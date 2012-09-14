PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Computer Storage Device Manufacturing

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Air-Guard Extreme Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
Air-Guard Flush Mount Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
Air-Guard Surface Mount Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from...
NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT

The NorthSeas Gal E/N (pronounced Galleon) offers the same innovative e-mail storage functionality as the NorthSeas Guard E/N (pronounced Guardian) but in a fast,...
NorthSeas Guard E/N - e-mail archiving appliance NorthSeas Guard E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT

Vendor-independent E-mail Archiving Appliance E-mail archiving is the process of storing e-mail messages in an independent network storage resource for the purposes...
Products 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help