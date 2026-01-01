Paragon Theaters is your ultimate entertainment destination. Paragon is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking...
Ballistic Entertainment began in 1996 when writer/director Zachary Yoshioka created the live action short film, THE PARTY. After placing in a small film contest sponsored by Teen People Magazine, he...
Bella Donna Films: As a small independent film company our goal is to make films that are entertaining and thought provoking; films that are character and story driven. We strive to find the sublime...
The Durango Independent Film Festival endeavors to connect the world to Durango through Independent Film. A community grass roots film festival, The Durango Independent Film Festival is a non-profit...
We are committed to developing and producing original, compelling radio and television programming, films, music, publications and awareness brand apparel. We strive to create engaging entertainment...
Since its inception in October of 2004, Splash Media has grown to nearly 100 employees. Our in-house operations include sales and marketing, technical support, customer service, software development,...