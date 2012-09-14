|
|
|
|
Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables
The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
|
|
|
|
Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables
The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency.
The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
|
|
|
|
Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables
Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables.
Simply remove adhesive tape from...
|
|
|
|
NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT
The NorthSeas Gal E/N (pronounced Galleon) offers the same innovative e-mail storage functionality as the NorthSeas Guard E/N (pronounced Guardian) but in a fast,...
|