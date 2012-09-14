Click on a product below to view it in greater detail Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Chondroitin Sulfate , from Cactus Botanics Limited

Chondroitin sulfate belongs to a family of heteropolysaccharides called glycosaminoglycans or GAGs. Glycosaminoglycans were formerly known as mucopolysaccharides. GAGs in the form of proteoglycans comprise... Fucoidan from Brown Seaweed , from Cactus Botanics Limited

Brown Seaweed is the herb of Laminaria japonica Aresch of Laminaria family. Fucoidan (Fucoidin) is a complex polysaccharide composed largely of fucopyranoside and natural sulphate, Fucoidan has trace elements... Hyaluronic Acid , from Cactus Botanics Limited

Osteoarthritis is a disease which the majority of Americans, at some point in their life, suffer from. Many different forms of treatment have been developed to try to help people through the pain and discomfort... Policosanol (Octacosanol) , from Cactus Botanics Limited

Policosanol (Octacosanol) is extracted from sugar cane wax. - Help to lower LDL and total cholesterol levels in the blood - Helps improve sexual activity/performance - Helps inhibit lipid peroxidation... Sesamin 90% HPLC , from Cactus Botanics Limited

Sesamin, one of the lignans presents most abundantly in sesame,is scientifically proven to protect and enhance liver functions, maintain healthy blood pressure, lower harmful blood cholesterol levels and... Vegan Health products , from Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited

We are sales distributors for Opti3 Complete Omega 3 Capsules, the new Vegan approved EPA & DHA soft gels. We provide a distribution service to resellers of Opti3 Vegan Omega 3 capsules to a global...


