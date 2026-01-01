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Messaging Services Providers

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Company Profiles

aspMEDIA

aspMEDIA

At aspMEDIA we thrive on change, continuing to expand and enhance our products and services. Capitalize on our grasp of technology, our broad expertise, and put our team to work for you today.

CallTower

CallTower

CallTower is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers businesses an enterprise class, feature-rich, comprehensive communications solution based on an end-to-end Cisco® (software and...

Centratel

Centratel

Centratel is a high-tech telephone answering service geared to providing the highest quality of service available. Centratel provides 24-hour call center/telephone answering services to specific...

FreedomOperator.com

FreedomOperator.com

FreedomOperator.com can help your business portray an image of success and professionalism typically associated with Fortune 500 companies. All our voice systems include a unique nationwide toll-free...

Global Billing Solutions

Global Billing Solutions

Global Billing is a rapidly expanding mobile billing business, active on six continents. We have a presence in seven countries, and are connected to 23 different telecom carriers. Global Billing has...

HungryFlix

HungryFlix

HungryFlix.com is an online distributor of premium independent content specifically formatted for portable media players. Content providers set their own prices and earn 60% of all profits from...

OOTify, Inc.

OOTify, Inc.

OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support using artificial intelligence for a range of personal or...

Popesco

Popesco

Popfax.com is a leading global provider of professional Internet fax services. IT allows end-users to send and receive faxes using a web interface or any e-mail client. Popfax.com figures speak for...

Summa Networks

Summa Networks

Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. Summa Networks’ unique NextGen HSS reaches further than...

Telecentrex, LLC

Telecentrex, LLC

Telecentrex offers an advanced suite of virtual communication services that allow small businesses and professionals to communicate more efficiently, sound larger and project a more professional...

TeleVoices

TeleVoices

TeleVoices is a specialist provider of professional actors for vocal requirements in the telecommunications arena. We provide the voices for a range of applications, including corporate voicemail...

Textalert

Textalert

textalert.com is specifically designed for businesses to send bulk sms, promotional and marketing text messages to customers – ‘text alerts’ – and is incredibly simple to use...

TextCaster

TextCaster

TextCaster is a leading provider of wireless text messaging systems serving clients in media, education, public safety and banking throughout the United States. The company’s TextCaster®...

Upside Wireless

Upside Wireless

Upside Wireless Inc. is a global mobile messaging solutions provider, specializing in the delivery of corporate and personal information to and from wireless data networks using Short Message Service...

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