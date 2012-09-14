PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Health Care Services
Sub-industries:
 Sub-industries:
Health Care Staffing
Home Health Care
Hospitals
Insurance Companies - Accident & Health Insurance
Long-Term Care Facilities
Medical Laboratories & Research
Medical Practice Management & Services
Prescription Benefits Management
Specialized Health Services
Voluntary Health Organizations
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Health Care Services
Medical Mutts Medical Mutts Indianapolis, IN
Medical Mutts is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3) dedicated to training rescue dogs as service dogs and promoting collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical... 
PR.com PR.com Melville, NY
PR.com is an online Directory of Businesses, Products, Services, Jobs, and Paid and Free Press Release Distribution, covering all industries. PR.com is also an online publication of Articles,... 
Addiction Recovery Network Addiction Recovery Network Kleinburg, Canada
The Addiction Recovery Network is a Canadian Addiction Treatment Organization designed for providing Canadians with the very best Addiction... 
American Association on Health and Disability American Association on Health and Disab... Rockville, MD
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health... 
Clinica Estetica Vicario Clinica Estetica Vicario Madrid, Spain
La Clínica Estetica Vicario, en sus más de 40 años de dedicación, destacando la inquietud siempre en ofrecer... 
EMU Health EMU Health Glendale, NY
Queens is the most diverse urban area in the entire world and home to two and a half million people. Yet, its residents are often compelled... 
Helvetic Dental Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest, Hungary
Overseas dental care– Quality care at an affordable price at Helvetic Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics guarantee the highest quality... 
International OCD Foundation International OCD Foundation Boston, MA
The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and... 
Massageaholic Massageaholic Minden, NV
Massageaholic is on a mission to bring massage therapy closer to those who want to live a balanced, healthy life, connecting body mind and... 
MedicalFieldCareers.com MedicalFieldCareers.com Vista, CA
MedicalFieldCareers.com is a free information resource that is committed to helping the next generation of healthcare professionals start... 
My LifeSite My LifeSite Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC-based myLifeSite provides online tools, resources, and research to help older adults and their advisors more effectively navigate... 
OOTify, Inc. OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support... 
Red Pill Medical, Inc. Red Pill Medical, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
Red Pill Medical Inc. is a health and wellness company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets organically grown, hemp-derived... 
Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group Santa Monica, CA
Ron Zemp launches Pre-owned cosmetic laser company Longevity Medical Group. Ron Zemp from Portland, Oregon gives the consumer a chance to... 
TranceLady Productions, Inc. TranceLady Productions, Inc. McLean, VA
DrainThatPain is a holistic energy therapy for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. drainthatpain.com 
Windsor Healthcare Windsor Healthcare West Hollywood, CA
Windsor skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers are providers of short-term and long-term healthcare, and therapy services throughout... 
5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD 5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD New York, NY
Ilan Cohen MD, a pioneer in refractive surgery, is one of the most highly respected New Jersey and New York LASIK and cataract surgeons,... 
718Dentist - Park Dental Care 718Dentist - Park Dental Care Astoria, NY
Park Dental Care of Astoria Queens, NY provides a full range of general and cosmetic dentistry services including cosmetic bonding, dental... 
A Spa Affair A Spa Affair Dallas, TX
A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location... 
Absolute Insurance Management, LLC Absolute Insurance Management, LLC LODI, NJ
Absolute Insurance Management are former insurance executives that realized a need for "Trusted Subject Matter Experts " to service... 
Accent On Seniors Accent On Seniors Encino, CA
Accent on Seniors specializes in assisting families in their search for assisted living, nursing homes, board and care homes, independent/retirement... 
Acneteam.com Acneteam.com La Habra, CA
Acneteam.com provides you with information on how to determine the best acne treatment, and where to find it. We are dedicated to help you... 
ADDCO ADDCO Bohemia, NY
What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the... 
Addiction Canada Addiction Canada Aurora, Canada
Welcome to Addiction Canada, a leading and reliable name for Addiction rehab solutions in Canada. At Addiction Canada, we believe in total... 
