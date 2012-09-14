PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Internet Service Providers

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
10U Colocation, Hosting 10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00
100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...
2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages 2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages, from Popesco
$149.99
http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Internet-Fax-Unlimited-Reception/dp/B003HL9M08/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&s=office-products&qid=1278665396&sr=8-1 PC software solution that replace a fax-machine. 2-YEAR...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer
Business VPS, Hosting Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95
3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Cloud Computing Cloud Computing, from LV.Net

LV.Net’s Cloud Computing service lets consumers and businesses use applications without installation. It also lets them access their personal files at any computer with internet access. LV.Net does...
Colocation / Hosting Colocation / Hosting, from LV.Net

The Las Vegas colocation hosting facility delivers enterprise-class security amenities, flexible bandwidth, storage and rack space options, around-the-clock technical support and monitoring capabilities,...
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer
High Speed Wireless Internet High Speed Wireless Internet, from LV.Net

LV.Net provides "true" high-speed mobile wifi / wireless infrastructure to Public Safety, commercial and casual users through a "best in class" network. LV.Net provides now Point-to-Point...
Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers, from Community Resource Network

Connectivity - Our metro-wide intranet ensures that Affiliates can connect directly to each other and access CRN's services without having to go through the Internet.
Job Bank Job Bank, from Community Resource Network

A job listing service which allows organizations to post their job openings and allow potential employees to view the openings and apply online
Microwave Point-to-Point Microwave Point-to-Point, from LV.Net

LV.Net has the fastest Microwave infrastructure in the Las Vegas Valley. From 1Mbps to 1000+ Mbps. All around southern Nevada LV.Net can provide you with 1st class Microwave or wireless internet service. With...
Personal VPS, Hosting Personal VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$39.95
1024MB Dedicated Memory 40GB Disk Space 500GB Monthly Transfer 2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$129.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 4 GB Ram 1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 5 TB Monthly Transfer
Standard VPS, Hosting Standard VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$69.95
2048MB Dedicated Memory 80GB Disk Space 1000GB Monthly Transfer 3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Starter Plus VPS Starter Plus VPS, from River City Internet Group
$19.95
512MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Starter VPS, Hosting Starter VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$9.95
256MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Volunteer Bank Volunteer Bank, from Community Resource Network

A volunteer listing service that allows Volunteers to post their resume online and search for volunteer opportunities that are available. Volunteer Bank also allows Organizations to post their volunteer...
Website Hosting Packages Website Hosting Packages, from Community Resource Network

Web Hosting Packages - We offer flexible web hosting packages to meet your needs with industry standard tools on our Unix and Windows web servers.
Website Services Website Services, from LV.Net

LV.Net web design services offer professional, custom website production that will help your business make an impact on the Internet. Our staff is ready to assist clients in a one-on-one fashion to ensure...
Wholesale Remote Backup Solution Wholesale Remote Backup Solution, from River City Internet Group
$100.00
Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.
Wired Internet Access Wired Internet Access, from LV.Net

LV.Net offers the following Wired Internet services: Dial-Up: Is the slowest method but least expensive for internet access. With numbers around the nation an LV.Net dialup connection can be used anywhere...
Services 1 - 21 of 21 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help