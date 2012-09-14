Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Service

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty

Service

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Service

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage , from The Campins Company

Service

We will promote your property with the entire sales force at The Campins Company throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches. Our corporate advertising budget is one of the best in the real estate community. Your...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty

Service

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions , from Global Facility Management & Construction

Service

Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national services...

Residential Real Estate Brokerage , from The Campins Company

Service

We will promote your property with the entire sales force at The Campins Company throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches. Our corporate advertising budget is one of the best in the real estate community. Your...

Residential Sales & Rentals , from Lisa Kraner, Manhattan Living Realty

Service

At Manhattan Living Realty we have worked very hard to bring you professional, knowledgeable and the friendliest of agents. We are more than just brokers and agents, we are your neighbors and your peers...

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Product

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

Angkor Zipline Silver Zipline Eco-Adventure Tour , from Angkor Zipline

$59.00 - Service

Angkor Zipline’s silver eco-adventure is perfect for anyone with a limited amount of time or budget, still wanting to experience the thrill of the only zipline inside the UNESCO World Heritage designated...

Annual OCD Conference , from International OCD Foundation

Service

Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...

Cancun Airport Car Rental , from City Car Rental, Cancun

$25.00 - Service

We are a car rental service in the Cancun Airport. We offer the best service in modern and safe vehicles. We guarantee comfort and security for you.

Cancun Airport Group Transportation , from Cancun Airport Transportation

$69.00 - Service

To go from Cancun Airport to to any place in Cancun or Riviera Maya, our Cancun Airport Transportation brand is a guarantee of excellence in private transfers service for groups. Our professional drivers...

Cancun Airport Luxury Transportation , from Cancun Airport Transportation

$69.00 - Service

Looking for the best Luxury Transportation services from the Cancun Airport? Look no more, at Cancun Airport Transportation we have Luxury SUV’s to perform this service for you. The capacity of the...

Cancun Airport Private Transportation , from Cancun Airport Transportation

$35.00 - Service

The private transportation service we provide from Cancun Airport is perfect for you if you have a party of 1 to 9 people (any number in between). The vehicle you reserve is only for you so you don't share...

Craveyon Barbera no. 4 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Barbera no.4a 2015 Lingering on the dark side of the wine hue spectrum, Craveyon's Barbera no.4a is the juicy plum bomb of your dreams. Forget your love affair with Nebbiolo and come to Barbera...

Craveyon Black Muscat no. 6 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Black Muscat no.6 Lovingly grown and harvested in the sweet sunshine of the Golden State, this Black Muscat mesmerizes the lucky like an alluring sunset. When you are ready to go poolside with...

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.3 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.4 2015 Ocean breezes kiss the sandy soils of this Californian treasure land of Lodi. Experience this silky velvet-soft, burgundy-hued Cabernet as it pops with blackberry,...

Craveyon Chardonnay no. 3 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon's Chardonnay no. 3 I’m the girl everyone loves to hate. And yet, I have my followers. Fans. Ok, maybe even fanatics. You know, the ones that only drink Chard. And those ABCers (Anything...

Craveyon Malbec no. 6 2013 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Malbec no.6 2013 Craveyon's Malbec was grown and vinted in Paso Robles, California where the slightly cooler climate nurtured aromas of leather, cocoa, and black cherry. The classic Malbec tell...

Craveyon Orange Muscat no. 5 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon's Orange Muscat Don’t ask, just pour this Orange Muscat for your guests. Fantastic with grilled peaches drizzled with honey or complementing a slice of rich New York cheesecake. Nestled...

Craveyon Peche Demi-Sec , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$31.98 - Product

Sparkling History Champagne has a long and romantic history as the elixir of the wealthy and royal. The light, tiny bubbles made famous long ago by the French Benedictine monk, Dom Perignon, has come a...

Craveyon Wine Subscription , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$13.99 - Product

Choose the number of bottles you want, as often as you want; daily, weekly or monthly. Delivered to your home or work! Craver Benefits: If you are a member 50% off on all wine at Craveyon CloudWines It...

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$299.00 - Product

Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear, ear...

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$499.00 - Product

This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are required. With...

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Our technicians are experienced...

Gold Zipline Eco-Adventure Canopy Tour , from Angkor Zipline

$99.00 - Service

The Zipline Gold eco-adventure that has made Angkor famous. The only zipline tour inside Angkor Park is a safe, world-class adventure that is thrilling while maintaining an emphasis on safety, fun &...

