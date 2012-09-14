Annual OCD Conference , from International OCD Foundation



Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...

PCP-SSP In-Band Telemedicine Stethoscope Software - For Use with PCP-USB Stethoscope Only , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$165.00

PCP-SSP - Single User Software License - Perpetual Use - No Recurring Fees In-Band Solution Simple, Easy to Use Interface - No Technical Training Required Integrates into Audio Channel of Existing Video...

Recruitment in United Arab Emirates and United States , from AIC Managements

$500.00

We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf region, such as Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. With...

ZOOM Cloud Video Service - Annual User License - Unlimited Use Please Call to Set Up Account , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$180.00

ZOOM Desktop Video Conference Service - Unlimited Use - Single User License - Usable on Multiple Devices - Auto Renewable Annual Fee Clean Simple Interface – Easy to Use HD Video and High Quality...

Agricultural Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.



Premier Power offers turnkey installation of agricultural solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Asset Protection , from Kent W. Meyer Law



International Asset Protection Some individuals and businesses can legitimately benefit from the use of offshore asset protection strategies in the form of foreign private bank accounts, foreign trusts,...

bfi , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



The bfi (Business Furniture, Inc.) Healthcare Division can help you provide a safe, comfortable, efficient and attractive environment for patients and staff. They can make facility change less costly and...

BMS Group, LLC , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



The BMS Group can assist a hospital in developing a comprehensive administrative, operational, and clinical program planning to initiate a transfusion free clinical program. Through its database benchmark...

Business Formation , from Kent W. Meyer Law



Our firm will prepare all required documents for the registration of your new business. We will conduct the new business's first meeting of owners and prepare all necessary minutes and resolutions. We...

Business Law , from Kent W. Meyer Law



Business Formation Our firm will prepare all required documents for the registration of your new business. We will conduct the new business's first meeting of owners and prepare all necessary minutes and...

Capabilities Collateral , from Desert Rose Design



Capabilities collateral is essential for corporate communications where it's important to present a strong image while delivering the company’s core message. The look and feel of a these pieces is...

Coaching with Ernest D. Chu , from Soul Currency Institute



As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...

Commercial Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.



Premier Power offers turnkey installation of commercial solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Corporate Identity , from Desert Rose Design



The objective of a properly executed identity program is the accurate visual presentation of your unique personality to appeal to your target market. Your organization’s initial focus may be on the...

Education , from Horses Care

$0.00

HorsesCare.org has educational material pertaining to horse care.

Email Marketing , from Desert Rose Design



Email marketing is comprised of content emails sent straight to your desktop. Recipients will have actively signed up and given their permission to receive the campaign because they are interested in the...

Estate Planning , from Kent W. Meyer Law



Life Asset Management – Estate Planning Successful Life Asset Management and Estate Planning require an understanding of many areas of law and how these areas relate to each other. Few law firms...

GNYHA Ventures , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



GNYHA Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of the Greater New York Hospital Association, provides an array of important business services to the health care community. These services include...

Higher Medical Education , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



NJCTH is among the most prestigous teaching hospitals throughout the country, providing its students with irreplacable experience and top notch education, all while patient care is at the top of priority...

Horse Rescue , from Horses Care

$0.00

Horses that are no longer wanted by their owners for whatever reason may be donated to Horeses Care.

Immigration and Visa Services for the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil , from How2Immigrate



Immigration is changing the world more than at any other time in history, opening up borders and introducing new business opportunities. We are committed to provide our clients with the best immigration...

Innovation for Results Training & Project Workshop , from New & Improved LLC



Purpose: Teaches participants a proven process for making creativity and innovation happen by both creating opportunities and solving problems rapidly and effectively. The Creative process is an innovation-producing...

Interaction with Horses , from Horses Care

$0.00

Interacting with horses is therapeutic in many ways. There is no time that we are around a horse that we don't feel as though we have gotten something from the experience. We provide safe and fun activities...

Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers , from Community Resource Network



Connectivity - Our metro-wide intranet ensures that Affiliates can connect directly to each other and access CRN's services without having to go through the Internet.

