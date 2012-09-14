Craveyon Barbera no. 4 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon Barbera no.4a 2015 Lingering on the dark side of the wine hue spectrum, Craveyon's Barbera no.4a is the juicy plum bomb of your dreams. Forget your love affair with Nebbiolo and come to Barbera...

Craveyon Black Muscat no. 6 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon Black Muscat no.6 Lovingly grown and harvested in the sweet sunshine of the Golden State, this Black Muscat mesmerizes the lucky like an alluring sunset. When you are ready to go poolside with...

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.3 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.4 2015 Ocean breezes kiss the sandy soils of this Californian treasure land of Lodi. Experience this silky velvet-soft, burgundy-hued Cabernet as it pops with blackberry,...

Craveyon Chardonnay no. 3 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon's Chardonnay no. 3 I’m the girl everyone loves to hate. And yet, I have my followers. Fans. Ok, maybe even fanatics. You know, the ones that only drink Chard. And those ABCers (Anything...

Craveyon Malbec no. 6 2013 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon Malbec no.6 2013 Craveyon's Malbec was grown and vinted in Paso Robles, California where the slightly cooler climate nurtured aromas of leather, cocoa, and black cherry. The classic Malbec tell...

Craveyon Orange Muscat no. 5 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon's Orange Muscat Don’t ask, just pour this Orange Muscat for your guests. Fantastic with grilled peaches drizzled with honey or complementing a slice of rich New York cheesecake. Nestled...

Craveyon Peche Demi-Sec , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$31.98

Sparkling History Champagne has a long and romantic history as the elixir of the wealthy and royal. The light, tiny bubbles made famous long ago by the French Benedictine monk, Dom Perignon, has come a...

Craveyon Wine Subscription , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$13.99

Choose the number of bottles you want, as often as you want; daily, weekly or monthly. Delivered to your home or work! Craver Benefits: If you are a member 50% off on all wine at Craveyon CloudWines It...

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$299.00

Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear, ear...

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$499.00

This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are required. With...

Headset - Logitech h540 USB Echo Cancelling Headset , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$39.00

USB Echo Cancelling Headset Lightweight On-Ear Construction Broad Frequency Response Range – Optimal for Heart & Lung Sounds Short Unobtrusive Mic Boom Plug-and-Play USB Connection to Computer Affordable...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013 , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$1,240.00

Formed for the future, Tryten’s Nova Pro combines limitless modularity with timeless simplicity. Designed and manufactured by Tryten, this mobile medical tablet station secures an uninhibited connection...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013 , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$1,825.00

NOVA Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic Plus: Work Surface Tray Supply / Instrument Basket Powered Wipeable JBL Bluetooth Room Speaker/Microphone Hospital Grade...

Nova Pro Point of Care Medical Tablet Station - Includes USB Stethoscope & Software, Headset & ExamC , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$2,999.00

NOVA Pro Medical Point of Care Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Premium Medical Tablet Station Plus: PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope PCP-SSP Stethoscope Filtering Software USB Echo Cancelling Headset USB...

PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$489.00

The PCP-USB telemedicine stethoscope features a single head design with amplification and Piezo sensing microphone imbedded in the chestpiece. Also imbedded in the chestpiece are analog to digital converter...

USB ExamCam , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$449.00

Hand Held General Examination Camera with HD, Autofocus, LED Light and USB connection Intuitive Ergonomics - Simple to Use Medical Grade Plastic – Clean with Alcohol Wipes Manufactured and Assembled...

7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD) , from Soul Currency Institute

$15.95

"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...

Beginner Violin Play Alongs, Suzuki book 1 and more , from StringsAlong.com

$10.00

Beginner Violin Lessons Online Play Alongs with Video Accompaniment You will Accelerate your learning naturally because while playing w/ the pros you'll Be led by master musicians every practice! Grow...

Bicycle Sharing Systems , from DECOBIKE, LLC



DECOBIKE offers custom-built bicycle sharing program for cities, institutions and campuses to meet and exceed your bike sharing program needs. "Green" state-of-the-art Solar-powered, wireless...

Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less , from Soul Currency Institute

$24.95

A widely recognized expert on financing emerging growth companies, Ernest Chu has created more than $1 billion in market value for his clients. How did he do it, and how can you? On this new CD, Ernest...

Donation Engine , from Community Resource Network



Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...

FAMCare® , from Community Resource Network



A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information

Lyris , from Community Resource Network



A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups

Nanking the Book , from Kevin A. Kent



Nanking by Kevin A. Kent Review written by New York Times best-selling author Ellen Tanner Marsh All too often in the literary world, the horrors of war are made even more grotesque by bad writing...

PokerIce Play Free Poker Ice Texas Hold em Game , from pokerice



The Best Facebook Poker application available! Everyone can now play and enjoy Poker on Pokerice! Founded in 2005. Visit our websites: http://www.pokerice.com http://www.pokerice.co.uk http://www.pokerice.fr http://www.pokerice.gr http://www.pokerice.nl http://www.pokerice.tv http://www.pokerice.dk http://www.pokerice.se http://www.pokerice.it

Specialty Market Advertising Guides , from National Mail Order Association

$49.95

The NMOA provides many direct marketing and advertising research products. Among them are our advertising guides. These guides provide you with all the major publications to reach a specific market with...

Surveyor , from Community Resource Network



Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet

The Cheat Sheet - A book about preventing and surviving infidelity with tips on how to catch a cheat , from WomanSavers.com

$14.95

♥ Do you suspect your partner may be cheating? ♥ Have you or has someone you know been cheated on? ♥ Are you recovering from infidelity? ♥ Do you want to avoid dating cheaters? ♥...

Virtual Non-profit Community System , from Community Resource Network



A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere