5 Axis 3D Plasma Cutting System , from Burlington Automation



5-Axis Plasma Cutting System for the Structural Steel, Pre Engineered & Metal Building Industries does the job of 7 machines. Do the work of a Drill Line / Beam Line, Flange / Bar Line, Angle Line,...

Custom Factory Automation & System Integration , from Burlington Automation



Burlington Automation provides Custom Automation Solutions and Custom Machinery for numerous applications.

Cutting tools , from Tool Masters India



Milling cutters,Broaches,Reamers,Gear Hobs,Gear Shapers,Gear Shaving Cutters,End mills,Gear Cutters,Cutting Tools,Spline Broaches

Fabrication Machinery , from Burlington Automation



Fabrication Machinery includes, CNC Plate Lines, Angle Lines, Plasma Cutting Systems, CNC Drills and Punches, Three Spindle Drilling Centres, Submerged Arc Beam Welders, Flange Lines, Plate Marking Machines...

gear hob, hob cutter, hobbing cutter, hob, Gear Hobs, Hobbing Cutters, Gear Cutting Tools, hobs, , from United Tool Company



We are manufacture & exporter of Gear Hob, Gear Cutter, Involute Gear Cutter, hob cutter, Gear Shaper Cutter, Gear Shaving Cutter, Disk type Gear Cutter, Shank Type Gear Cutter, Milling Cutter, Module...

Material Handling Systems , from Burlington Automation



Custom Material Handling Systems, including Manless CNC Cranes, Automated Conveyor Systems, Gantry Style Robotic Palletizing Equipment and Custom Measuring Systems

Tire Material Handling Machinery , from Burlington Automation



Tire Industry Retrofits, Automated Tread Booking Systems and Associated Equipment, Tread Inverting, Cart Handling and more.

Tube Mill Finishing Floor Equipment , from Burlington Automation



Multi and Single Saw Tube Cutting Equipment, Wire Brush Deburring Machinery, Tube Washing Equipment, End Finishing and Tube Packaging Machinery.

V200 , from Voortman Steel Machinery



The V200 is specially designed for drilling, thread tapping, counter sinking and center point marking of plates. It consists of a rigid heavy steel C-frame, which ensures perfect stability during the drilling...

V304 , from Voortman Steel Machinery



The V304 is specially designed for cutting of plates in a fast and efficient way. The machine is able to process multiple types of material such as mild steel, stainless steel and aluminum. It can be equipped...

V320 , from Voortman Steel Machinery



The V320 is specially designed for drilling and cutting of plates. It is fitted with a drilling unit and a ten-fold automatic tool changer. Holes of various diameters can be drilled in a very short period...

V70 , from Voortman Steel Machinery



The V70 Numbering Machine is specially designed for numbering of flats and angles. Operation of the machine is fast and easy by means of a push button. Stamped numbers can be seen even after shot blasting,...