Internet Marketing , from Desert Rose Design



Search Engine Optimization Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process in which the volume and quality of web traffic from a search engine is improved. Desert Rose Design will build each page’s...

Job Bank , from Community Resource Network



A job listing service which allows organizations to post their job openings and allow potential employees to view the openings and apply online

Living Innovation-Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion , from New & Improved LLC



Living Innovation - Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion Service Overview It’s known that innovation is vital to commercial success, but do we really know how to...

Marketing Strategy & Planning , from Desert Rose Design



The most effective approach to a new communications plan is a planning process, which takes the entire organization into consideration. Though a company is made up of various products and services, they...

May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference , from Soul Currency Institute

$0.00

Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. EST KIM PROCTOR is the Chief Customer & Communications Officer for www.SpiritOnTheJob.com. She founded the site with a small team of people who love God and believe that understanding...

Membership , from HindlerScott & Associates LLC

$9,899.00

A three year membership. First, you will meet with Miss. Scott for a personal, no-obligation interview. These initial meetings are fun, and usually last about an hour. At any point during the meeting...

Membership Organization , from Florida Direct Marketing Association



Individual member rates vary. Great organization for networking and attending relevant educational seminars monthly. The FDMA has nearly 200 members, including catalogers, Internet retailers, financial...

New Party Donation , from The New Party

$0.00

http://www.newparty.co.uk/joinus/donate.asp

New Party Membership , from The New Party

$0.00

http://www.newparty.co.uk/joinus/membership.asp

One Week Free Yoga during National Yoga Month , from Yoga Health Foundation

$0.00

September marks a significant milestone in the “yoga for health” movement. It is the first official National Yoga Month (designated by the Department of Health & Human Services) designed...

Online Monthy Recruiting Membership , from CitiNannies LLC

$49.00

Monthly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 30 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having quality...

Online Quarterly Recruiting Membership , from CitiNannies LLC

$119.00

Quarterly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 90 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having quality...

Online Store , from Horses Care

$0.00

Horsescare.org has a fundraising shopping page that includes many fun items for horse lovers! It also has a ling for donations to the non-profit organization.

Online Yearly Recruiting Membership , from CitiNannies LLC

$299.00

Yearly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 365 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having quality...

Outsourcing Solutions, Inc. , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



Outsourcing Solutions, Inc. is a group of highly experienced professionals dedicated to providing creative, results-oriented solutions to the unique business challenges facing companies today. To learn...

Performing Arts, choir membership , from VOENA





Print Advertising , from Desert Rose Design



Print advertising is a tried and true method that is still vital to numerous companies across the globe. It is an effective marketing tool, and it can be even more effective if you let Desert Rose Design...

Real Estate Savings for First Responders, Military, Healthcare and Teachers , from Homes for Heroes

$0.00

Homes for Heroes The Nation’s Largest Hero Savings Program, offers savings and rebates to firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical professionals, military (active and veterans), healthcare...

Residential Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.



Premier Power offers turnkey installation of residential solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Restorative and Preservation Activity , from Save Ellis Island



Save Ellis Island is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of not only the physical attributes of the island, but also the memory and image of this famous landmark. Through volunteer efforts,...

Saturday Family Activities , from All About Family



All About Family is a weekly activity group that facilitates the building of community through activities focused on the entire family. Everyone can be included in these activities and a special consideration...

Software Application Design & Development , from Desert Rose Design



Having a database is critical for a successful business, and creating a database that works for your specific needs is possible with the help of Desert Rose Design. We have created an array of databases...

State-of-the-art-academics , from Mount Carmel Youth Ranch



Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Therapeutic Catholic Boarding School that provides one of the best values in the industry for the services provided. Services we provide are: Teacher assisted Individual learning...

Taxation , from Kent W. Meyer Law



Tax Planning Our firm has over 30 years of educational and practical experience in tax planning for both individuals and businesses. Dr. Meyer has taught in the area of tax planning at the University of...