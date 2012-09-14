Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Digilite , from Galalite Screens

Product

A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...

Lensray Technology , from Galalite Screens

Product

With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...

Matte White , from Galalite Screens

Product

A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...

Mirage , from Galalite Screens

Product

Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...

Mirage XDL 1.2 , from Galalite Screens

Product

Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...

Prism 3D , from Galalite Screens

Product

Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...

Branded Entertainment , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Documentary & Doc-Series Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.

Television Show Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.

"And The Coming Of Nighttime" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics hell-bent...

"Of Sound And Fury" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.

"The Enslaved" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

A young leader on a distant planet faces the hardest decision of her life when the most respected member of her race is put on trial for treason and heresy. Script available upon request. Novelization...

3D & 2D Animation, Visual Effects, Online Editing, Offline Editing , from Soho / Rogue Editorial

Service



Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

All Access Pass , from Durango Independent Film Festival

$199.00 - Product

The Durango Independent Film Festival offers the All Access Festival Pass for $199 at our Durangofilm dot org web site. This pass offers priority 1st seating access to all films in the festival.

Animation Videos , from SK Media Group

$0.00 - Service

We're experts in Animated Web Videos. Explain your product or service with high impact animated videos. We animate ideas for products and services to deliver an easy message in a CLEAR way that keeps your...

Brand Development , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions will help you develop and build your business's products or services by creating brand recognition unique to your company. We have worked with companies just starting out as well as...

Corporate Video Production , from Spore Media

Service

At SPORE our aim is to help you communicate your message to your audience in a stylish and successful way from concept and scriptwriting to shooting, editing and duplication.

Corporate video production , from SK Media Group

$0.00 - Service

We've got you covered every step of the way; from strategy to script writing, capturing captivating HD footage to professional editing services, audio sweetening to encoding for distribution, and every...

Corporate Videos , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Having...

Corporate Web Spots , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web Spots...

Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...

DVD and CD-ROM Authoring , from Spore Media

Service

SPORE's full-service CD & DVD authoring services will enhance the look and user experience of your video with the use of interactivity and professional menu design.

eLearning , from Cinecraft Productions

Service

Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...

High Definition Video Production , from Cinecraft Productions

Service

Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...

Media Buying , from Order Productions

Service

Media buys negotiated and purchased for television, radio, print, and billboard advertising. Order Productions will go the distance to make sure your ads are placed in the time slots and markets that...

Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

$0.00 - Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...

Night Club and Party Facility , from Take 1 Night Club

$0.00 - Service

Take 1 Night Club is available for private parties, themed events, after parties, film screenings, awards shows, dinner theater, etc.. Full catering available.

Professional audio mastering online , from Online-mastering.com

Service

Online-mastering.com offers high-end music mastering online. Musicians, artists, bands and labels can upload their musical productions straight into the online mastering studio in Germany to get their...

Radio Commecials / Jingles / Audio Production , from Bruen Media Group, LLC

Product

"Concept," "Humor," or "Announcer," it all starts with a creative concept - developed from discussions about your product, target market, and best marketing strategy . . . We...

Radio Commercials , from Order Productions

Service

Beginning to end radio commercials including - Script writing, voice talent, sound effects, music, recording, editing, and MP3 transfers.

Song Music Licensing , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...

Television Commercial Production , from Spore Media

Service

When you enter SPORE's world, you can be assured that your commercial is produced with a clear and entertaining message. Our extensive creative team will provide you with a cost efficient "one-stop-shop"...

Television Commercials , from Bruen Media Group, LLC

Product

These commercials consistently produce dramatic results — for markets of all sizes and locations.

Television Commercials , from Order Productions

Service

Beginning to end TV commercial creation including - Script writing, storyboards, casting, makeup, location scouting, video production, music, editing, Beta dubs for broadcast and VHS dubs.

Television Production , from Spore Media

Service

SPORE's team of exceptional, award winning, storytellers specializes in unscripted programming including sporting events, specials, and documentaries.

Testimonial Commercials , from Bruen Media Group, LLC

Product

Your own customers can tell your story better and more believably than anyone. Bruen’s Testimonial Commercials are the hottest, most effective advertising since "word of mouth".

Video News Release , from Spore Media

Service

SPORE's VNR Service delivers a video press release right to the desks of news editors throughout the U.S.

Voice-Over Services , from SK Media Group

$0.00 - Service

You've shot your footage, cut your video, inserted your graphics - but you still need to tell your story. Narration/Voice Over is an integral part of the story-telling process; guiding, clarifying, emoting,...

WEBmercials/Podcasting , from Bruen Media Group, LLC

Product

