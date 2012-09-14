10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00 - Service

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages , from Popesco

$149.99 - Service

http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Internet-Fax-Unlimited-Reception/dp/B003HL9M08/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&s=office-products&qid=1278665396&sr=8-1 PC software solution that replace a fax-machine. 2-YEAR...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00 - Service

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95 - Service

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Cloud Computing , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net’s Cloud Computing service lets consumers and businesses use applications without installation. It also lets them access their personal files at any computer with internet access. LV.Net does...

Colocation / Hosting , from LV.Net

Service

The Las Vegas colocation hosting facility delivers enterprise-class security amenities, flexible bandwidth, storage and rack space options, around-the-clock technical support and monitoring capabilities,...

Donation Engine , from Community Resource Network

Product

Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...

Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$329.00 - Service

2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer

FAMCare® , from Community Resource Network

Product

A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information

High Speed Wireless Internet , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net provides "true" high-speed mobile wifi / wireless infrastructure to Public Safety, commercial and casual users through a "best in class" network. LV.Net provides now Point-to-Point...

Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers , from Community Resource Network

Service

Connectivity - Our metro-wide intranet ensures that Affiliates can connect directly to each other and access CRN's services without having to go through the Internet.

Job Bank , from Community Resource Network

Service

A job listing service which allows organizations to post their job openings and allow potential employees to view the openings and apply online

Lyris , from Community Resource Network

Product

A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups

Microwave Point-to-Point , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net has the fastest Microwave infrastructure in the Las Vegas Valley. From 1Mbps to 1000+ Mbps. All around southern Nevada LV.Net can provide you with 1st class Microwave or wireless internet service. With...

Personal VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$39.95 - Service

1024MB Dedicated Memory 40GB Disk Space 500GB Monthly Transfer 2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$129.00 - Service

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 4 GB Ram 1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 5 TB Monthly Transfer

Standard VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$69.95 - Service

2048MB Dedicated Memory 80GB Disk Space 1000GB Monthly Transfer 3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Starter Plus VPS , from River City Internet Group

$19.95 - Service

512MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor

Starter VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$9.95 - Service

256MB Dedicated Memory 10GB Disk Space 100GB Monthly Transfer 1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor

Surveyor , from Community Resource Network

Product

Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet

Virtual Non-profit Community System , from Community Resource Network

Product

A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere

Volunteer Bank , from Community Resource Network

Service

A volunteer listing service that allows Volunteers to post their resume online and search for volunteer opportunities that are available. Volunteer Bank also allows Organizations to post their volunteer...

Website Hosting Packages , from Community Resource Network

Service

Web Hosting Packages - We offer flexible web hosting packages to meet your needs with industry standard tools on our Unix and Windows web servers.

Website Services , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net web design services offer professional, custom website production that will help your business make an impact on the Internet. Our staff is ready to assist clients in a one-on-one fashion to ensure...

Wholesale Remote Backup Solution , from River City Internet Group

$100.00 - Service

Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.