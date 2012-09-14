All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly



Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

Craveyon Barbera no. 4 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon Barbera no.4a 2015 Lingering on the dark side of the wine hue spectrum, Craveyon's Barbera no.4a is the juicy plum bomb of your dreams. Forget your love affair with Nebbiolo and come to Barbera...

Craveyon Black Muscat no. 6 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon Black Muscat no.6 Lovingly grown and harvested in the sweet sunshine of the Golden State, this Black Muscat mesmerizes the lucky like an alluring sunset. When you are ready to go poolside with...

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.3 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.4 2015 Ocean breezes kiss the sandy soils of this Californian treasure land of Lodi. Experience this silky velvet-soft, burgundy-hued Cabernet as it pops with blackberry,...

Craveyon Chardonnay no. 3 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon's Chardonnay no. 3 I’m the girl everyone loves to hate. And yet, I have my followers. Fans. Ok, maybe even fanatics. You know, the ones that only drink Chard. And those ABCers (Anything...

Craveyon Malbec no. 6 2013 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon Malbec no.6 2013 Craveyon's Malbec was grown and vinted in Paso Robles, California where the slightly cooler climate nurtured aromas of leather, cocoa, and black cherry. The classic Malbec tell...

Craveyon Orange Muscat no. 5 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99

Craveyon's Orange Muscat Don’t ask, just pour this Orange Muscat for your guests. Fantastic with grilled peaches drizzled with honey or complementing a slice of rich New York cheesecake. Nestled...

Craveyon Peche Demi-Sec , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$31.98

Sparkling History Champagne has a long and romantic history as the elixir of the wealthy and royal. The light, tiny bubbles made famous long ago by the French Benedictine monk, Dom Perignon, has come a...

Craveyon Wine Subscription , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$13.99

Choose the number of bottles you want, as often as you want; daily, weekly or monthly. Delivered to your home or work! Craver Benefits: If you are a member 50% off on all wine at Craveyon CloudWines It...

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$299.00

Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear, ear...

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$499.00

This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are required. With...

Headset - Logitech h540 USB Echo Cancelling Headset , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$39.00

USB Echo Cancelling Headset Lightweight On-Ear Construction Broad Frequency Response Range – Optimal for Heart & Lung Sounds Short Unobtrusive Mic Boom Plug-and-Play USB Connection to Computer Affordable...

Iridium Go! , from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...

Lodging , from Park City Lodging, Inc.



Park City Lodging, Inc. represents more than 150 properties throughout the Park City area - Deer Valley, Park City and the Canyons. Our properties range from economy to deluxe condos, as well as private...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013 , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$1,240.00

Formed for the future, Tryten’s Nova Pro combines limitless modularity with timeless simplicity. Designed and manufactured by Tryten, this mobile medical tablet station secures an uninhibited connection...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013 , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$1,825.00

NOVA Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic Plus: Work Surface Tray Supply / Instrument Basket Powered Wipeable JBL Bluetooth Room Speaker/Microphone Hospital Grade...

Nova Pro Point of Care Medical Tablet Station - Includes USB Stethoscope & Software, Headset & ExamC , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$2,999.00

NOVA Pro Medical Point of Care Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Premium Medical Tablet Station Plus: PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope PCP-SSP Stethoscope Filtering Software USB Echo Cancelling Headset USB...

PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$489.00

The PCP-USB telemedicine stethoscope features a single head design with amplification and Piezo sensing microphone imbedded in the chestpiece. Also imbedded in the chestpiece are analog to digital converter...

San Antonio Attraction Tickets , from Historic San Antonio



Wondering how to fill your time in San Antonio? From tours of the Alamo to a guided tour of the Hill Country, we make reservations for a variety of attractions and tours for you to enjoy on your vacation,...

San Antonio Vacation Packages , from Historic San Antonio

$0.00

We offer pre-built and customizable vacation packages for San Antonio, Texas. From the perfect family theme park vacation to a romantic weekend for two, we have already planned your perfect vacation!

SeaWorld Tickets , from Historic San Antonio



Looking to get friendly with a Killer Whale in San Antonio? SeaWorld is a must-see attraction for adults and kids alike. Booking your tickets through historicsanantonio.com is quick, easy, and safe!

USB ExamCam , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$449.00

Hand Held General Examination Camera with HD, Autofocus, LED Light and USB connection Intuitive Ergonomics - Simple to Use Medical Grade Plastic – Clean with Alcohol Wipes Manufactured and Assembled...

Vacation Rentals , from Park City Lodging, Inc.



For 28 years, Park City Lodging, Inc. (formerly R&R Properties) has offered outstanding vacation lodging for every taste and budget, from luxury private homes and townhomes to deluxe, moderate, or...

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 , from H H Traders



08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed Wires:----------------...

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old , from ThisArt.com

$2,500.00

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center and...

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL , from H H Traders



24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08 Healed...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window , from ThisArt.com

$12,000.00

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you could...

5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$35.00

Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.

7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD) , from Soul Currency Institute

$15.95

"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...

Airline Tickets , from faremax.com



Largest selection of negotiated airline tickets on the Internet. Domestic and International destinations. Last minute deals.

Albums , from Windmill Photography



Windmill offers beautiful albums in wide varieties of styles and materials. Contact us for more information. (631) 424-7797

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door , from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$500.00

Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe and...

Australian ETA Tourist Visa , from Visa Bureau



The Electronic Travel Authority for Australian Tourist Visas is the most advanced and streamlined visa authorisation system in the world. The ETA replaces visa labels or stamps and removes the need for...

Automatic Candle extruder , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz

Bai Tho deluxe Junk 2 day full package , from Asiana Travel Mate Vietnam Tours and Travel

$125.00



BalanceDiet , from The BalanceDiet Company



The following opportunities are available via our website: • Brand Ambassadors • Celebrity Athletes • Celebrity Chefs • Online Affiliates Business Opportunities with BalanceDiet brand...

Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$29.00

Folic Acid Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally. Sleep Ease Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally. Stress Less Stress Less aromatherapy...

Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$26.00

Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk. small medium large xlarge

Bath and Body , from SkincareStore Skin Care



For soft, supple skin all over your body, SkincareStore offers a variety of luxurious bath and body products for your skin's pleasure. Choose from a wide selection of indulgent shower gels, bath creams,...

Beginner Violin Play Alongs, Suzuki book 1 and more , from StringsAlong.com

$10.00

Beginner Violin Lessons Online Play Alongs with Video Accompaniment You will Accelerate your learning naturally because while playing w/ the pros you'll Be led by master musicians every practice! Grow...

Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$85.00

Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.

Bicycle Sharing Systems , from DECOBIKE, LLC



DECOBIKE offers custom-built bicycle sharing program for cities, institutions and campuses to meet and exceed your bike sharing program needs. "Green" state-of-the-art Solar-powered, wireless...

Biking Hidden Paths of Mai Chau & Ninh Binh - SET DEPARTURES AVAILABLE , from Active Travel Asia

$379.00



Book: Are You Fit To Love? , from Fit 2 Love

$15.95

A must read relationship book. Received the honorable mention at the 2004 Best Book Awards (USA) and a 5 star review from Midwest Book Reviews

Boxes and Moving Supplies , from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers



Amazing Spaces Box Shop, located right inside our retail office, offers a wonderful selection of moving boxes in Houston and moving supplies to facilitate move. We offer a full line of over 100 moving...

Business Cards , from Clear Advertising

$200.00

Full color, glossy, and double sided. 2 x 3.5 standard business card size. 5,000 cards for only $200!!!!

C Axis Rebuilds , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair



Rebuild gearbox and replace main bearings and ring gear. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...

Candle Making Machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less , from Soul Currency Institute

$24.95

A widely recognized expert on financing emerging growth companies, Ernest Chu has created more than $1 billion in market value for his clients. How did he do it, and how can you? On this new CD, Ernest...