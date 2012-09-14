|
Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables
The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables
The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency.
The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables
Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables.
Simply remove adhesive tape from...
Billing Manager, from Data Tech Labs
Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...
Donation Engine, from Community Resource Network
Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online
payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect
donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...
FAMCare®, from Community Resource Network
A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information
FreedomLite, from FreedomOperator.com
$9.95
The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...
FreedomPro, from FreedomOperator.com
$19.95
Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...
FreedomXtreme, from FreedomOperator.com
$29.95
Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.
Lyris, from Community Resource Network
A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups
Surveyor, from Community Resource Network
Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet
Virtual Non-profit Community System, from Community Resource Network
A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere