-Band, and Lap-Band Revision...

Engagement Health Group

Engagement Health Group

Engagement Health Group (EHG) is a health and well-being program provider formed from Corporate Health Partners and Health Solutions. EHG serves employers across the country, from those looking to...

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers - Bolingbrook, IL

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers - Bolingbrook, IL

Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center Bolingbrook, IL is a physical therapy franchise leading the change to transform healthcare across the whole Spectrum Of "Sick Care" To "Well...

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech is a new startup specializing in the development of ELISA based immunodiagnostic assays and in the non-invasive detection of fungal pneumonia pathogens, headquartered in Portland,...

Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)

Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)

Human-Healthcare.com is a primary healthcare startup: an initiative of Human Health Care Services Pvt. Ltd., Pakistan and Human Health LLC, USA. We are reinventing the primary care experience in...

Integrity Together LLC

Integrity Together LLC

Integrity Together LLC is a nationwide rehab placement service dedicated to guiding individuals and families through the recovery process with compassion and expertise. Their mission is to eliminate...

International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer

International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer

The International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer is a specialized prostate cancer surgery practice led by Dr. Sanjay Razdan, a board-certified robotic surgeon and urologic oncologist based in...

Kopp Foundation for Diabetes

Kopp Foundation for Diabetes

The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes (KFD) is a youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by Type 1 Diabetes through innovation, education, and empowerment. Based...

Manchester Private Hospital

Manchester Private Hospital

Welcome To Manchester Private Hospital At Manchester Private Hospital, we provide exceptional medical and aesthetic surgeries in a state-of-the-art facility. Located close to the centre of...

Medical Tourism Corporation

Medical Tourism Corporation

Since 2007, Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC) has been the US-based gold standard for international medical and dental travel. With an A+ BBB rating and almost two decades of expertise, we provide...

Neurosolution

Neurosolution

The Neurosolution Center of Austin is a leading provider of cutting-edge treatments and innovative solutions for neurological disorders, providing personalized care and improving patients' quality of...

Ntracts

Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading Contract Lifecycle Management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, and powered by...

Plan Medigap

Plan Medigap

There are 10 Medigap Policies that provide coverage standardized by Federal and State laws for your protection. Several insurance companies offer these options. The choices and costs vary from one...

Rancho Family Medical Group

Rancho Family Medical Group

Rancho health is a company.

Van Wey & Metzler

Van Wey & Metzler

Medical Malpractice and Birth Injury Attorneys

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine is a leading integrative medical practice in Palm Harbor, Florida, specializing in hormone optimization, medical weight loss, regenerative medicine,...

Voyage Long Term Care

Voyage Long Term Care

Voyage Long Term Care was set on a mission to not become just another typical long-term care management company. ​ We were formed to be a company of like-minded leaders with a passion for enhancing...

Company Profiles

5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD

5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD

Ilan Cohen MD, a pioneer in refractive surgery, is one of the most highly respected New Jersey and New York LASIK and cataract surgeons, offering safe, cutting-edge, and other effective laser vision...

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Park Dental Care of Astoria Queens, NY provides a full range of general and cosmetic dentistry services including cosmetic bonding, dental crowns, dental bridges, dental implants, laser dentistry,...

A Spa Affair

A Spa Affair

A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location and availability.   We bring the spa experience to...

Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

Absolute Insurance Management are former insurance executives that realized a need for "Trusted Subject Matter Experts " to service the needs of those on Medicare by providing unbiased...

Accent On Seniors

Accent On Seniors

Accent on Seniors specializes in assisting families in their search for assisted living, nursing homes, board and care homes, independent/retirement living, and dementia (Alzheimer’s) care. We...

Acneteam.com

Acneteam.com

Acneteam.com provides you with information on how to determine the best acne treatment, and where to find it. We are dedicated to help you find a solution for your acne.

ADDCO

ADDCO

What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the many requests for assistance for the uninsured and...

Addiction Canada

Addiction Canada

Welcome to Addiction Canada, a leading and reliable name for Addiction rehab solutions in Canada. At Addiction Canada, we believe in total health recovery and can assist with your affliction be it...

Adoption Forum

Adoption Forum

Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access to records for adult adoptees. Functioning as a group of...

Advanced Dental Concepts

Advanced Dental Concepts

Dr. Sander I. White, D.D.S. has been providing world class cosmetic and general dentistry since 1971. His clinical techniques and practice philosophy have made him an internationally recognized...

All in the Hands Neuromuscular Specialties

All in the Hands Neuromuscular Specialties

All in the Hands performs primarily medical massage.  We specialize in several types of therapeutic massage. We also perform deep tissue, massage for fibromyalgia, stroke recovery massage,...

All Medical Personnel

All Medical Personnel

All Medical Personnel is a locally minority owned and operated company that has been serving the needs of the metropolitan Atlanta healthcare community since 1991. As a full service staffing company...

All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC

All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC

Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating patients with natural medical methods, like acupuncture,...

All of Me Child Developmental Center

All of Me Child Developmental Center

All of Me Developmental Center is a not-for-profit corporation offering services to children birth to young adults. Services include speech, occupational, physical and behavioral therapies. Family...

Allied Professional System

Allied Professional System

Allied Professional System is a rapidly growing healthcare recruiting organization dedicated to providing responsive quality service to all our clientele. We adhere to the highest ethical standards...

American Association on Health and Disability

American Association on Health and Disability

The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health promotion and wellness initiatives, reducing health...

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