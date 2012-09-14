PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Messaging Services Providers
OOTify, Inc. OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support... 
Summa Networks Summa Networks Madrid, Spain
Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. 
aspMEDIA aspMEDIA Waterdown, Canada
At aspMEDIA we thrive on change, continuing to expand and enhance our products and services. Capitalize on our grasp of technology, our... 
CallTower CallTower San Francisco, CA
CallTower is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers businesses an enterprise class, feature-rich, comprehensive communications... 
Centratel Centratel Bend, OR
Centratel is a high-tech telephone answering service geared to providing the highest quality of service available. Centratel provides 24-hour... 
FreedomOperator.com FreedomOperator.com Ashburn, VA
FreedomOperator.com can help your business portray an image of success and professionalism typically associated with Fortune 500 companies. 
Global Billing Solutions Global Billing Solutions Sydney, Australia
Global Billing is a rapidly expanding mobile billing business, active on six continents. We have a presence in seven countries, and are... 
HungryFlix HungryFlix
HungryFlix.com is an online distributor of premium independent content specifically formatted for portable media players. Content providers... 
Popesco Popesco Valley Cottage, NY
Popfax.com is a leading global provider of professional Internet fax services. IT allows end-users to send and receive faxes using a web... 
Telecentrex, LLC Telecentrex, LLC Yorba Linda, CA
Telecentrex offers an advanced suite of virtual communication services that allow small businesses and professionals to communicate more... 
TeleVoices TeleVoices London, United Kingdom
TeleVoices is a specialist provider of professional actors for vocal requirements in the telecommunications arena. We provide the voices... 
Textalert Textalert United Kingdom
textalert.com is specifically designed for businesses to send bulk sms, promotional and marketing text messages to customers – ‘text... 
TextCaster TextCaster Kansas City, MO
TextCaster is a leading provider of wireless text messaging systems serving clients in media, education, public safety and banking throughout... 
Upside Wireless Upside Wireless Vancouver, Canada
Upside Wireless Inc. is a global mobile messaging solutions provider, specializing in the delivery of corporate and personal information... 
