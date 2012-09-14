Digilite , from Galalite Screens



A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...

Lensray Technology , from Galalite Screens



With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...

Matte White , from Galalite Screens



A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...

Mirage , from Galalite Screens



Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...

Mirage XDL 1.2 , from Galalite Screens



Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...

Prism 3D , from Galalite Screens



Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...

"And The Coming Of Nighttime" , from Lens Cap Productions llc



The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics hell-bent...

"Of Sound And Fury" , from Lens Cap Productions llc



LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.

"The Enslaved" , from Lens Cap Productions llc



A young leader on a distant planet faces the hardest decision of her life when the most respected member of her race is put on trial for treason and heresy. Script available upon request. Novelization...

All Access Pass , from Durango Independent Film Festival

$199.00

The Durango Independent Film Festival offers the All Access Festival Pass for $199 at our Durangofilm dot org web site. This pass offers priority 1st seating access to all films in the festival.

Corporate Videos , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media



Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Having...

Corporate Web Spots , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media



Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web Spots...

Radio Commecials / Jingles / Audio Production , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



"Concept," "Humor," or "Announcer," it all starts with a creative concept - developed from discussions about your product, target market, and best marketing strategy . . . We...

Television Commercials , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



These commercials consistently produce dramatic results — for markets of all sizes and locations.

Testimonial Commercials , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



Your own customers can tell your story better and more believably than anyone. Bruen’s Testimonial Commercials are the hottest, most effective advertising since "word of mouth".