Products & Services

Within Jewelry & Silverware Manufacturing

Products & Services

aluminum chain,costume chain

aluminum chain,costume chain

China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.

$0.10Product

China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. gathers ornament production, sales and development as a whole, founded in 1992,,500 odd sets of equipments,12000 floor area and more than 200 personnel...

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.

Bajrang Bali Hanuman Pendant

Bajrang Bali Hanuman Pendant

Orosilber.com

$6,500.00Product

Exclusive Sterling Silver Bajrangbali Hanuman Gada Pendant for followers, devotees, fans and worshippers of Sankat Mochan Prabhu Bajrangi Hanuman, which is available in Gold, Rose and Silver and...

ball chain

ball chain

China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.

$0.10Product

ball chain,used widely in costume ,bag,toy etc

ball chain

ball chain

China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.

$0.10Product

We have many size of ball chains, mainly including BRASS and STEEL material. Size: 1.5mm 2.3mm 3.2mm 4.0mm 4.5mm 5.0mm 6.0mm 7.0mm 8.0mm Please feel free to contact with me...

Black Copper Pot

Black Copper Pot

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called...

Black Copper Pot 2

Black Copper Pot 2

Amoretti Brothers

Product

This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called...

Blown Engraved Gobelet

Blown Engraved Gobelet

Amoretti Brothers

Product

These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for ...

brass chain,necklace

brass chain,necklace

China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.

$0.20Product

China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. gathers ornament production, sales and development as a whole, founded in 1992,,500 odd sets of equipments,12000 floor area and more than 200 personnel...

Brooch

Brooch

Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Product

Product Name:Brooch Model Number: 6030706 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry...

Changing Copper Vase

Changing Copper Vase

Amoretti Brothers

Product

CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look...

Changr Copper Bowl

Changr Copper Bowl

Amoretti Brothers

Product

CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look...

Designer Fine Jewelry Manufacturer & Lapidary Fashion

Designer Fine Jewelry Manufacturer & Lapidary Fashion

CB Fine Jewelry

Service

CB Fine Jewelry’s lapidary artists work exclusively with the finest color gemstones. Each precious stone is carefully matched, then custom French-cut using the same techniques perfected by turn...

Diamond Jewelry Manufacturer Specializes in Hand-milgraining

Diamond Jewelry Manufacturer Specializes in Hand-milgraining

CB Fine Jewelry

Service

The finishing touches are what’ve elevated CB Fine Jewelry’s diamond jewelry above the ordinary and into the realm of wearable art. Like the renowned platinumsmiths of 1920s Paris,...

Diamond/Gemstone Grading Reports & Jewellery Dossiers - Bangkok, Thailand

Diamond/Gemstone Grading Reports & Jewellery Dossiers - Bangkok, Thailand

HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada

Service

Conveniently located in Bangkok's Jewelry Trade Center, HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada provides consumer-trusted diamond and gemstone reports, and finished jewellery dossiers, to Thailand's...

Diamond/Gemstone Grading Reports & Jewellery Dossiers - Mumbai, India

Diamond/Gemstone Grading Reports & Jewellery Dossiers - Mumbai, India

HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada

Service

Conveniently located in the heart of Mumbai, HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada provides consumer-trusted diamond and gemstone reports, and finished jewellery dossiers, to jewellery manufacturers and...

Diamond/Gemstone Grading Reports & Jewellery Dossiers - North America

Diamond/Gemstone Grading Reports & Jewellery Dossiers - North America

HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada

Service

HKD Diamond Laboratories Canada provides consumer-trusted diamond and gemstone reports, and finished jewellery dossiers, to manufacturers and retailers. Continually adapted to the ever-changing world...

Earring

Earring

Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Product

Product Name:Earring Model Number: 60307 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry...

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.

Fine Jewelry Mounting Manufacturer Specializes in Hand-engraving

Fine Jewelry Mounting Manufacturer Specializes in Hand-engraving

CB Fine Jewelry

Service

Hand-engraving at CB Fine Jewelry follows in the footsteps of those European craftsmen who created precious heirlooms for their royal clientele. Our graver tools are continually inspected,...

Gold Sheet

Gold Sheet

Pasternak Findings

Product

9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold sheets in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various dimensions. Suitable for jewelry making.

Gold Wires

Gold Wires

Pasternak Findings

Product

9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold wire in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various diameters and any length. Soft, half-hard and hard annealing levels suitable for jewelry making. Gold wires...

Handcrafted Vintage-inspired Gold & Platinum Fine Jewelry

Handcrafted Vintage-inspired Gold & Platinum Fine Jewelry

CB Fine Jewelry

Product

With a current product line of over 500 sophisticated vintage-inspired designs, the CB Fine Jewelry's commitment to excellence is unwavering. CB craftsmen and support staff work continually at...

iron chain

iron chain

China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.

$0.10Product

China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. gathers ornament production, sales and development as a whole, founded in 1992,,500 odd sets of equipments,12000 floor area and more than 200 personnel...