Headset - Logitech h540 USB Echo Cancelling Headset , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$39.00 - Product

USB Echo Cancelling Headset Lightweight On-Ear Construction Broad Frequency Response Range – Optimal for Heart & Lung Sounds Short Unobtrusive Mic Boom Plug-and-Play USB Connection to Computer Affordable...

Iridium Go! , from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99 - Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...

Lodging , from Park City Lodging, Inc.

Product

Park City Lodging, Inc. represents more than 150 properties throughout the Park City area - Deer Valley, Park City and the Canyons. Our properties range from economy to deluxe condos, as well as private...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013 , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$1,240.00 - Product

Formed for the future, Tryten’s Nova Pro combines limitless modularity with timeless simplicity. Designed and manufactured by Tryten, this mobile medical tablet station secures an uninhibited connection...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013 , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$1,825.00 - Product

NOVA Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic Plus: Work Surface Tray Supply / Instrument Basket Powered Wipeable JBL Bluetooth Room Speaker/Microphone Hospital Grade...

Nova Pro Point of Care Medical Tablet Station - Includes USB Stethoscope & Software, Headset & ExamC , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$2,999.00 - Product

NOVA Pro Medical Point of Care Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Premium Medical Tablet Station Plus: PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope PCP-SSP Stethoscope Filtering Software USB Echo Cancelling Headset USB...

PCP-SSP In-Band Telemedicine Stethoscope Software - For Use with PCP-USB Stethoscope Only , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$165.00 - Service

PCP-SSP - Single User Software License - Perpetual Use - No Recurring Fees In-Band Solution Simple, Easy to Use Interface - No Technical Training Required Integrates into Audio Channel of Existing Video...

PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$489.00 - Product

The PCP-USB telemedicine stethoscope features a single head design with amplification and Piezo sensing microphone imbedded in the chestpiece. Also imbedded in the chestpiece are analog to digital converter...

Personal Services , from Gemini Public Relations

Service

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...

Public Relations , from Gemini Public Relations

Service

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns

Recruitment in United Arab Emirates and United States , from AIC Managements

$500.00 - Service

We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf region, such as Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. With...

San Antonio Attraction Tickets , from Historic San Antonio

Product

Wondering how to fill your time in San Antonio? From tours of the Alamo to a guided tour of the Hill Country, we make reservations for a variety of attractions and tours for you to enjoy on your vacation,...

San Antonio Hotel Reservations , from Historic San Antonio

Service

Let us help you plan your San Antonio vacation! Whether traveling with your family and needing a hotel close to SeaWorld or looking for a romantic spot for two on the Riverwalk, you can leave the planning...

San Antonio Vacation Packages , from Historic San Antonio

$0.00 - Product

We offer pre-built and customizable vacation packages for San Antonio, Texas. From the perfect family theme park vacation to a romantic weekend for two, we have already planned your perfect vacation!

SeaWorld Tickets , from Historic San Antonio

Product

Looking to get friendly with a Killer Whale in San Antonio? SeaWorld is a must-see attraction for adults and kids alike. Booking your tickets through historicsanantonio.com is quick, easy, and safe!

Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Wondering if your furniture can be disassembled and assembled the exact same way? Well, sure it can! It was manufactured by someone wasn't it? We stand for our quality with no limits, we guarantee you...

USB ExamCam , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$449.00 - Product

Hand Held General Examination Camera with HD, Autofocus, LED Light and USB connection Intuitive Ergonomics - Simple to Use Medical Grade Plastic – Clean with Alcohol Wipes Manufactured and Assembled...

Vacation Rental Homes , from New England Vacation Rentals

$1,000.00 - Service

We offer over 150+ Vacation Homes for Rental on Cape Cod. All sizes from simple cottage to large 10+ Bedroom Luxury Homes in all areas of Cape Cod. Full Property Management Services provided too.

Vacation Rentals , from Park City Lodging, Inc.

Product

For 28 years, Park City Lodging, Inc. (formerly R&R Properties) has offered outstanding vacation lodging for every taste and budget, from luxury private homes and townhomes to deluxe, moderate, or...

ZOOM Cloud Video Service - Annual User License - Unlimited Use Please Call to Set Up Account , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$180.00 - Service

ZOOM Desktop Video Conference Service - Unlimited Use - Single User License - Usable on Multiple Devices - Auto Renewable Annual Fee Clean Simple Interface – Easy to Use HD Video and High Quality...