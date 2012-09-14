|
|
|
|
10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00
100% Uptime Guarantee!
Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered)
100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link
5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included
Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers
Diverse fiber...
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
8 GB Ram
2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
10 TB Monthly Transfer
|
|
|
|
Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95
3072MB Dedicated Memory
160GB Disk Space
2000GB Monthly Transfer
4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
|
|
|
|
Cloud Computing, from LV.Net
LV.Net’s Cloud Computing service lets consumers and businesses use applications without installation. It also lets them access their personal files at any computer with internet access. LV.Net does...
|
|
|
|
Colocation / Hosting, from LV.Net
The Las Vegas colocation hosting facility delivers enterprise-class security amenities, flexible bandwidth, storage and rack space options, around-the-clock technical support and monitoring capabilities,...
|
|
|
|
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT
16 GB DDR RAM
2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
20 TB Monthly Transfer
|
|
|
|
High Speed Wireless Internet, from LV.Net
LV.Net provides "true" high-speed mobile wifi / wireless infrastructure to Public Safety, commercial and casual users through a "best in class" network.
LV.Net provides now Point-to-Point...
|
|
|
|
Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers, from Community Resource Network
Connectivity - Our metro-wide intranet ensures that Affiliates can connect directly to each other and access CRN's services without having to go through the Internet.
|
|
|
|
Job Bank, from Community Resource Network
A job listing service which allows organizations to post their job openings and allow potential employees to view the openings and apply online
|
|
|
|
Microwave Point-to-Point, from LV.Net
LV.Net has the fastest Microwave infrastructure in the Las Vegas Valley. From 1Mbps to 1000+ Mbps.
All around southern Nevada LV.Net can provide you with 1st class Microwave or wireless internet service.
With...
|
|
|
|
Personal VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$39.95
1024MB Dedicated Memory
40GB Disk Space
500GB Monthly Transfer
2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
|
|
|
|
Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$129.00
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
4 GB Ram
1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
5 TB Monthly Transfer
|
|
|
|
Standard VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$69.95
2048MB Dedicated Memory
80GB Disk Space
1000GB Monthly Transfer
3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
|
|
|
|
Starter Plus VPS, from River City Internet Group
$19.95
512MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
|
|
|
|
Starter VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$9.95
256MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
|
|
|
|
Volunteer Bank, from Community Resource Network
A volunteer listing service that allows Volunteers to post their resume online and search for volunteer opportunities that are available. Volunteer Bank also allows Organizations to post their volunteer...
|
|
|
|
Website Hosting Packages, from Community Resource Network
Web Hosting Packages - We offer flexible web hosting packages to meet your needs with industry standard tools on our Unix and Windows web servers.
|
|
|
|
Website Services, from LV.Net
LV.Net web design services offer professional, custom website production that will help your business make an impact on the Internet. Our staff is ready to assist clients in a one-on-one fashion to ensure...
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Remote Backup Solution, from River City Internet Group
$100.00
Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.
|
|
|
|
Wired Internet Access, from LV.Net
LV.Net offers the following Wired Internet services:
Dial-Up: Is the slowest method but least expensive for internet access. With numbers around the nation an LV.Net dialup connection can be used anywhere...