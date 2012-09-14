|
ACM5000 Family, from Opengear
$275.00
The Opengear ACM5000 delivers secure In-Band and Out-Of-Band access to remote sites from anywhere in the world. We give IT personnel remote hands to reach out to branch offices and wiring closets as if...
CMS6100 Central Management Appliance, from Opengear
$895.00
Secure Centralized Management
The CMS6100 appliance provides flexible, centralized control of data center servers, network devices and power; and branch offices and remote sites where trained operators...
HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0 interfaces...
MFK Sentinel Premium, from Aymer International LTD
MFKeyboards offer high level keyboarding solutions for customer’s or employee’s identification - all integrated in one product - the Sentinel Keyboard. Equipped with Magnetic Card Reader, Smart...
Rackmount Computers, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
$0.00
Trenton Systems offers complete rackmount computer solutions engineered and built in the U.S. for robust embedded computing applications that rquire hardware stability and ling-life product availability.
Single Board Computers, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
$0.00
Trenton single board computers or system host boards come in a variety of form factors to ensure maximum embedded computer system design flexibility. SBC form factors include PICMG 1.3® SHBs, PICMG...
Trenton Backplanes, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
$0.00
Trenton backplanes come in all shapes and sizes designed to deliver years of trouble service in the most rugged embedded computing applications. These backplanse adhere to industry standards like PICMG...
VCMS Virtual Central Management Appliance », from Opengear
$895.00
- Centralized management of thousands of racks or remote sites through one secure appliance
- Reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) by streamlining overall operations, administration and maintenance
-...