PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Data Services

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Air-Guard Extreme Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
Air-Guard Flush Mount Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
Air-Guard Surface Mount Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from...
Billing Manager Billing Manager, from Data Tech Labs

Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...
Donation Engine Donation Engine, from Community Resource Network

Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...
FAMCare® FAMCare®, from Community Resource Network

A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information
FreedomLite FreedomLite, from FreedomOperator.com
$9.95
The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...
FreedomPro FreedomPro, from FreedomOperator.com
$19.95
Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...
FreedomXtreme FreedomXtreme, from FreedomOperator.com
$29.95
Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.
Lyris Lyris, from Community Resource Network

A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups
Surveyor Surveyor, from Community Resource Network

Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet
Virtual Non-profit Community System Virtual Non-profit Community System, from Community Resource Network

A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere
Products 1 - 12 of 12 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help