Jewelry

Jewelry

Fiona Creations

Product

Silver,Semi Precious Stones,Fashion,Imitation,Costume,Glass,Beaded & Victorian Jewellery

Jewelry Box

Jewelry Box

Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Product

Product Name:Jewelry Box Model Number: GH099 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to CZ jewelry...

Orosilber Custom Crossed Flag Lapel Pins & Country Flags Pins

Orosilber Custom Crossed Flag Lapel Pins & Country Flags Pins

Orosilber.com

$300.00Product

A flag is a symbol of honor and pride and flagging your brand or identity is definitely important when it comes to establishing the right brand of your choice. Choose from the unique cross flag...

Orosilber Purple Yellow Stylish Kolkata Knight Riders Sporty Cap

Orosilber Purple Yellow Stylish Kolkata Knight Riders Sporty Cap

Orosilber.com

$499.00Product

Make hay while the sun shines. Take benefit from the launch of KKR merchandises and grab one for yourself. This summer, you can manage to look cool with this stylish cap that is embroidered with...

Outsource Manufacturer of Gold and Platinum Fine Jewelry

Outsource Manufacturer of Gold and Platinum Fine Jewelry

CB Fine Jewelry

Service

Located in the Bangkok suburb of Lad Krabang, CB Fine Jewelry’s red brick manufacturing studio is a landmark building in the area. There our skilled management and staff...

Perfect Round Copper Vase

Perfect Round Copper Vase

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer. This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important...

Pewter Tray n.1

Pewter Tray n.1

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Very elegant pleasant pewter tray. It is suitable for tradicional interiors Gift wood box included Dimensions 61x 30 h 3 /Inc 24x 11,8x h 1,2 Weight Kg 2,8/Lb 6,1

Ring, Diamond Ring, Ladies Ring, Engagement Ring, Diamond jewelry

Ring, Diamond Ring, Ladies Ring, Engagement Ring, Diamond jewelry

Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd.

$1,683.00Product

Djewels.org Exporter, Manufacturer and Wholesaler of high quality Certified loose Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry in Yellow, White and Rose Pink gold. We combine quality and hard work to bring out the...

Round blue mabe pearl sterling silver ring & earrings set

Round blue mabe pearl sterling silver ring & earrings set

Top Pearl Jewelry

$37.50Product

Wholesale mabe pearls at http://www.topearl.com/ Metal: sterling silver Rhodium: yes (good rust inhibition) Earring backing: Omega backs Ring size: US size 7.5# Material: 25mm mabe pearl Shape:...

Scent Bottle

Scent Bottle

Yiwu Niya Jewelry

Product

Product Name:Scent bottle Model Number:H-26 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy with glass 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to CZ...

Silver Ring With Cubic Zirconia (Signity) - Gold Plated

Silver Ring With Cubic Zirconia (Signity) - Gold Plated

Best Luck Inter 1999 Jewelry Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Product

Silver Ring With Cubic Zirconia (Signity) - Gold Plated

Silvered Copper Charger

Silvered Copper Charger

Amoretti Brothers

Product

The drawings on these copper chargers are very detailed and completly hand-made. Hammering the red-hot copper is an ancient technique used by the coppersmiths, where no sophisticated tools are used...

Slim Micro Ties ONT SLM 42

Slim Micro Ties ONT SLM 42

Orosilber.com

$600.00Product

Orosilber has a fine collection of men's Slim Micro Ties , each is designed to complete your look and give your formal wear an instant stylish update, whether you need it for work or a special...

Sterling silver 8.5-9mm button pearl jewelry set

Sterling silver 8.5-9mm button pearl jewelry set

Top Pearl Jewelry

$20.80Product

Pearl jewelry at http://www.topearl.com/pendant-jewelry-sets-c-26_54.html Type: 925 silver pearl rabbit style jewelry set; Size: 8.5-9mm; Color: No.1 white, No.2 pink, No.3...

Vacuum pearl oyster gift

Vacuum pearl oyster gift

Top Pearl Jewelry

$1.40Product

Wholesale vacuum pearl oyster gift. Unit price: USD$1.4 MOQ: 200pcs For more details, please visit http://www.topearl.com/ for more wish pearls.

White Fine Freshwater Pearl & Swarovski Crystal Bridal Jewelry Set

White Fine Freshwater Pearl & Swarovski Crystal Bridal Jewelry Set

Top Pearl Jewelry

$17.90Product

TBS024 Threaded by tiny wire, the necklace is handmade of 2-3mm white little freshwater pearls, separated by 4mm clear Swarovski crystals; at the center piece connected with vivid flower circles in...

White freshwater pearl bridal necklace with Austrian crystal

White freshwater pearl bridal necklace with Austrian crystal

Top Pearl Jewelry

$14.30Product

Exquisite designed bridal jewelry set collection --- white freshwater pearl choker bridal necklace with pink Swarovski crystal wholesale; Materials: 4-5mm white fresh water potato pearl, 7-8mm white...

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