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Motion Picture & Video

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Boca International Jewish Film Festival,

Boca International Jewish Film Festival,

About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival The mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking...

City View Films

City View Films

City View Films is an independent film and television company and social media content creator producing original micro-series, web series, animated and short-form projects, reality TV, and...

Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters is your ultimate entertainment destination. Paragon is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking...

VSI.Video

VSI.Video

Video production.

Company Profiles

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering...

Actaeon Photo

Actaeon Photo

Actaeon Photo provides digital photography and videography using the highest resolution cameras, lighting and post-production facilities. They handle fashion, glamour, event, product as well as...

Akamai Films

Akamai Films

www.akamaifilms.com

Ballistic Entertainment

Ballistic Entertainment

Ballistic Entertainment began in 1996 when writer/director Zachary Yoshioka created the live action short film, THE PARTY. After placing in a small film contest sponsored by Teen People Magazine, he...

Bella Donna Films

Bella Donna Films

Bella Donna Films: As a small independent film company our goal is to make films that are entertaining and thought provoking; films that are character and story driven. We strive to find the sublime...

Borgus Productions

Borgus Productions

Leading with personality in independent radio and film, winner of two audio awards.

Boston Motion Picture Awards

Boston Motion Picture Awards

The Boston Motion Picture Awards is the growing international film competition that provides money, goods, services, and exposure to up-and-coming independent filmmakers.

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Bruen Media Group, LLC. (www.bruen.com), established in 1983 as Bruen Productions, is a full-service audio and video production and consulting company, serving clients in all 50 states and Canada.

Cachet

Cachet

Metamorfic Productions LLC is an independent production company with a division that focuses on up and coming director's projects meant for exploring their creative vision.

Calico Ice Productions

Calico Ice Productions

Calico Ice Productions is a production company based out of Las Vegas that produces, Tv shows, Radio Shows, Documentaries, and Commercials for tv, and radio. And now we are partnered with...

Chesca Media Group LLC

Chesca Media Group LLC

Digital documentary and feature film production for theatrical and broadcast release.

Chronicle Project

Chronicle Project

A documentary production company in Pasadena, California, Chronicle Project focuses on telling the compelling stories of life through visual media that move people to offer compassion and hope.

Cinecraft Productions

Cinecraft Productions

Cinecraft is a boutique content development agency that works with the world’s most recognizable brands to improve employee performance. Better Learning - Better Results. The custom content...

Cinematic Studios, Inc.

Cinematic Studios, Inc.

Cinematic Studios is a premier digital media production company that artistically captures, creatively enhances, and digitally preserves forever those memories which...

Creative Mediapulse Technologies

Creative Mediapulse Technologies

A Media Production company specializing in All types of Multimedia presentations, e-learning, walkthrough, 2D & 3D Animations, marketing presentation, cbts, wbts,web promoting,Video presentation,...

Doorway Entertainment

Doorway Entertainment

Doorway Entertainment is an independent production company founded by Merrill Capps and Britt Pitre in New Orleans, LA.  We specialize in producing independent movies utilizing old and new...

Durango Independent Film Festival

Durango Independent Film Festival

The Durango Independent Film Festival endeavors to connect the world to Durango through Independent Film. A community grass roots film festival, The Durango Independent Film Festival is a non-profit...

DV Illusions

DV Illusions

Atlanta based video production company, DV Illusions, More Than Movie Magic. Film, video, HD. Award winning production and post production company. From creative through mastering.

Film School

Film School

Offers information about the best film schools, obtaining a film degree, and starting a career in film.

Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens (www.galalitescreens.com/) is one company that has indisputably established its name in producing some of the finest and the widest range of Projection Screens for the ultimate...

God Help Films, Inc.

God Help Films, Inc.

We are committed to developing and producing original, compelling radio and television programming, films, music, publications and awareness brand apparel. We strive to create engaging entertainment...

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Happy Eye Productions

Happy Eye Productions

We aim to provide services in video production and film-making to international clients looking for western production companies in Asia. We take care of: Video- and Film-Production, Editing,...

ibanana Integrated Media Inc.

ibanana Integrated Media Inc.

ibanana develops and produces integrated content for television, web, mobile and gaming. ibanana's entertainment strategy links content with technology, establishing a...

