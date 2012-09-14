|
|Burlington Automation Burlington, Canada
Custom factory automation and system integration.
Burlington Automation is a manufacturer of fabricating machinery, tube processing equipment...
|Prime Technologies Mumbai, India
Coordinate Measuring Machine , WENZEL Germany , CNC Gear Measuring machine, WENZEL GearTec Germany , Rebuilt computerised gear...
|Super Hobs & Broaches P. Ltd. Patiala, India
Manufacturers of gear cutting tools, broaches, class 'A' & 'AA' gear hobs, gear shaper cutters, gear shaving cutters, side & face...
|Tool Masters India Patiala, India
exporters of Milling Cutters,Gear hobs,gear shaving and shaper cutters,broaches,reamers,end mills,side and face,convex and concave angle...
|United Tool Company Patiala, India
We are manufacture & exporter of Gear Hob, Gear Cutter, Involute Gear Cutter, hob cutter, Gear Shaper Cutter, Gear Shaving Cutter, Disk...
|Voortman Steel Machinery Rijssen, Netherlands
CNC controlled machinery for the structural steel fabricator, drilling and sawing machines, punching and shearing machines, cambering machines,...
