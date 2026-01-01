Products & Services

Within Motion Picture & Video

Products & Services

"And The Coming Of Nighttime"

"And The Coming Of Nighttime"

Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics...

"Of Sound And Fury"

"Of Sound And Fury"

Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.

"The Enslaved"

"The Enslaved"

Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

A young leader on a distant planet faces the hardest decision of her life when the most respected member of her race is put on trial for treason and heresy. Script available upon request.

3D & 2D Animation, Visual Effects, Online Editing, Offline Editing

3D & 2D Animation, Visual Effects, Online Editing, Offline Editing

Soho / Rogue Editorial

Service

Advertising and Marketing

Advertising and Marketing

Order Productions

Service

Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients...

All Access Pass

All Access Pass

Durango Independent Film Festival

$199.00Product

The Durango Independent Film Festival offers the All Access Festival Pass for $199 at our Durangofilm dot org web site. This pass offers priority 1st seating access to all films in the festival.

Animation Videos

Animation Videos

SK Media Group

$0.00Service

We're experts in Animated Web Videos. Explain your product or service with high impact animated videos. We animate ideas for products and services to deliver an easy message in a CLEAR way that keeps...

Brand Development

Brand Development

Order Productions

Service

Order Productions will help you develop and build your business's products or services by creating brand recognition unique to your company. We have worked with companies just starting out as well...

Branded Entertainment

Branded Entertainment

Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Corporate Video Production

Corporate Video Production

Spore Media

Service

At SPORE our aim is to help you communicate your message to your audience in a stylish and successful way from concept and scriptwriting to shooting, editing and duplication.

Corporate video production

Corporate video production

SK Media Group

$0.00Service

We've got you covered every step of the way; from strategy to script writing, capturing captivating HD footage to professional editing services, audio sweetening to encoding for distribution, and...

Corporate Videos

Corporate Videos

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video.

Corporate Web Spots

Corporate Web Spots

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web...

Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing

Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing...

Digilite

Digilite

Galalite Screens

Product

A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and...

Documentary & Doc-Series Production

Documentary & Doc-Series Production

Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

DVD and CD-ROM Authoring

DVD and CD-ROM Authoring

Spore Media

Service

SPORE's full-service CD & DVD authoring services will enhance the look and user experience of your video with the use of interactivity and professional menu design.

eLearning

eLearning

Cinecraft Productions

Service

Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our...

High Definition Video Production

High Definition Video Production

Cinecraft Productions

Service

Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as...

Lensray Technology

Lensray Technology

Galalite Screens

Product

With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing...

Matte White

Matte White

Galalite Screens

Product

A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide...

Media Buying

Media Buying

Order Productions

Service

Media buys negotiated and purchased for television, radio, print, and billboard advertising. Order Productions will go the distance to make sure your ads are placed in the time slots and markets...

Mirage

Mirage

Galalite Screens

Product

Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white...

Mirage XDL 1.2

Mirage XDL 1.2

Galalite Screens

Product

Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is...

Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters

Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

$0.00Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering...

Night Club and Party Facility

Night Club and Party Facility

Take 1 Night Club

$0.00Service

Take 1 Night Club  is available for private parties, themed events, after parties, film screenings, awards shows, dinner theater, etc.. Full catering available.

Prism 3D

Prism 3D

Galalite Screens

Product

Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the...

Professional audio mastering online

Professional audio mastering online

Online-mastering.com

Service

Online-mastering.com offers high-end music mastering online. Musicians, artists, bands and labels can upload their musical productions straight into the online mastering studio in Germany to get...

Radio Commecials / Jingles / Audio Production

Radio Commecials / Jingles / Audio Production

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Product

"Concept," "Humor," or "Announcer," it all starts with a creative concept - developed from discussions about your product, target market, and best marketing strategy . .

Radio Commercials

Radio Commercials

Order Productions

Service

Beginning to end radio commercials including - Script writing, voice talent, sound effects, music, recording, editing, and MP3 transfers.

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production

Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.

Song Music Licensing

Song Music Licensing

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing...

Television Commercial Production

Television Commercial Production

Spore Media

Service

When you enter SPORE's world, you can be assured that your commercial is produced with a clear and entertaining message. Our extensive creative team will provide you with a cost efficient...

Television Commercials

Television Commercials

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Product

These commercials consistently produce dramatic results — for markets of all sizes and locations.

Television Commercials

Television Commercials

Order Productions

Service

Beginning to end TV commercial creation including - Script writing, storyboards, casting, makeup, location scouting, video production, music, editing, Beta dubs for broadcast and VHS dubs.

Television Production

Television Production

Spore Media

Service

SPORE's team of exceptional, award winning, storytellers specializes in unscripted programming including sporting events, specials, and documentaries.

Television Show Development & Production

Television Show Development & Production

Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.

Testimonial Commercials

Testimonial Commercials

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Product

Your own customers can tell your story better and more believably than anyone. Bruen’s Testimonial Commercials are the hottest, most effective advertising since "word of mouth".

Video News Release

Video News Release

Spore Media

Service

SPORE's VNR Service delivers a video press release right to the desks of news editors throughout the U.S.

Voice-Over Services

Voice-Over Services

SK Media Group

$0.00Service

You've shot your footage, cut your video, inserted your graphics - but you still need to tell your story. Narration/Voice Over is an integral part of the story-telling process; guiding, clarifying,...

WEBmercials/Podcasting

WEBmercials/Podcasting

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Product

Wedding and Event Videography

Wedding and Event Videography

Cinematic Studios, Inc.

Service

Your wedding video will be a cinematic work of art. We custom-tailor each production to reflect the content, culture, and character of your wedding day. We don't use...

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