In His Service Productions

In His Service Productions

In His Service Productions is a full service video production and wedding videography company serving clients surrounding Charlotte, North Carolina. In his Service Productions creates unique and...

Innuendo Films

Innuendo Films

Innuendo Films is a small, Dallas-based production entity driven by a passions for storytelling.  Like our name implies, we speak not with a loud voice, but with a whisper of great things to...

Jus Press Play Ent.

Jus Press Play Ent.

Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company also offers the following services: Music Production,...

Kendu Films

Kendu Films

The Mission Kendu Films is a unique media company dedicated to producing inspiring, character-based animated stories that engage the hearts and minds of children and families everywhere. The...

Lens Cap Productions llc

Lens Cap Productions llc

Lens Cap Productions llc is a film production company that is currently in its start-up phase. Once established, Lens Cap will operate as a Privately held Limited Liability Company (llc). Its...

LFHP Productions

LFHP Productions

LFHP Productions is leading the way in post production creating new alliances every day in the fields of commercials, film, and broadcast. We have a refined vision to keep your project within...

Maui Film Festival

Maui Film Festival

E Komo Mai And Welcome While sitting at the picnic table on the lanai of our home in Pa'ia, Maui - Powerbook keyboard brightly illuminated by May's full moon, wirelessly exploring the infinite...

Media Magic Productions, L.L.C.

Media Magic Productions, L.L.C.

Media Magic Production is a full-service audio/video production company and andvertising and public relations firm, serving Greater Cleveland, Akron Youngstown, Ashtabula and all of Northeast Ohio...

Mulberry Street Films LLC

Mulberry Street Films LLC

The film will be produced by fledgling company Mulberry Street Films LLC inassociation with Belladonna Productions, whose past films include the highlysuccessful festival favorites...

MusicinCloud

MusicinCloud

MusicInCloud offers Royalty Free Music for your videos, presentations, commercial ads or film. With our Royalty Free Music, there are no more headaches; you pay one time and use forever. Have a...

Myriad Media

Myriad Media

Raleigh, North Carolina video production company with 15+ years experience. Clients include IBM, Highwoods, Talecris, Skanska USA & more

Natural 9 Entertainment

Natural 9 Entertainment

Natural 9 Entertainment is based in Burbank, CA and is led by Carol Sherman and Jeff Androsky, creators and Executive Producers of programs: “New Years Eve LIVE!” and “Robbie...

NetFilmz Independent Filmmakers

NetFilmz Independent Filmmakers

NetFilmz is an award-winning indie film unit created to make original content for film festivals, theatrical release, television, and corporate use. Short films, feature films, documentaries,...

No Go Productions

No Go Productions

A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money to fund their projects on their own by producing it ourselves...

Online-mastering.com

Online-mastering.com

Online-mastering.com, the web based audio mastering studio online, offers customers around the globe professional music mastering online. Customers can create an account on the website to exchange...

Order Productions

Order Productions

Order Productions is a full service advertising agency and audio/video production company. We provide script to screen TV commercials, beginning to end radio commercial production, media buying,...

Panjkot Productions

Panjkot Productions

Anna Green, founder of Panjkot Productions, developed the reality TV show satire, Operation Panjkot, to give people a laugh in the face of tragedy and to encourage them to donate to  Red...

R. Richard Hobbs locationscout.us

R. Richard Hobbs locationscout.us

R. Richard Hobbs New York City area film location scout, film location manager, film location library, location and production services for film, photo, video and tv.

SK Media Group

SK Media Group

SK Media Group provides corporate video production services for large consumer brands and local small businesses in the New York, Washington, DC, Northern Virginia and Baltimore, MD metro areas. We...

Soho / Rogue Editorial

Soho / Rogue Editorial

Soho is an award-winning boutique post-production facility specializing in visual effects, animation, design and post production for the commercial, broadcast and entertainment...

Splash Media. LP.

Splash Media. LP.

Since its inception in October of 2004, Splash Media has grown to nearly 100 employees. Our in-house operations include sales and marketing, technical support, customer service, software development,...

Spore Media

Spore Media

Founded in 2004, by a team of award winning media professionals, Spore Media provides our clients with a one-stop shop covering an array of expertise in all areas of media services.   We...

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