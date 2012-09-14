|
11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit, from PDU Cables
Service
Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...
Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables
Product
The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables
Product
The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency.
The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables
Product
Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables.
Simply remove adhesive tape from...
Cable Configuration Tool, from PDU Cables
Service
Document your cable floor plans.
Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs.
Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...
Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes, from PDU Cables
Service
Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...
Custom Labeling, from PDU Cables
Service
Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...
NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT
Product
The NorthSeas Gal E/N (pronounced Galleon) offers the same innovative e-mail storage functionality as the NorthSeas Guard E/N (pronounced Guardian) but in a fast,...
NorthSeas Guard E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT
Product
Vendor-independent E-mail Archiving Appliance
E-mail archiving is the process of storing e-mail messages in an independent network storage resource for the purposes...
UL Listed Power Whips, from PDU Cables
Service
Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are manufactured...