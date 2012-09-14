Click on a product below to view it in greater detail Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Donation Engine , from Community Resource Network



Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can... FAMCare® , from Community Resource Network



A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information Lyris , from Community Resource Network



A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups Surveyor , from Community Resource Network



Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet Virtual Non-profit Community System , from Community Resource Network



A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere Products 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

