FreedomLite FreedomLite, from FreedomOperator.com
$9.95
The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...
FreedomPro FreedomPro, from FreedomOperator.com
$19.95
Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...
FreedomXtreme FreedomXtreme, from FreedomOperator.com
$29.95
Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.
