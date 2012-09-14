PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Business Accounting Software Business Accounting Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

In today’s competitive environment, a business has specific needs and require more than a simple accounting management system. Specifically created with small and mid-sized business in mind, each...
MetaProducts Revolver Internet Edition MetaProducts Revolver Internet Edition, from MetaProducts Systems
$995.00
METAPRODUCTS REVOLVER INTERNET EDITION was designed for computer forensic investigators that need to capture partial or entire Websites. Unlike other Web capturing software, RvIE not only downloads the...
Nonprofit Accounting Software Nonprofit Accounting Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain Software has deep roots in nonprofit accounting software—it’s where we began over 25 years ago and where we continue to be an industry leader. We understand nonprofit accounting—the...
Retail / Point of Sale Software Retail / Point of Sale Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain's Point of Sale software is made with small to mid-sized operations in mind. A complete line of POS hardware is also available. Our tightly integrated Retail/POS solutions streamline your...
4x Made Easy 4x Made Easy, from 4x Made Easy

The foreign currency market (known as the FOREX) is the largest financial market in the world. Every day over $1.9 trillion dollars in currency are traded thru the spot foreign exchange market. Until recently,...
eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System, from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Product features: eXensys is the flagship product and integrates all functions and processes of an enterprise to provide end-to-end integration and operate effectively. The suite has Exensys Financials,...
Questica SE Questica SE, from Questica Inc.

Questica SE is the only Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system developed exclusively for Engineer-to-Order (ETO) manufacturers. Leading-edge Technology Our commitment to Microsoft technology (we are...
Questica SE ERP Software Questica SE ERP Software, from Questica Inc.

Our easy to use ETO software will help you grow your business without having to hire additional staff. Questica SE will improve efficiencies by eliminating clerical work and providing departments accurate...
TeamBudget Operating, Salaries and Capital Budgeting Solutions TeamBudget Operating, Salaries and Capital Budgeting Solutions, from Questica Inc.

Questica’s industry-leading Operating and Capital budgeting software, the first web-based budgeting software solutions, will streamline your budget preparation process and make the experience more...
