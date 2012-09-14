PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Elevator & Moving Stairway Manufacturing

AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter, from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

The AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter is one of the most popular electric dumbwaiters available. Many of the components come pre-assembled, so installation is greatly simplified. The standard weight capacity...
AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift, from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

This is an internal vehicle wheelchair lift. It is can be used with mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs and has a lifting capacity of up to 325 pounds. This wheelchair lift works great with most...
AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery, from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

This is an external vehicle wheelchair lift. It can be attached to a class 2 or class 3 hitch, but to utilize its full 350 pound lifting capacity, it needs to be attached to a class 3 hitch. Otherwise,...
AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift, from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

AmeriGlide's Stair Lifts are well known for their quality and ease of installation. This stair lift is no exception, but it is also very powerful and sturdy. The AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift can support...
AmeriGlide Hercules Residential Vertical Platform Lift AmeriGlide Hercules Residential Vertical Platform Lift, from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

This wheelchair lift is very powerful, with a lifting capacity of up to 750 pounds. It comes fully assembled, so when it arrives, there is very little that the homeowner must do. With a standard lifting...
AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift, from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

The AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift supports up to 450 pounds and is designed for use by people in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, or other kinds of mobility vehicles. It also offers a fold down bench...
AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift, from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Stair lifts are used to carry an individual up and down the staircase. The newly redesigned AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift offers ultimate comfort and ultimate style. This stair lift is battery...
AmeriGlide Ultra Stair Lift AmeriGlide Ultra Stair Lift, from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

This stair lift is part of AmeriGlide's Ultra Series of stair lifts. It is capable of supporting up to 300lbs and is covered by a very impressive warranty. Like all of the stair lifts offered by AmeriGlide,...
