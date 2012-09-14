|
aluminum chain,costume chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10
China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. gathers ornament production, sales and development as a whole, founded in 1992,,500 odd sets of equipments,12000 floor area and more than 200 personnel including...
Atlantic Vase by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Ceramic by Manuel Morales
In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.
Bajrang Bali Hanuman Pendant, from Orosilber.com
$6,500.00
Exclusive Sterling Silver Bajrangbali Hanuman Gada Pendant for followers, devotees, fans and worshippers of Sankat Mochan Prabhu Bajrangi Hanuman, which is available in Gold, Rose and Silver and studded...
ball chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10
We have many size of ball chains, mainly including BRASS and STEEL material.
Size:
1.5mm
2.3mm
3.2mm
4.0mm
4.5mm
5.0mm
6.0mm
7.0mm
8.0mm
Please feel free to contact with me anytime.
ball chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10
ball chain,used widely in costume ,bag,toy etc
Black Copper Pot, from Amoretti Brothers
Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior.
Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
Black Copper Pot 2, from Amoretti Brothers
This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior.
Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
Blown Engraved Gobelet, from Amoretti Brothers
These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales
They are objects of a though beauty
The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...
brass chain,necklace, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.20
Brooch, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product Name:Brooch
Model Number: 6030706
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry
4)high...
Changing Copper Vase, from Amoretti Brothers
CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE
Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look .
Perfect...
Changr Copper Bowl, from Amoretti Brothers
CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE
Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look .
Perfect...
Earring, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product Name:Earring
Model Number: 60307
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry
4)plating...
Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.
Gold Sheet, from Pasternak Findings
9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold sheets in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various dimensions. Suitable for jewelry making.
Gold Wires, from Pasternak Findings
9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold wire in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various diameters and any length. Soft, half-hard and hard annealing levels suitable for jewelry making. Gold wires are...
iron chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10
Jewelry, from Fiona Creations
Silver,Semi Precious Stones,Fashion,Imitation,Costume,Glass,Beaded & Victorian Jewellery
Jewelry Box, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product Name:Jewelry Box
Model Number: GH099
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to CZ jewelry
4)plating...
Perfect Round Copper Vase, from Amoretti Brothers
Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer.
This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important country...
Pewter Tray n.1, from Amoretti Brothers
Very elegant pleasant pewter tray.
It is suitable for tradicional interiors
Gift wood box included
Dimensions 61x 30 h 3 /Inc 24x 11,8x h 1,2
Weight Kg 2,8/Lb 6,1
Round blue mabe pearl sterling silver ring & earrings set, from Top Pearl Jewelry
$37.50
Wholesale mabe pearls at http://www.topearl.com/
Metal: sterling silver
Rhodium: yes (good rust inhibition)
Earring backing: Omega backs
Ring size: US size 7.5#
Material: 25mm mabe pearl
Shape: round
Set...
Scent Bottle, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product Name:Scent bottle
Model Number:H-26
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy with glass
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to CZ jewelry...
Silvered Copper Charger, from Amoretti Brothers
The drawings on these copper chargers are very detailed and completly hand-made.
Hammering the red-hot copper is an ancient technique used by the coppersmiths, where no sophisticated tools are used but...
Slim Micro Ties ONT SLM 42, from Orosilber.com
$600.00
Orosilber has a fine collection of men's Slim Micro Ties , each is designed to complete your look and give your formal wear an instant stylish update, whether you need it for work or a special occasion.
Sterling silver 8.5-9mm button pearl jewelry set, from Top Pearl Jewelry
$20.80
Pearl jewelry at http://www.topearl.com/pendant-jewelry-sets-c-26_54.html
Type:
925 silver pearl rabbit style jewelry set;
Size:
8.5-9mm;
Color:
No.1 white, No.2 pink, No.3 lavender;
Shape:
bread;
Ring...
Vacuum pearl oyster gift, from Top Pearl Jewelry
$1.40
Wholesale vacuum pearl oyster gift.
Unit price: USD$1.4
MOQ: 200pcs
For more details, please visit http://www.topearl.com/ for more wish pearls.
White freshwater pearl bridal necklace with Austrian crystal, from Top Pearl Jewelry
$14.30
Exquisite designed bridal jewelry set collection --- white freshwater pearl choker bridal necklace with pink Swarovski crystal wholesale;
Materials: 4-5mm white fresh water potato pearl, 7-8mm white genuine...