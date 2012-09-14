|
|OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support...
|Summa Networks Madrid, Spain
Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance.
|aspMEDIA Waterdown, Canada
At aspMEDIA we thrive on change, continuing to expand and enhance our products and services. Capitalize on our grasp of technology, our...
|CallTower San Francisco, CA
CallTower is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers businesses an enterprise class, feature-rich, comprehensive communications...
|Centratel Bend, OR
Centratel is a high-tech telephone answering service geared to providing the highest quality of service available. Centratel provides 24-hour...
|FreedomOperator.com Ashburn, VA
FreedomOperator.com can help your business portray an image of success and professionalism typically associated with Fortune 500 companies.
|Global Billing Solutions Sydney, Australia
Global Billing is a rapidly expanding mobile billing business, active on six continents. We have a presence in seven countries, and are...
|HungryFlix
HungryFlix.com is an online distributor of premium independent content specifically formatted for portable media players. Content providers...
|Popesco Valley Cottage, NY
Popfax.com is a leading global provider of professional Internet fax services. IT allows end-users to send and receive faxes using a web...
|Telecentrex, LLC Yorba Linda, CA
Telecentrex offers an advanced suite of virtual communication services that allow small businesses and professionals to communicate more...
|TeleVoices London, United Kingdom
TeleVoices is a specialist provider of professional actors for vocal requirements in the telecommunications arena.
We provide the voices...
|Textalert United Kingdom
textalert.com is specifically designed for businesses to send bulk sms, promotional and marketing text messages to customers – ‘text...
|TextCaster Kansas City, MO
TextCaster is a leading provider of wireless text messaging systems serving clients in media, education, public safety and banking throughout...
|Upside Wireless Vancouver, Canada
Upside Wireless Inc. is a global mobile messaging solutions provider, specializing in the delivery of corporate and personal information...