Adoption Forum Adoption Forum Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access... 
Advanced Dental Concepts Advanced Dental Concepts Broomall, PA
Dr. Sander I. White, D.D.S. has been providing world class cosmetic and general dentistry since 1971. His clinical techniques and practice... 
African Biosciences Inc. African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African... 
All in the Hands Neuromuscular Specialties All in the Hands Neuromuscular Specialti... Tampa, FL
All in the Hands performs primarily medical massage.  We specialize in several types of therapeutic massage. We also perform deep... 
All Medical Personnel All Medical Personnel Atlanta, GA
All Medical Personnel is a locally minority owned and operated company that has been serving the needs of the metropolitan Atlanta healthcare... 
All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC Rockville, MD
Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating... 
All of Me Child Developmental Center All of Me Child Developmental Center Oklahoma City, OK
All of Me Developmental Center is a not-for-profit corporation offering services to children birth to young adults. Services include speech,... 
Allied Professional System Allied Professional System East Setauket, NY
Allied Professional System is a rapidly growing healthcare recruiting organization dedicated to providing responsive quality service to... 
AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medi... Austin, TX
AOMA prepares students for careers in acupuncture and Oriental medicine. The master’s and doctoral degrees are regionally accredited. 
ApolloMD ApolloMD Atlanta, GA
ER Express 
AristoCare AristoCare Tucson, AZ
AristoCare is a comprehensive home health agency. We are dedicated to providing quality, reliable, and cost effective care to our clients... 
Ask Me Consulting Ask Me Consulting Union City, PA
Ask Me Consulting is an Employment Solutions Firm that was designed with your most critical and urgent needs in mind. Our staff of professionals... 
Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) Association of Organ Procurement Organiz... Vienna, VA
AOPO is a non-profit, national organization representing all federally-designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The association... 
Attention Deficit Disorder Resources Attention Deficit Disorder Resources Tacoma, WA
This national non-profit organization helps people with ADHD achieve their full potential through education, support and networking opportunities. ... 
Babynurse newborn specialist cpr Babynurse newborn specialist cpr bronx, ny
Babynurses and nannies available, experience in singles, twins, and triplets. There is no fee for parents to pay. Please feel free to call... 
Baebies, Inc. Baebies, Inc. Durham, NC
At Baebies our sole focus is to advance newborn screening and other pediatric testing worldwide. Baebies is guided by the vision that “everyone... 
Beacon Insurance Group, Inc. Beacon Insurance Group, Inc. Bluffton, SC
Beacon Insurance Group is a compilation of experienced insurance professionals with diverse backgrounds who develop innovative solutions... 
Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Vancouver, Canada
Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular... 
BioMotion Physical Therapy BioMotion Physical Therapy Schertz, TX
BioMotion Physical Therapy is the premier 5 star rated physical therapy clinic for the San Antonio area. Located in Schertz TX, BioMotion... 
Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent ... San Ramon, CA
Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care is the premiere veterinary hospital in the Tri-Valley and greater Bay Area communities. 
BodyLogicMD BodyLogicMD Florida
Founded in 2003, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up the nation’s largest and fastest growing network of the most highly... 
Brilliant Smiles Bellevue Brilliant Smiles Bellevue Bellevue, WA
Dentists in Bellevue, WA, offering family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, emergency dentistry and specializing in dental implants. 
Burnham Institute Burnham Institute San Diego, CA
Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease,... 
Byrd Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Center Byrd Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Center Roswell, GA
Atlanta Georgia permanent laser hair removal and varicose spider vein treatments, non surgical contour thread string and feather face lifts,... 
California Healthcare Workers Compensation Group California Healthcare Workers Compensati... Los Angeles, CA
Group self insurance allows Healthcare companies to join together to share the costs and rewards. 
Careplus Savings Careplus Savings Columbus, OH
Welcome to CAREPLUS Savings  Take charge of your medical expenses with CAREPLUS Savings health programs. CAREPLUS Savings is designed... 
