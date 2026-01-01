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Financial Services, Legal & Government Software

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Gold Company Profiles

Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain’s Accounting Software is the perfect solution for growing businesses. DENALI is our newest accounting software release, receiving the highest rating from CPA Practice Advisor.

Company Profiles

4x Made Easy

4x Made Easy

The foreign currency market (known as the FOREX) is the largest financial market in the world. Every day over $1.9 trillion dollars in currency are traded thru the spot foreign exchange market. Until...

Artezio

Artezio

Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects for its international customers, becoming...

Clocr, Inc.

Clocr, Inc.

Clocr offers a state-of-the-art digital safety deposit box, legacy and emergency planning solutions. Clocr’s patent-pending security enables users to secure essential documents, information and...

Compass Rose Legal Group, PLLC

Compass Rose Legal Group, PLLC

CompassRosePLLC.com Compass Rose Legal Group, PLLC is a boutique security clearance, federal employment, and national security law firm. Based in Washington, DC but with global capabilities, the...

CompassMSP

CompassMSP

​CompassMSP is a leading provider of managed IT services for the SMB market. Acting as an IT business partner, CompassMSP offers powerful, secure and cost-effective IT infrastructure, operations,...

Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

About Exensys:  EXensys is a “SEI-CMMi level 5”, 600+ people; Products & IT Services company. The company was setup with a vision to actively meet the growing needs of various...

GECAD Group

GECAD Group

Mission .deliver innovative and trusted IT solutions around the world. Values .our mind is targeted for innovation .our heart is beating on commitment .people Profile...

Gold-PHP

Gold-PHP

The site is owned and operated by a group of independent software developers specializing in designing web applications in the PHP programming language for online businesses dealing with electronic...

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments. Using a proven methodology, our professionals deliver...

ICLUBcentral Inc.

ICLUBcentral Inc.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, ICLUBcentral Inc. develops quality tools for individual investors and investment clubs, including software products, web sites and the market-beating Investor...

J&B Software India

J&B Software India

J&B Software India is a premier software product development and project implementation house, working on leading edge technologies providing high end solutions, primarily targeting Banking and...

Merrill DataSite

Merrill DataSite

Merrill DataSite™ (www.datasite.com) is a comprehensive virtual data room (VDR) solution that accelerates the due diligence process by providing a secure online document repository for...

MetaProducts Systems

MetaProducts Systems

Since 1997, MetaProducts Systems has specialized in the development of software that downloads websites. As the Internet has expanded, more and more individuals and private and government...

Questica Inc.

Questica Inc.

Questica Inc provides intuitive, powerful and advanced business solutions that suit the needs of the public sector and ETO industry. Our goal is to help every client make significant improvements in...

Recompliant, Inc.

Recompliant, Inc.

Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience. Rich Schwarzbach, a BSEE from Indiana Institute of Technology...

Sandinshoes Software

Sandinshoes Software

Friendly Expertise in the Technology Sea We develop or update manual or spreadsheet data processes to full and easy-to-use automated database applications.  Our systems are efficient and...

SCS, Inc.

SCS, Inc.

SCS, Inc. has for thirty years successfully provided a wide range of businesses with effective software solutions. SCS principals authored software which evolved into nationally recognized financial...

Skyrr hf

Skyrr hf

New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company. The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of scaleable proven solutions used in a wide spectrum of...

Verifacto.com

Verifacto.com

Verifacto, a provider of cloud based Insurance Tracking software and service solutions that enables Auto lenders to manage and mitigate Collateral Risk. Our solutions automate insurance tracking,...

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