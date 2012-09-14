|
|
|
|
Donation Engine, from Community Resource Network
Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online
payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect
donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...
|
|
|
|
FAMCare®, from Community Resource Network
A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information
|
|
|
|
Lyris, from Community Resource Network
A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups
|
|
|
|
Surveyor, from Community Resource Network
Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet
|
|
|
|
Virtual Non-profit Community System, from Community Resource Network
A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere